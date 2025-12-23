Roblox The Apocalypse Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox The Apocalypse codes on December 24, 2025.

The Apocalypse is a Roblox experience that puts you in the wilderness, infested with zombies. Your job is to survive zombies by crafting weapons, tools, and collecting food items, and more. The more days you survive, the more Credits you receive, allowing you to upgrade your tools, research items, and purchase kits. The developers provide a few redeem codes regularly, offering free Credits and other in-game items. This article lists all active Roblox The Apocalypse codes for December 2025.

All Active The Apocalypse Codes

Below are all working The Apocalypse codes that reward freebies in December 2025:

PG – Get Starter Building Kit

– Get Starter Building Kit Money – 50 Credits

– 50 Credits Three Days Til Christmas – 50 Credits, 3 Revives, and Basic Resource Kit

Expired The Apocalypse Codes

Here is the list of codes that have expired in The Apocalypse as of December 2025:

Foggy

Eclipse

Me Give You Code

Spare Change

Need Credits

Boss Update

Dead

Touch Grass

Steve_The_Miner

TA_Release

Twelve Days Til Christmas

How to Redeem The Apocalypse Codes

You can redeem a code in The Apocalypse within a few seconds. Follow the steps listed below to do so:

Launch The Apocalypse experience on Roblox. In the lobby, tap the Kits button on the right side of your screen. At the top of the Kits menu, you will see a box with Enter Code text. Copy and paste the active codes from the above list into the box. Tap the green Redeem button and receive free rewards.

Note that the codes will remain active for a short duration, so use them as soon as possible to receive freebies. Additionally, we recommend copying and pasting code instead of typing to avoid errors.

How to Find More Redeem Codes

The developers share new redeem codes for The Apocalypse in the PER Games’ official Discord channel. You can look for them in the game-codes channel under the Game News category. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and check back often to find the new codes and rewards they entail. We will update this article when a new code becomes available.