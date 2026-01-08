Home » Gaming » All Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator

Stickers are collectibles in Bee Swarm Simulator with multiple purposes. You can use them as cosmetics for your hive, use them to trade stickers with players, use them at the Sticker Stack, or complete a quest. They will be displayed in your Sticker Book after acquiring them. In this article, we will list all the Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator, along with their details.

Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator

How to Get Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Currently, there are over 200 obtainable Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator. Every Sticker has a unique acquisition method. Below are some of the best ways to get them:

  • Using Sticker-Seeker equipment
  • Using a specific bee while collecting pollen
  • Completing achievements
  • Performing specific tasks
  • Drop from enemies
  • Reward for completing Sticker-seeker quests
  • Using the Sticker Printer
  • Finding them on walls across the map
  • Using a Sticker Planter

After obtaining them, you can find them in your Sticker Book. Initially, the book can store up to 16 Bee Swarm Simulator Stickers, which can be increased by spending Tickets. The best way to use them is to activate the Sticker Stack for temporary buffs and rewards. With that said, you can find the list of all Stickers, how to obtain them, and their boost and rewards.

List of all Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator

The table below lists all Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator, along with their details:

StickerStack BoostStack RewardSources (Odds)
Play button Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Play Button		+10,000 Capacity10 Tickets– Receive from certain content creators
Gamer Chat Icon Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Gamer Chat Icon		+10,000 Capacity10 Tickets– Receive from a Bee Swarm Simulator’s official Discord staff
Flying Rad Bee Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Flying Rad Bee		+2% Red Pollen1 Red Extract– Gather pollen with Rad Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Flying Ninja Bee Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Flying Ninja Bee		+25% Bee Movespeed1 Blue Extract– Gather pollen with Flying Ninja Bee while it’s very happy (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Hivesticker Flying Brave Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Flying Brave Bee		+2 Rare Bee Attack3 Stingers– Gather pollen with Brave Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare)

Flying Photon Beestickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Flying Photon Bee		+5% Instant Event Bee Conversion1 Oil Gather pollen with Flying Photon Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Dropping Stubborn Bee stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Drooping Stubborn Bee		+1% Ability Token Lifespan1 Oil– Gather pollen with Stubborn Bee while it’s upset (Extremely Rare drop)

– Give a Neonberry to your Stubborn Bee (1 out of 1,000)

– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Woobly Looker Bee stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Wobbly Looker Bee		+1% Critical Power3 Neonberry– Gather Pollen with Looker Bee while it’s very happy

– Give a Neonberry to a Looker Bee (1 out of 1,000)
Blob Bumble Bee stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Blob Bumble Bee		+5% Blue Bomb Pollen1 Blue Extract– Use Mutated Bumble Bees to collect pollen in the Sunflower Field (Very Rare drop)

– Give a Neonberry to Bumble Bee (1 out of 1,000)

– Use Silver Egg or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Purchase it with 2500 Snowflakes in Bee Bear‘s catalog
Round Rascal Bee
Round Rascal Bee		+5% Red Bomb Pollen1 Red Extract– Use Mutated Rascal Bees to collect pollen in the Sunflower Field (Very Rare drop)

– Give a Neonberry to Rascal Bee (1 out of 1,000 odds)

– Use Silver Egg or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Round Basic Bee stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Round Basic Bee		3 times more Common Bee Pollen1 Basic Egg– Use Mutated Basic Bee to collect pollen in the Pumpkin Patch (Nearly Impossible drop)

– Give a Neonberry to Basic Bee (1 out of 250,000 odds, which can increase up to 1 in 25,000 odds based on the bee’s level)

– Use Sticker Planter (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
DDiamond Diamond Bee stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator+5% Mutated Bee Convert Rate10 Tickets– Use the GIfted Diamond Bee to collect pollen on the Mountain Top Field (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Give a Neonberry to your Diamond Bee (1 in 25,000)

– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)

– Use Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer
4 Pronged Vector Bee stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
4-Pronged Vector Bee		+1% Mark Ability Pollen10 Tickets– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Give a Neonberry to your Vector Bee (1 out of 25,000)

– Use Mythic Egg or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Shocked Hive Slot stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Shocked Hive Slot		+1% White Pollen50 Pineapples– Use Shocked Bee to gather pollen in the Mushroom Field (Very Rare drop)

