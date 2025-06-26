Roblox Anime Eternal Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Eternal Codes on June 26th, 2025.

Looking for the next addictive anime clicker experience? Anime Eternal delivers exactly that with its engaging auto-clicker mechanics, where every tap builds your power and brings you closer to becoming the ultimate anime warrior. To help you accelerate your progress and overcome the early-game grind, you can redeem Anime Eternal codes for free gems, valuable potions, and other power-up items that would normally cost Robux.

Working Anime Eternal Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Copy them exactly as shown to ensure successful redemption:

12K5Likes – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 15KLikes – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards ShopFix – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 60KFav – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 75KFav – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 2MVisits – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Update3Part2 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 20KLikes – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SorryForDelay1 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Update3 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 50KFav – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 1MVisits – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 30KFAV – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 40KFAV – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 10KLIKES – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Update2Part2 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 5KPlayers – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 4KPlayers – Redeem for free rewards

Expired Codes

Many codes have expired for Anime Eternal. Here are the ones that no longer work:

SorryForBugs3

SorryForBugs2

SorryForBugs

Update2

15KFAV

20KFAV

500KVISITS

5KLikes

2KPlayers

5KFav

10KFav

2K5Likes

100KVisits

750likes

1KLikes

2500FAV

AMAZING

ResetFix

10KVisits

25KVisits

1000Fav

250Likes

Update0.5

Update1

50KVISITS

2FAV

500LIKES

SorryForProblems

RELEASE

How to Redeem Anime Eternal Codes in Roblox

The process to redeem codes for Anime Eternal is straightforward. Here’s the simple step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime Eternal on Roblox.

Click the Shop button from the left side menu.

button from the left side menu. Scroll down to find the codes section in the shop window.

Copy one of the working codes from our list above.

Paste it into the “Enter code” text field.

Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

Almost every code contains potions that provide progression boosts, so make sure to redeem all available codes for maximum benefit.

How to Find More Codes

We understand it’s easy to get absorbed in Anime Eternal’s engaging gameplay, so we handle the code hunting for you. Here are the best sources for new codes:

Since we regularly monitor these sources and remove expired codes immediately, bookmarking this page saves you time and ensures you never waste effort on dead codes. The developers frequently release codes to celebrate milestones like reaching certain numbers of likes, favorites, or visits.