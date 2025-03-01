Snapchat Planets Order and Meaning (2025): How Friends Solar System Works

So you’re scrolling through Snapchat. You’re sending streaks, chatting with your friends, and living that Gen Z social life. But have you ever wondered who your absolute closest friends are on there? I mean, beyond just those fire emojis and endless snaps? Well, Snapchat introduced this cool and almost kinda cosmic way of showing you exactly that. Snapchat has a Friend Solar System which is more interesting than your average best friend list. Basically, you get to see your friends ranked like planets orbiting you (Sun) if you have Snapchat Plus. Here’s what planet order means and how friends’ solar system works in Snapchat.

Let’s dive into this little Snapchat universe and figure out if your bestie is your Mercury or if someone’s hanging way out in Neptune territory.

What Is Snapchat Friend Solar System?

Snapchat offers a visual way to see who our closest friends are on the app. Well, let me break it down for you. Imagine your Snapchat friends are like planets in your own personal solar system, and you’re the sun, holding them all together. That’s basically what this whole ‘Friend Solar System’ thing is about.

Think of it as a fun, slightly competitive (but in a good way!), way to see where you stand in your friends’ solar system.

Note: To unlock your personal Snapchat Solar System and see the solar system with friends as planets, you’ll need a Snapchat Plus subscription which costs 49 cents per month.

Decoding the Snapchat Planets Order and Meaning

Let’s get down to the planetary details. Just like in our real solar system, the planets in your Snapchat Friend Solar System are ranked by their distance from you (the sun!). The closer the planet, the closer the friendship. So, let’s take a tour:

Remember: This whole planetary system is just an entertainment, in-app prediction based on your Snapchat activity. It’s designed to give you a playful glimpse into your digital interactions, but it doesn’t necessarily reflect the depth or importance of your real-life relationships. So, take it with a grain of salt!

Mercury

First up, we’ve got Mercury, the speediest little planet and your absolute number-one best friend on Snapchat. This is the person you’re constantly snapping, chatting, and sharing streaks with.

Venus

Next in line is Venus, your second closest friend. You’re still super tight, but maybe not quite as much as with your Mercury pal. Think of Venus as that Snapchat friend you can always count on, even if you don’t chat every single minute.

Earth

Earth, your third closest friend. You’re good friends, you snap at each other often, and you have a solid connection. You might not be sharing every detail of your life, but they’re definitely a key part of your Snapchat crew.

Mars

Moving on to Mars, your fourth closest friend. You’re still friends, but maybe the snaps aren’t as frequent as with your earlier planets. It’s like, you’re still connected, but you’re giving each other a bit more space just like in the solar system.

Jupiter

Jupiter, the big guy, represents your fifth closest friend in the Snapchat solar system. You’re still on friendly terms, but the interactions might be a bit more less. Maybe you catch up every now and then, but it’s not a constant stream of snaps.

Saturn

Saturn, with its iconic rings, represents your sixth closest friend. At this point, the interactions are getting pretty infrequent. You’re still friends, but the Snapchat connection isn’t as strong as it used to be.

Uranus

Uranus represents your seventh closest friendship that’s starting to fade. You’re not snapping at each other much anymore, and the connection is pretty distant.

Neptune

And finally, we’ve got Neptune, the furthest planet in your solar system. This is the Eighth closest friend you barely interact with on Snapchat. It’s like, you’re technically friends, but the connection is pretty much non-existent.

Note: Snapchat’s Friends Solar System has eight friend planets just like our own solar system. So, like Pluto got its demotion in the real world, you won’t find any extra-planetary buddies here.

How to Activate Snapchat Solar System

By default, the Solar System feature is turned off for new Snapchat Plus subscribers. So, before you can start exploring those planetary friendships, you’ve got to enable the switch. Here’s how you do it:

Open Snapchat and tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top left corner. Scroll down until you see the Snapchat + section, and tap on it. Look for the Solar System option and make sure it’s toggled on.

Now that you’ve got your Solar System activated, you’re ready to explore. Let’s see how you can check out your friend’s planetary lineups:

Viewing Your Friend’s Snapchat Solar System and Planetary Lineup

Now, here’s a quirky little twist to this planetary adventure: you can’t actually see your own solar system from your perspective. Yep, you read that right! When you head to a friend’s profile, they become the sun, and you’ll see yourself as a planet in their orbit.

So, if you’re itching to see who’s orbiting your sun, you’ll have to get a little help from your friends. Ask them to check their solar system and share a screenshot or tell you who’s in their planetary lineup. It’s like a cosmic collaboration, where everyone gets to see their own unique social universe!

Okay, now after you’ve got the Solar System feature activated, let’s see how you can check out your friends’ solar system:

Open Your Friend’s Profile. You’ll notice either a Best Friends badge or a Friends badge with a gold outline.

– a) The Best Friends badge means you’re both in each other’s top eight.

– b) The Friends badge means you’re in their top eight, but they might not be in yours. Tap on either of those badges. You’ll see which planet you represent in their solar system.

How to Get Closer to Your Friend’s Solar System on Snapchat

Want to move from Neptune to Earth, or maybe even take that Mercury spot? Here’s how you can boost your orbit and climb the cosmic ladder:

Snap More, Chat More: It’s all about interaction! The more you snap and chat with someone for at least two weeks straight, the closer you’ll appear in their solar system. Consistent communication is key.

It’s all about interaction! The more you snap and chat with someone for at least two weeks straight, the closer you’ll appear in their solar system. Consistent communication is key. Keep Those Streaks Alive: Streaks are a major factor in determining your planetary position. Don’t let those streaks die out! Keep them going to maintain your close connection.

Streaks are a major factor in determining your planetary position. Don’t let those streaks die out! Keep them going to maintain your close connection. Engage with Their Stories: Don’t just watch their stories, engage with them! Respond with reactions, messages, or even a quick snap. Showing genuine interest can go a long way.

Don’t just watch their stories, engage with them! Respond with reactions, messages, or even a quick snap. Showing genuine interest can go a long way. Personalize Your Interactions: Go beyond generic snaps. Send personalized messages, share inside jokes, and show that you’re genuinely invested in the friendship.

If you’re looking to move up in your friend’s solar system then these tips can definitely help you boost your orbit. And who knows, you might just find yourself shining bright as their Mercury.

And there you have it, folks! Your guide to navigating the Snapchat’s Friend Solar System. Stay tuned for further updates.