– Give Neonberry to your Shocked Bee (1 out of 1,000 odds)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Bear Bee Offer stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Bear Bee Offer		+2% Event Bee Pollen10 Tickets– Use Gifted Bear Bee to collect pollen in the Pineapple Patch (Extremely Rare drop)

– Give a Star Treat to a Gifted Bear Bee (1 out of 3 odds)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Tabby Scratch stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Tabby Scratch		+10% Scratch Pollen10 Tickets– Gather Tabby Love after it reaches max stacks while using Stinger (Extremely Rare drop)

– The odds of obtaining it increase from 1 out of 10,000 to 1 out of 100, based on the Tabby Bee’s level
Tabby From Behind stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Tabby From Behind		+1% Critical Power10 Tickets– Give a Moon Charm to your Tabby Bee. Tabby Love must be at max stacks.

-The odds of obtaining it increase from 1 out of 10,000 to 1 out of 100, based on the Tabby Bee’s level

– Use Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer

– From Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Fuzz Bomb stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Fuzz Bomb		+5% Buzz Bomb Pollen1 Oil– Use Fuzzy Bee to collect pollen in the Bamboo Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Pop Fuzz Bombs in the Bamboo Field (1 out of 10,000)

– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Precise Eye stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Precise Eye		+1% Super Crit Power1 Hard Wax– Activate all three Target Practice boards on the Clover Field (1 out of 3,333)

– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Chef Hat Polar Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Chef Hat Polar Bear		+5% Instant Colorless Bee Conversion10 Tickets– Complete Polar Bear quests (1 out of 100)
Honey Bee Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Honey Bee Bear		+2% Honey from Tokens1 Enzymes– Use Honey Bee to collect pollen in the Mountain Top Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Bomber Bee Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Bomber Bee Bear		+5% Buzz Bomb Pollen1 Loaded Dice– Use Bomber Bee while collecting pollen in the Mountain Top Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
Uplooking Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Uplooking Bear		+1% Critical Power5 Tickets– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in any field

– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Sitting Green Shirt Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Sitting Green Shirt Bear		+10,000 Capacity5 Tickets– Use Bubble Bee while collecting pollen in the Clover Field (Uncommon drop)

– From Tacky Planter in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare)
Shy Brown Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Shy Brown Bear		+0.25% Bee Ability Pollen5 Royal Jellies– Clear 123 Brown Bear quests

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Sitting Mother Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Sitting Mother Bear		+0.5% Gifted Bee Pollen10 Tickets– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in the Sunflower Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Hydroponic Planter in the Sunflower Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Squashed Head Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Squashed Head Bear		+1% Super Critical Power25 Bitterberries– Get from Mythic Meteors (Extremely Rare drop)

– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker equipment in any field (Nearly Impossible drop)
Stretched Head Bear
Stretched Head Bear		+1% Super Crit Power25 Bitterberries– Drop from Wild Windy Bee (Extremely Rare drop)

– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker in any field (Nearly Impossible drop)
Panicked Science Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Panicked Science Bear		+5% Mutated Bee Convert Rate1 Enzymes– Use Radioactive Bees in the Pineapple Patch field while collecting pollen

– Use the Micro-Converter in the Hive Hub (1 out of 500)

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Dapper From Above stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Dapper From Above		+0.5% Pollen1 Ticket Planter– Plant Tacky Planter in five fields, starting from Clover, Coconut, Stump, Pepper, and Mountain Top Field.

– Rank in the top 5 position in the Nectar Collector leaderboard

– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Sideways Spirit Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Sideways Spirit Bear		+10% Instant Tool Conversion1 Glitter– Use the Petal Wand tool in the Hub Field (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Extreme Memory Match (Extremely Rare drop)

– Reach the Hub Field and use a Glitter (1 out of 500)
Glowering Gummy Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Glowering Gummy Bear		+1% Honey Per Goo1 Glue– Become the #1 Daily Top Gummy Soldier
Stranded Sun Bear stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Stranded Sun Bear		+10,000 Capacity10 Jelly Beans– Was given for completing all six “Waiting With Sun Bear” quests of Fall 2024
Menacing Mantis stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Menacing Mantis		+5% Pineapple Patch Pollen1 Blue Extract– Drop from Mantis (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Rage Bee while collecting pollen in the Pine Tree Forest (Very Rare drop)
Little Scorpion stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Little Scorpion		+5% Rose Field Pollen 1 Red Extract– Drop from Scorpion (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Basic Bee while collecting pollen in the Rose Field (Very Rare drop)
Left Facing Ant stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Left Facing Ant		+1 Legendary Bee Attack1 Ant Pass– Complete the Ant Challenge (Very Rare drop)

