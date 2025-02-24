Roblox NFL Universe Football Codes (February 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox NFL Universe Football Codes on February 24th, 2025.

Want to deck out your team with some unique items or get a coin boost in NFL Universe Football? These codes can help you get free rewards like coins, skins, and special items to make your team stand out on the field. NFL Universe Football is a Roblox game where you build your own football team, compete against other players, and work your way up the leaderboards. Let’s dive into all the working NFL Universe Football codes you can use right now.

Working NFL Universe Football Codes (February 2025)

Our team has verified these codes are working as of February 2025. Remember that you need to play the game for at least four hours before you can redeem any codes.

FLYEAGLESFLY – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item SEASON13 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item PROBOWL2025 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item MATCHMAKING – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item AUCTIONSONLINE – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item 2025 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item CHRISTMAS2024 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item SNOWMAN2024 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item SNOWFLAKES2024 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item THANKSGIVING2024 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item PARKIMPROVEMENTS – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item VETERANSDAY2024 – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item EXTRAPUMPKINS – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item HALLOWEEN2024 – Free in-game item

Free in-game item HALLOWEENSOON – Free in-game item

– Free in-game item 100KMEMBERS – Boss Celebratory Chain

– Boss Celebratory Chain UNIVERSEFOOTBALL2024 – 10,000 Coins

Expired Codes

FIREWORKS2024

SEASON8

SEASON7

EASTER2024

SuperBowlLVIII

200KG

110KLIKES

JanuaryNewsletter

CARTER

UF100M [And many more expired codes]

How to Redeem NFL Universe Football Codes

Redeeming codes for NFL Universe Football is pretty simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch NFL Universe Football in Roblox. Click the Store tab at the bottom of your screen. Look for the INSERT CODE HERE box. Type or paste your code exactly as shown. Click the check mark button to get your rewards.

How to Find More NFL Universe Football Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes, so bookmarking this page is the easiest way to stay up to date. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can:

Follow @NFLUniverseRBLX on X (Twitter).

Join the official NFL Universe Football Discord server.

Keep an eye on the Events tab in-game.

The developers usually release new codes during special events, holidays, and when the game hits certain milestones. Check back during major NFL events like the Super Bowl for special rewards.

NFL Universe Football lets you live out your football management dreams by building and managing your own team. Whether you’re practicing your plays or competing against other players, these codes can give you some extra resources to help customize your team and progress faster. Make sure to redeem them soon though, as they might expire without notice.