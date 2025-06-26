Roblox Anime Eternal Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Eternal Codes on June 26th, 2025.
Looking for the next addictive anime clicker experience? Anime Eternal delivers exactly that with its engaging auto-clicker mechanics, where every tap builds your power and brings you closer to becoming the ultimate anime warrior. To help you accelerate your progress and overcome the early-game grind, you can redeem Anime Eternal codes for free gems, valuable potions, and other power-up items that would normally cost Robux.
Working Anime Eternal Codes
Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Copy them exactly as shown to ensure successful redemption:
- 12K5Likes – Redeem for free rewards
- 15KLikes – Redeem for free rewards
- ShopFix – Redeem for free rewards
- 60KFav – Redeem for free rewards
- 75KFav – Redeem for free rewards
- 2MVisits – Redeem for free rewards
- Update3Part2 – Redeem for free rewards
- 20KLikes – Redeem for free rewards
- SorryForDelay1 – Redeem for free rewards
- Update3 – Redeem for free rewards
- 50KFav – Redeem for free rewards
- 1MVisits – Redeem for free rewards
- 30KFAV – Redeem for free rewards
- 40KFAV – Redeem for free rewards
- 10KLIKES – Redeem for free rewards
- Update2Part2 – Redeem for free rewards
- 5KPlayers – Redeem for free rewards
- 4KPlayers – Redeem for free rewards
Expired Codes
Many codes have expired for Anime Eternal. Here are the ones that no longer work:
- SorryForBugs3
- SorryForBugs2
- SorryForBugs
- Update2
- 15KFAV
- 20KFAV
- 500KVISITS
- 5KLikes
- 2KPlayers
- 5KFav
- 10KFav
- 2K5Likes
- 100KVisits
- 750likes
- 1KLikes
- 2500FAV
- AMAZING
- ResetFix
- 10KVisits
- 25KVisits
- 1000Fav
- 250Likes
- Update0.5
- Update1
- 50KVISITS
- 2FAV
- 500LIKES
- SorryForProblems
- RELEASE
How to Redeem Anime Eternal Codes in Roblox
The process to redeem codes for Anime Eternal is straightforward. Here’s the simple step-by-step guide:
- Launch Anime Eternal on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button from the left side menu.
- Scroll down to find the codes section in the shop window.
- Copy one of the working codes from our list above.
- Paste it into the “Enter code” text field.
- Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.
Almost every code contains potions that provide progression boosts, so make sure to redeem all available codes for maximum benefit.
How to Find More Codes
We understand it’s easy to get absorbed in Anime Eternal’s engaging gameplay, so we handle the code hunting for you. Here are the best sources for new codes:
- Bookmark this page
- Official Anime Eternal Discord server
- @JosephWithR on X (Twitter)
Since we regularly monitor these sources and remove expired codes immediately, bookmarking this page saves you time and ensures you never waste effort on dead codes. The developers frequently release codes to celebrate milestones like reaching certain numbers of likes, favorites, or visits.