– Use Lion Bee in the Ant Field while collecting pollen
Walking Stick Nymph stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Walking Stick Nymph		+1% Bee Attack3 StingersDrop from Stick Nymps (Extremely Rare drop)
Forward Facing Spider stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Forward Facing Spider		+10% Spider Field Capacity1 Enzymes– Drop from Spider enemy (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in the Spider Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Demon Bee in the Spider Field while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)
Forward Facing Aphid stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Forward Facing Aphid		+1% Bee Attack1 Magic Bean– Drop from Aphids (Rare drop)
Right Facing Stump Snail
Right Facing Stump Snail		+5% Stump Field Pollen1 Glue– Drop from Stump Snail (Rare drop)
Standing Bean Bug stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Standing Bean Bug		+2% Pollen from Tools5 Jelly Beans– Drop from Bean Bugs (Very Rare drop)

– Clear the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
Small Blue Chick
Small Blue Chick		+2% Blue Pollen1 Blue Extract– From Mondo Chick (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Tadpole stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Tadpole		+3% Bubble Pollen1 Blue Extract– Pop the bubble (1 out of a million)

– Use Tadpole Bee in the Mushroom field while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)
Happy Fish stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Happy Fish		+3% Bubble Pollen3 Tickets– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Coiled Snake stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Coiled Snake		+1 Epic Bee Attack3 Stingers– Clear the Sticker-Seeker quest (Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)
Standing Caterpillar stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Standing Caterpillar		+10% Rare Bee Pollen1 Enzymes– Use Super-Scooper tool in the PInapple Patch field (Uncommon drop)

– Use Sticker Planter on the Pineapple Patch field

– Hidden Sticker
Round Green Critter stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Round Green Critter		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean– From Sprouts in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)
Flying Magenta Critter stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Flying Magneta Critter		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen1 Magic Bean– From Sprouts in the Dandelion Field (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Dandelion Field (Very Rare drop)
Blue Triangle Critter stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Blue Triangle Critter		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean– From Sprouts in the Blue Flower field (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker in the Blue Flower field (Very Rare drop)
Purple Pointed Critter stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
Purple Pointed Critter		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean– From Sprouts in the Cactus Field (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Cactus Field (Very Rare)
Orange Leg Critter
Orange Leg Critter		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen1 Magic Bean– From Sprouts in the Pumpkin Patch (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Pumpking Patch (Very Rare drop)
Green Plus Sign
Green Plus Sign		+10,000 Capacity3 Tickets– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field

– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest

– From the Sticker Sprout

– Use the Sticker Planter

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Green Check mark sign
Green Check Mark		+10,000 Capacity3 Tickets– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field

– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest

– From the Sticker Sprout

– Use the Sticker Planter

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Red X
Red X		+10% Convert Rate1 Red Extract– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Uncommon drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Alert Icon
Alert Icon		+5% Red Bomb Pollen3 Micro-Converters– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Yellow Right Arrow
Yellow Right Arrow		+5% Instant Bee Gather Conversion3 Tickets– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Find Using Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields
Yellow Left arrow
Yellow Left Arrow		+5% Instant Bee Gather Conversion3 Tickets– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Find Using Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields
Simple sun
Simple Sun		+10% Convert Rate5 Tickets– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field

– Hidden Sticker

– Use the Sticker Planter

– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Purchase with 100 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Pink Cupcake
Pink Cupcake		+0.5% Honey Per Goo50 Strawberries– Use Gifted Stubborn bee in the Strawberry Field while collecting pollen (Rare drop)

– Find using the Sticker-Seeker in the Strawberry Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Candy Planter in the Strawberry Field (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Purchase with 600 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Rubber Duck
Rubber Duck		+10% Rare Bee Pollen3 Tickets– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field

– Hidden Sticker

– Use the Sticker Planter

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Purchase with 30 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Baseball Swing
Baseball Swing		+2% Pollen from Tools5 Jelly Beans– Using the Sticker-Seeker in the fields located in the starting zone (Uncommon drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter

– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Yellow Coffee Mug
Yellow Coffee Mug		+10% Convert Rate1 Oil– Find using the Sticker-Seeker in any field

– Hidden Sticker

– Use Sticker Planter

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Launching Rocket
Launching Rocket		+15,000 Capacity10 Whirligigs– Use Gummy Bee in the Clover Field while gathering pollen

– Use the Sticker Planter

– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)

– From Sticker Sproout (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Thumbs Up Hand
Thumbs Up Hand		+10,000 Capacity5 Tickets– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Use the Gifted Cool Bee in the Stump field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Peace Sign hand
Peace Sign Hand		+10% Convert Rate5 Tickets– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest

– Use Gifted Cool Bee in the Pepper Patch field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)

– Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Traffic Light
Traffic Light		+10,000 Capacity3 Neonberries– Use Shocked Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen

– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)

– Buy from the Bee Bear’s catalog with 300 Snowflakes
Window
Window		+1% Honey at Hive3 Soft Waxes– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Simple Skyscraper
Simple Skyscraper		+1% Honey at Hive3 Micro-converters– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool on the Mountain Top Field

– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Simple Mountain
Simple Mountain		+19% Mountain Top Field Capacity10 Whirligigs– Use Basic Bee in the Mountain Top Field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)

– From Puffshrooms on the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)

– Use Sticker Planter on the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)

– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)

– Use 250 Snowflakes to purchase it in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Pale Heart
Pale Heart		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen50 Strawberries– Use Gifted Baby Bee to gather pollen while it’s very happy (Very Rare drop)

– Use Puppy Bee to gather pollen while it’s very happy (Uncommon drop)

– Use Petal Planter in the Strawberry Field (Very Rare drop)

– Buy with 300 Snowflakes from Bee Bear’s Catalog
Colorful Buttons
Colorful Buttons		+10% Convert Rate5 Jelly Beans– Use the Sticker Planter

– Use the Tacky Planter (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Giraffe
Giraffe		+10% Convert Rate5 Tickets– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the 15 Bee Zone

– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine

– From Sticker Sprout
Silly Tongue
Silly Tongue		+2% Honey from Tokens25 Gumdrops– Use Rascal Bee in the Pineapple Patch field while gathering pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Use Candy Planter in the Pineapple Patch field (Very Rare drop)
White Flag
White Flag		+2% White Pollen1 Oil– Go to Spider field and use the Rake (Rare drop)

– Go to the Spider Field and use Sticker Planter (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker
Pyramid
Pyramid		+19% Cactus Field5 Tickets– Use Lion Bee while gathering pollen in the Cactus Field (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg with the Sticker Printer
Tiny House
Tiny House		+10% Convert Rate at Hive50 Sunflower Seeds– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the starter zone

– From Sticker Sprout
TNT
TNT		+2% Bomb Pollen3 Soft Waxes– Use Demo Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Use any Cannon (1 out of 25,000)
Wishbone
Wishbone		+1% Critical Power5 Field Dice– Reach Cactus Field and use Scythe (Very Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer (Basic Egg)
Yellow Umbrella
Yellow Umbrella		+10% Instant Rare Bee Conversion1 Cloud Vial– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest

– From Sticker Sprout

– Use the Sticker Planter
Red Palm Hand
Red Palm Hand		+2% Red Field Capacity1 Hard Wax– Use Rage Bee in the Stump field while gathering pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Use Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields (Uncommon drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Yellow Sticky Hand
Yellow Sticky Hand		+0.5 Honey Per Goo1 Glue– Go to the Sunflower field and use Gummy Bee while gathering pollen (Very Rare drop)

– Use Glue in your Hive Hub (1 out of 100)

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)

– From the Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare)

– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unbelievably rare)

– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Yellow Walking Wiggly Person
Yellow Walking Wiggly Person		+5% Movement boost while Collecting Pollen25 Gumdrops– Complete the Achievement: Walk on a specific flower wearing Basic Boots
Green Sell
Green Sell		+10% Convert Rate at Hive5 Tickets– Go to the Hub field or the starting zone and use Sticker-Seeker (Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Yellow Hi
Yellow Hi		+10% Convert Rate1 Enzymes– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Uncommon drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
AFK
AFK		+10% Convert Rate1 Red Extract– Receive as a reward for spending 24 hours in the game

