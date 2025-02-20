Roblox Slap Battles Codes (February 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Slap Battles Codes on February 20th, 2025.

Looking to power up your slapping abilities in Roblox’s quirky fighting game? These codes can help you earn free Slaps, which you can use to unlock new gloves and boost your gameplay. Whether you’re a new player in the game or a seasoned slapper, these Roblox Slap Battles Codes will give you the edge you need to become the ultimate champion in Slap Battles.

Working Slap Battles Codes (February 2025)

After testing all the codes for Slap Battles, our team has verified that these are the only working codes:

BeMyAwesomeValentine – Rewards: 150 Null Shards ( new )

Expired Slap Battles Codes

OneMillionLikes

Beginner

LoneOrange

HappyNewYear

BobaWasHere

ArcWasHere

How to Redeem Slap Battles Codes

Want to redeem your codes? Just follow these steps below to redeem codes for Slap Battles:

Launch Slap Battles in Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side. Type in your code exactly as shown above. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Note: Earlier, the game required players to follow the @Slap_BattlesRBX account on X (Twitter) but that requirement seems to have been removed. So you can claim codes directly but if it is not working, try following the above Twitter handle.

How to Find More Slap Battles Codes

While we keep this guide updated with the newest codes, you can also find them through these official channels:

The most reliable way to stay updated is to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We actively monitor all official sources and update our list as soon as new codes are released. While you wait for new codes, try exploring the game to take out your frustration and perfect your slapping techniques.