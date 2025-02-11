Roblox: The Strongest Battlegrounds Codes (February 2025) – Sound Effects,

Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds codes on February 11th, 2025.

Want to make your victories in The Strongest Battlegrounds feel more epic? Well, nothing adds more flavor to your wins than custom kill sound effects. From classic Windows crashes to anime-inspired “Ara Ara” sounds, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into all the working Strongest Battlegrounds codes and how to use them to make your battles more entertaining.

Working The Strongest Battlegrounds Codes

A list of active The Strongest Battlegrounds codes recently verified by our team. Note that all the codes are for different types of sound effects. Unlike other Roblox games like Fisch, Blox Fruits, and Blue Lock Rivals, there are no other rewards like cash, spins, or skins.

4544601361: Pls Subscribe Kill Sound Effect

Pls Subscribe Kill Sound Effect 937885646: Ultra Kill Sound Effect

Ultra Kill Sound Effect 8508727445: Death Kill Sound Effect

Death Kill Sound Effect 8243098911: Do you feel sorry for me? Kill Sound Effect

Do you feel sorry for me? Kill Sound Effect 6286038151: Birb Kill Sound Effect

Birb Kill Sound Effect 5700183626: Blood Splash Kill Sound Effect

Blood Splash Kill Sound Effect 8233569802 : Ara Ara Kill Sound Effect

: Ara Ara Kill Sound Effect 8140095101 : 2010 Song Kill Sound Effect

: 2010 Song Kill Sound Effect 7393653993: Don’t Get Mad! Kill Sound Effect

Don’t Get Mad! Kill Sound Effect 7147847068: You Lie Kill Sound Effect

You Lie Kill Sound Effect 8721555368: Fetch Kill Sound Effect

Fetch Kill Sound Effect 6879335951: Android Kill Sound Effect

Android Kill Sound Effect 8235260386: Another Fatherless Child Kill Sound Effect

Another Fatherless Child Kill Sound Effect 7291000847: Blue Passport Kill Sound Effect

Blue Passport Kill Sound Effect 6185331235: Acne Sad Kill Sound Effect

Acne Sad Kill Sound Effect 3168087931: Telephone Roar Kill Sound Effect

Telephone Roar Kill Sound Effect 6835794541 : Sponge Bob! Kill Sound Effect

: Sponge Bob! Kill Sound Effect 9057023555 : Leave Me Alone Kill Sound Effect

: Leave Me Alone Kill Sound Effect 7727945686: Slice Kill Sound Effect

Slice Kill Sound Effect 4702564143: Mini Jam Kill Sound Effect

Mini Jam Kill Sound Effect 8649450925: You Going to Cry? Kill Sound Effect

You Going to Cry? Kill Sound Effect 2661731024: Windows Crash Kill Sound Effect

Windows Crash Kill Sound Effect 8550333107: Beat with a Stick! Kill Sound Effect

Beat with a Stick! Kill Sound Effect 7345224995 : Welcome to the Shadow Realm Kill Sound Effect

: Welcome to the Shadow Realm Kill Sound Effect 5304557205 : Ah!!!! Kill Sound Effect

: Ah!!!! Kill Sound Effect 7187643697: MM2 Win Sound Kill Sound Effect

MM2 Win Sound Kill Sound Effect 7361085557 : Boom Headshot Meme Kill Sound Effect

: Boom Headshot Meme Kill Sound Effect 9073674876: Bone Cold Kill Sound Effect

Bone Cold Kill Sound Effect 2618158728: Children Scream Kill Sound Effect

Children Scream Kill Sound Effect 6927310432 : Prowler Kill Sound Effect

: Prowler Kill Sound Effect 6467894576 : Scary Scream Kill Sound Effect

: Scary Scream Kill Sound Effect 2261507666: Cool Remix Kill Sound Effect

Cool Remix Kill Sound Effect 130783046 : Godzilla Kill Sound Effect

: Godzilla Kill Sound Effect 8974751426 : Head Shot Kill Sound Effect

: Head Shot Kill Sound Effect 5951474720 : Naruto Pain! Kill Sound Effect

: Naruto Pain! Kill Sound Effect 9117321903: Gojo from Wish Kill Sound Effect

Gojo from Wish Kill Sound Effect 7355090174: Toxicity Kill Sound Effect

Toxicity Kill Sound Effect 7118312248: Fishing Blow Kill Sound Effect

Fishing Blow Kill Sound Effect 1832576951: Pathetic Kill Sound Effect

Pathetic Kill Sound Effect 7109386510 : Dababy? Kill Sound Effect

: Dababy? Kill Sound Effect 3200130016 : You Are an Idiot Kill Sound Effect

: You Are an Idiot Kill Sound Effect 9064673560 : Man Shut Up! Kill Sound Effect

: Man Shut Up! Kill Sound Effect 6087891128 : Toilet Fart Kill Sound Effect

: Toilet Fart Kill Sound Effect 132366334: Pac-Man Death Kill Sound Effect

Pac-Man Death Kill Sound Effect 8395383233 : Lego Brick Breaking Kill Sound Effect

: Lego Brick Breaking Kill Sound Effect 7405233417: Sorry About That! Kill Sound Effect

Sorry About That! Kill Sound Effect 792323017 : Alarm! Kill Sound Effect

: Alarm! Kill Sound Effect 6649017583: Gambare Gambare Kill Sound Effect

Gambare Gambare Kill Sound Effect 8223869886: I will send you to Jesus Kill Sound Effect

Note: There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem The Strongest Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox?

Redeeming codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds in Roblox is quite straightforward. Follow the steps below to redeem the codes:

Launch The Strongest Battlegrounds on Roblox. Click on Gear at the top-left. Select Customize Kill Sound. Buy the Kill Sound pack for 199 Robux (one-time purchase). However, note that the minimum Robux you can buy is 500 so you buy that if you don’t have balance. Enter any working code in the Enter Sound ID field. Click Apply to set your new kill sound.

How to Find New The Strongest Battlegrounds Codes

We’re your best place to check for codes and system changes in The Strongest Battlegrounds, so make sure to bookmark this page. The game doesn’t have any expired codes yet, but we’ll keep this guide updated when codes start expiring or new ones are released. You can also join their official Discord server or follow the game’s Roblox community page for announcements about new codes and updates.

Remember, while these sound effects won’t give you any competitive advantage, they definitely make victories more satisfying. Whether you want to hear Godzilla’s roar or a classic Windows crash after each kill, there’s a sound effect code for every style of player.