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Auryn
Auryn		+3% Capacity1 Swirled Wax– Complete the Achievement: Remain in the game for 7 days straight (Grace period between sessions: 15 minutes)

– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– From the Sticker Planter (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Pink Chair
Pink Chair		+0.25% Bee Ability Pollen10 Tickets– Reward from Sticker-Seeker (Very Rare drop)

– Use Shy Bee when it’s very happy to gather pollen

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg or Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
doodle 5
Doodle 5		+10,000 Capacity5 Tickets– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Uncommon drop)

– Go to the Spider field and use the Sticker-Seeker

– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
Triple Exclamation
Triple Exclamation		+1% Critical Power1 Loaded Dice– Use Field Dice and roll the same field thrice

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Eighth Note
Eighth Note		+1% Critical Power5 Tickets– Use Music Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Eviction
Eviction		+20,000 Capacity1 Hard Wax– Discard a Sticker (1 out of 5,000)

– Discard a Beequip (1 out of 2,500)
Fork and Knife
Fork and Knife		+2% White Field Capacity500 Treats– Complete the Polar Bear quests (1 out of 500)

– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
shining halo
Shining Halo		+0.5% Pollen1 Glitter– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Rhubarb
Rhubarb		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen50 Pineapples– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Petal Wand (Rare drop)
Sprout
Sprout		+1% Capacity1 Magic Bean– From Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Palm Tree
Palm Tree		+19% Coconut field Capacity10 Coconuts– Go to the Coconut field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Very Rare)

– Use Planters in the Coconut field (Very Rare drop)
Jack-o-lantern
Jack-O-Lantern		+19% Pumpkin Patch Capacity3 Soft Waxes– Use Rascal Bee while gathering pollen in the Pumpking Patch (Extremely Rare drop)

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Heat-Treated Planter (Rare drop)
Lightning
Lightining		+1% Tool Swing Speed3 Micro-converters– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Go to any field and use Spark Staff (Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Simple Cloud
Simple Cloud		+1% White Pollen1 Cloud Vial– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Wild Windy Bee drops the sticker

– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
grey raining cloud
Grey Rainy Cloud		+2% Blue Pollen3 Cloud Vials– Go to the Clover field and use a Cloud Vial (1 out of 250)

– Wild Windy Bee drops it (Very Rare drop)
Tornado
Tornado		+10% Tornado Pollen3 Cloud Vials– Wild Windy Bee drop (Extremely Rare drop)
Small flame
Small Flame		+3% Flame Pollen1 Red Extract– Use Fire Bee while he’s upset to gather pollen

– Use the Scythe tool in the Blue Flower field (Rare drop)
Dark Flame
Dark Flame		+3% Falme Pollen5 Stingers– Use Flame Bee to gather pollen while it’s upset (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Heat-Treated Planter in the Pine Forest Tree (Extremely Rare drop)
Small shield
Small Shield		+0.5% Dodge Chance1 Hard Wax– Drop from Armored Arphid (Extremely Rare drop)

– Complete the Robo Bear challenge (Very Rare drop)
robot head
Robot Head		+1% Duped Ability Pollen1 Robo Pass– Complete the Robo Bear Challenge (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use a Micro-Converter in your Hive Hub ( 1 out of 2500)

– Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Cyan Hilted Sword
Cyan Hilted Sword		+2% Bee Attack10 Stingers– Become one of the top 25 Daily Fastest Coconut Crab Slayers

– Drop from Coconut Crab enemy (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Cool backpack
Cool Backpack		+1% Capacity1 Blue Extract– Mythic Meteors (Extremely Rare drop)

– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Blue Clay Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Standing Beekeper
Standing Beekeeper		+2% White Pollen1 Oil– Clear the Achievement: Wait a while after equipping a specific gear from Top Bear’s Shop

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
red wailing cry Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Red Wailing Cry		+2% Instant Red Bee Conversion3 Stingers– Clear the Achievement: Use 100,000 Royal Jellies back-to-back without obtaining a Mythic Bee

– Drop from Rage Aphid (Extremely Rare drop)
hourglass Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Hourglass		+20,000 Capacity5 Tickets– Use the Wealth Clock (1 out of 250)

