Roblox Mugen Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Mugen Codes on June 9th, 2025.

Mugen is an anime-inspired Roblox fighting game that puts you in the middle of intense arena battles. This action-packed brawler lets you pick your favorite anime fighter, customize their abilities, and take on other players in epic combat.

The main goal is to create the perfect anime warrior by using spins to get new abilities, weapons, and power-ups. Normal spins give you regular rewards, while lucky spins have better chances of getting rare and powerful items. Building a strong character takes time and lots of spins, but codes give you free spins to speed up the process without spending real money.

Working Mugen Codes

Our team has tested these codes:

TESTING – Get 10 Normal Spins and 5 Lucky Spins

– Get 10 Normal Spins and 5 Lucky Spins PLAYTEST – Get 10 Spins

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Mugen. Since the game is still in its playtest phase, all codes released so far are still working. Make sure to use them before the developers remove them in future updates!

How to Redeem Mugen Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Mugen is straightforward, but the codes button might be a bit hard to find at first. Follow these simple steps:

Open Mugen on Roblox. Look for the Codes button in the top-left corner of your screen Click on it Type or paste your code into the Enter Code area Click the Redeem button to claim your free spins

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as the developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. Mugen is currently in playtest mode, codes are quite rare. The developers don’t have an official Discord server or social media accounts yet, so codes are mainly announced through the game’s Roblox page. Since the game is still being tested, the code situation might change when it gets a full release.