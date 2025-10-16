Steal a Fish Underworld 2 Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The final week of Steal a Fish Underworld event is here, and you don’t want to miss what’s coming. Steal a Fish Underworld 2 brings fresh fish, new features, and some changes that players have been asking for. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this update.

Steal a Fish Underworld 2 Update Release Date and Time

The Steal a Fish Underworld 2 Update will go live on Friday, October 17th, at 6:00 AM PT and will run until October 24th, at 5:00 AM PT. You’ll have one full week to explore all the new content, so make sure to log in during this time to collect everything. Here’s when the update will be released in different regions:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Friday, October 17 at 9:00 AM United States (PST) Friday, October 17 at 6:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Friday, October 17 at 3:00 PM India (IST) Friday, October 17 at 6:30 PM Japan (JST) Friday, October 17 at 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 18 at 12:00 AM

The update is almost here, so get ready to jump in as soon as it drops. Since it’s a limited-time event, be sure to play throughout the week to unlock all the rewards and exclusive Underworld content before it’s gone.

Countdown to the Steal a Fish Underworld 2 Update

This is your last chance to experience the Underworld event before it ends for good. You have exactly one week from the launch date to catch all the exclusive fish and enjoy the new features. Here is the countdown until the update is live:

What to Expect

Here is a list of what you can expect to be released in the upcoming update:

Five New Fish – Adds five new fish, with three exclusive to the Underworld event. Catch them this week before they’re gone.

– Adds five new fish, with three exclusive to the Underworld event. Catch them this week before they’re gone. Weather Events – Sacrifice fish to trigger different weather conditions that can boost your fishing.

– Sacrifice fish to trigger different weather conditions that can boost your fishing. Sell Confirmation for Rare Fish – A new pop-up appears before selling Deep rarity or higher fish to prevent accidental sales.

– A new pop-up appears before selling Deep rarity or higher fish to prevent accidental sales. Gift Accept Confirmation – You’ll now see a confirmation screen before accepting gifts from other players.

– You’ll now see a confirmation screen before accepting gifts from other players. Cancel Stealing Option – Lets you cancel a steal attempt if you change your mind or target the wrong player.

The update notes mention “lots of preparations for a special update next week.” While the developers haven’t shared details yet, this suggests something big is coming to the game. The Underworld event ending lines up perfectly with whatever they’re planning next! Keep an eye on the game’s social media or in-game announcements for more information as we get closer to the weekend.