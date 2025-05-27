Roblox Motorcycle Racing Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Bubble Motorcycle Racing Codes on May 27th, 2025.

Ready to burn rubber and leave your competitors in the dust? Motorcycle Racing on Roblox brings the thrill of high-speed bike racing to your screen. This isn’t just about crossing the finish line first, though you’ll need to train hard to build up Energy that makes your bike faster during races.

The more you train and race, the more Wins you earn, which lets you buy better motorcycles and unlock new content. To speed up this grinding process, you can redeem codes that give you potions and rare eggs.

Working Motorcycle Racing Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Since codes in Roblox games expire quickly, make sure to redeem them right away:

Update1 – Get 3 Luck Potions, 3 Energy Potions, and 3 Wins Potions

– Get 3 Luck Potions, 3 Energy Potions, and 3 Wins Potions sorry – Get 4 Luck Potions and 1 Mystic Egg

Expired Motorcycle Racing Codes

These codes no longer work, so don’t waste your time trying them:

Release – No longer active

How to Redeem Motorcycle Racing Codes in Roblox

You can redeem Motorcycle Racing codes by following these simple steps:

Launch Motorcycle Racing. Click on the Shop button on the left side of your screen Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu Look for the Enter Code text box Type or paste one of the working codes from our list Hit the green Redeem button to claim your rewards

Note: You need to complete the tutorial before you can see the shop button.

How to Find More Motorcycle Racing Codes

We update this guide whenever new codes are released, so bookmarking this page is your best way to stay current. If you want to look for codes by yourself, you can check these sources:

The potions you get from Motorcycle Racing codes can make a huge difference in your progress speed. Energy Potions double your training gains for several minutes, letting you build up bike speed much faster. Wins Potions help you earn race victories quicker, which means you can afford better motorcycles sooner.