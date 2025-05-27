Roblox Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes on May 27th, 2025.

If you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen and love PvP fighting games, Sorcerer Battlegrounds is probably already on your radar. This Roblox game lets you battle other players using moves inspired by your favorite JJK characters. While codes won’t make you unbeatable in the arena, they do give you free emotes that you can use to celebrate after winning fights. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using Sorcerer Battlegrounds codes.

Working Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes

Our team has tested these codes and they’re working. Make sure to grab them fast since they don’t stick around for long:

GREATEST_RETURN!503 – Get 3 random emotes

Expired Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes

These codes no longer work, so don’t waste your time trying them:

MYFAULTT – No longer active

– No longer active /e !codeclaim MYFAULTT – Expired

How to Redeem Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Sorcerer Battlegrounds is a bit different from other Roblox games. Instead of going to a settings menu, you need to find a NPC in the game world. Here’s how to do it:

Start up Sorcerer Battlegrounds on Roblox. Look for the Codes NPC outside of a tunnel Press the E key when you get close to the NPC Click Yes when the dialogue box appears Type your code into the text box that says “Paste the code here” Hit the Submit button to claim your rewards

Be careful when approaching the codes NPC since other players might try to attack you while you’re busy redeeming codes. Try to do this when the area is clear or ask a friend to watch your back.

How to Find More Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes

We keep this guide updated whenever new codes drop, so bookmarking this page is your best bet for staying current. The developers usually release codes when they hit player milestones or during special events, but they expire quickly. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, here are the sources:

Sorcerer Battlegrounds codes might only give you emotes right now, but these little extras can make your victories feel even sweeter. Since this game is all about PvP combat, every advantage counts. Keep checking back for new codes, and may your domain expansions always hit their mark!