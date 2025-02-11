Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox Blue Lock Rivals on February 11th, 2025.

Blue Lock Rivals is currently one of the best sports-themed titles available on Roblox. It draws inspiration from the popular anime-manga series “Blue Lock” where soccer meets superhuman powers. The game follows a similar storyline where you can use different powers and abilities to score goals for your team. While choosing what powers you get isn’t in your hands, you can use the Blue Rivals codes in Roblox to increase your chances of getting these powers.

This article features the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes that can be redeemed for freebies. If you are not sure how to redeem them, we have a code redemption guide as well.

All Working Blue Lock Rivals Codes

You can find a list of all the working Blue Lock Rivals codes below.

40KKUNIGAMI : 3 Lucky Flow and Style Spins ( new )

: 3 Lucky Flow and Style Spins ( ) KUNIGAMIUPD: 4 Lucky Spins

For guaranteed rewards like spins and money boosts, make sure to redeem the above codes. Spins can be used to roll for new Styles (abilities) or Flow (stat buffs) for your avatar. With money boosts, you can earn more cash and unlock new emote cards and explosives.

You need to be quick while redeeming the codes as they expire soon after their release. We will be keeping an eye on the official sources and update this section whenever needed. Make sure to bookmark this page as you can find all the active codes here in one place.

Expired Codes

This section features a list of all the expired codes.

200KSUB

THX40KAGAIN

KARASU

KUN1G@M1

5KLIVE

THX40KLIKES

50KTATLIS

THX30KLIKES

DRAGON

MONST3R

60KFOLLOWERS

30KLIKES

YUKIMIYA

20KLIKESPT2

TRAILER20K

THANKYOU

300KREO

35KCHROLLO

25KTATLIS

5KVID

20KCHROLLO

15KTATLIS

MRSPAX

5KTATLIS

CHRISTMAS

SORRYDELAY

WINTERPART2

1KTATLIS

AIKU

HOORAY

1MLIKES

900KLIKES

800KLIKES

700KLIKES

600KCRAZY

ITOSHIBROTHERS

500KLIKES

400KLIKES

300KLIKES

250KLIKES

GAGAMARU

200CRAZY

150KWOW

100KLIKES

70KLIKES

THANKSGIVING

20KLIKES

40KLIKES

FORGIVEME

6KLIKES

3KLIKES

1KLIKES

RELEASED

We have created this section so you can easily identify working and expired codes. Keeping track of all the codes is important because some websites post expired ones.

How to redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in this game.

Launch Blue Lock Rivals on your respective device. Once the game starts, click on the Codes button at the bottom of the screen. Cop-paste the codes in the textbox and hit the Redeem button to receive free rewards.

While redeeming the codes, remember they are case-sensitive and must be entered as they are. To avoid any trouble, directly copy and paste the codes from here into the game.

How to Get More Codes?

You can join the Discord Server mentioned on Blue Lock Rivals’ Roblox page for all the latest information and codes. You can also check out their Trello board where the devs post not only new Blue Lock Rivals codes but also game updates. However, it is much easier if you just bookmark this page as we already scan these places, and others, to find and update with the latest working codes.

Did you know that you will get even more rewards if you sign in daily to Blue Lock Rivals? In fact, this is true for most Roblox games.