Roblox My Lucky Pet Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox My Lucky Pet Codes on September 15th, 2025.

Start your treasure hunting adventure! My Lucky Pet is all about collecting adorable pets that help you dig for valuable treasures buried across your plot. You’ll buy different types of pets, each with its own digging abilities, and watch them work automatically to uncover coins and rare items. My Lucky Pet codes give you free pets, cash boosts, and luck upgrades to jumpstart your treasure hunting empire.

Working My Lucky Pet Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Use them quickly to get your free pets and boosts:

meow – Get a Free Cat

– Get a Free Cat woof – Get a Free Dog

– Get a Free Dog money – Get Cash Boost

– Get Cash Boost lucky – Get Luck Boost

– Get Luck Boost release – Get 500 Cash

Expired My Lucky Pet Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in My Lucky Pet. Since the game is relatively new (created in July 2025), all released codes are still active.

How to Redeem My Lucky Pet Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in My Lucky Pet uses the store menu system. The process is simple and takes just a few clicks to get your free rewards.

Launch My Lucky Pet on Roblox. Click the Store button on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the store window. Find the “Enter a Code:” text box. Type any working code into the text field. Click the green Enter button to claim your rewards.

Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. Free pets will appear in your collection, while boosts activate automatically to help you earn more coins and find better treasures.

How to Find More My Lucky Pet Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh My Lucky Pet codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer Broken Wand Studios releases new codes during updates, milestones, and special events.

You can also join the Broken Wand Studios Roblox Group and their Discord server where new codes are announced. Follow their X account for additional updates about the game and community events.

If a new code doesn’t work immediately, try closing and reopening the game to join a fresh server, as sometimes codes take a moment to activate across all game servers.