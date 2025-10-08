Roblox Prism Runway Show Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Prism Runway Show Codes on October 8th, 2025.

Prism Runway Show is a fashion-forward Roblox game where you compete in different fashion competitions to become the ultimate Prism star. You can create looks ranging from elegant and classy to bold and flashy, experimenting with over 50 confirmed themes. The game lets you dress up with various cosmetics and outfits, though some premium items are locked behind game passes or need to be purchased with coins. Using codes gives you exclusive makeup and cosmetics. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you become a fashion icon.

Working Prism Runway Show Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

PRISMRUNWAYSHOW – “Prism Star Eyes” Limited Makeup

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Prism Runway Show. Since the game is still relatively new, all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Prism Runway Show Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Prism Runway Show is quite easy. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Prism Runway Show from your Roblox games list. Look for the blue button with three white lines in the top right corner. Click on it to open the menu. Navigate to the Codes tab. Type or paste your chosen code into the Enter Code Here text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Prism Runway Show freebies. However, the developers share code on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Prism Runway Show Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first. You can also follow the @PrismRunwayShow Twitter/X account for announcements about new codes, special events, and game updates. The developers often release code to celebrate milestones or promote new features.