Roblox: Murder Mystery 2 Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes on March 2nd, 2025.

Looking to add some style to your murder mystery experience? Whether you’re sneaking around as an innocent or hunting down targets as the killer, these codes can help you claim valuable rewards and cosmetics to make your character stand out. We’ve compiled all the active codes to help you get free items and enhance your MMV gameplay.

Working Murder Mystery 2 Codes (February 2025)

Here are all the active codes available in Murder Mystery 2 as of February 21, 2025:

Note: At the time of writing there are no active MMV2 codes.

Expired Murder Mystery 2 Codes

  • BANNED
  • INF3CT3D
  • G003Y
  • R3PT1L3
  • SK00L
  • PATR1CK
  • 2015
  • G1FT3D
  • TH3N3XTL3V3L
  • N30N
  • HW2017
  • COMB4T2
  • PR1SM
  • AL3X
  • C0RL
  • D3NIS
  • SK3TCH

Don’t miss out on our other code collections for games like Sols RNG and Blue Lock. Plus, you’ll find more free rewards across all popular Roblox experiences in our complete codes hub.

How to Redeem Murder Mystery 2 Codes

Follow these steps to claim your codes for Murder Mystery 2:

  1. Launch Murder Mystery 2 in Roblox.
  2. Click the Inventory option on the left side.
  3. Enter your code exactly as shown above.
  4. Click “Redeem” to claim your rewards.
How to Find More Murder Mystery 2 Codes

There are several ways to stay updated with the latest MM2 codes. You can join the official Murder Mystery 2 Discord server or try following the official Twitter/X account. However, the most reliable way to never miss a code is to bookmark this page – we continuously monitor all official sources and update our list as soon as new codes are released, saving you the time and effort of checking multiple platforms.

Keep in mind that MM2 frequently undergoes maintenance and updates, which can affect code availability. Whether you’re playing as an innocent trying to survive or a killer on the hunt, these rewards will help you look your best while playing your role!