– Go to the Clover field and use the Planter of Plenty (Very Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Atom symbol Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Atom Symbol		+5% Instant Bomb Conversion5 Neonberries– Go to any field and use the Pulsar (Very Rare drop)

– Use Radioactive Bees while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Pesticide Planter (Unbelievably drop)

– Use the Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
barcode Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Barcode		+10% Convert Rate3 Soft Waxes– Use the Digital Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Rare drop)

– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)

– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
wall crack
Wall Crack		+10% Colorless Bee Convert Rate10 Tickets– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg in the Stickder Printer
Green circle
Green Circle		+1% Critical Power3 Tickets– Use Commander Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)

– Use Basic Egg, Silver Egg, or Golden Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
blue square Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Blue Square		+2% Critical Power Boost5 Tickets– Use Bumble Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– Use Silver, Golden, or Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
black diamond
Black Diamond		+3% Critical Power1 Caustic Wax– Drop from Tunnel Bear (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Use Diamond Bee while it’s upset to gather pollen (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Waxing Crescent Moon
Waxing Crescent Moon		+1% Capacity10 Moon Charms– Chase Fireflies

– Buy from the Bee Bear’s Catalog with 400 Snowflakes
glowing smile Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Glowing Smile		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Rank in the top 25 position of the Daily Firefly Chasers leaderboard

– Chase Fireflies (Extremely Rare drop)
saturn
Saturn		+1% Mark Ability5 Tickets– Complete Connect 10 Marks at once

– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Black Star
Black Star		+3% Bomb Pollen1 Black Pollen– Drop from Tunnel Bear (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Bronze Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 100,000)

– Use Silver Gifted Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Cyan Star Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Cyan Star		+3% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion10 Tickets– Chase Fireflies (Nearly Impossible drop)

– Use the Diamond Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 10,000)

– Use Star, Gifted Silver, Gifted Gold, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Shining Star
Shining Star		+0.5% Gifted Bee Pollen10 Tickets– Use Gifted Bees while it’s very happy (Nearly Impossible drop)

– Chase Fireflies (Nearly Impossible drop)

– Use the Gold Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 100,000)

– Use Star, Gifted Silver, Gifted Gold, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
grey diamond logo Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Grey Diamond Logo		+2% Event Bee Potion3 Micro-Converters– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Orphan Dog
Orphan Dog		+2% Bee Gathering3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Pizza delivery man
Pizza Delivery Man		+10% Red Bee Convert Rate3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout
interrobang block
Interrobang Block		+1% Critical Power3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Theatrical Intruder
Theatrical Intruder		+1% Bee Attack3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Desperate booth
Desperate Booth		+2% Honey from Tokens3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
built ship Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Built Ship		+2% Blue Field Capacity 3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Grey shape companion
Grey Shape Champion		+2% Honey from Tokens3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Evil Pig
Evil Pig		+1 Epic Bee Attack3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Waving townsperson Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Waving Townsperson		+10% Blue Bee Convert Rate3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool

– Hidden Sticker

– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Cop and Robber
Cop and Robber		+0.5 Blue Bee Attack3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool

– Hidden Sticker
Tough Potato
Tough Potato		+1% Bee Attack3 Stingers– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)

– From Sticker Srpout (Rare drop)
Young Elf Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Young Elf		+2% Ungifted Bee Pollen5 Paper Planters– Go to the Cactus Field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the Cactus Field and use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)

– Hidden Sticker
Shrugging Heart
Shrugging Heart		+2% Red Pollen1 Red Extract– Go to the Rose Field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)
classic killroy
Classic Killroy		+1% White Pollen5 Tickets– Hidden Sticker
killroy with hair Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Killroy With Hair		+10% Conversion Rate5 Tickets– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare)
taunting doodle person Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Taunting Doodle Person		+1% Critical Power1 Enzymes– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
prehistoric hand
Prehistoric Hand		+20% Convert Rate1 Hard Wax– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker (Extremely Rare drop)

– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Extremely Rare)

– Use Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
prehistoric boar Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Prehistoric Boar		+2% Capacity1 Hard Wax– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Red doodle person Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Red Doodle Person		+2% Red Field Capacity1 Red Extract– Use the Red Clay Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Use a Red Extract in your Hive Hub (1 out of 1,000)

– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare)
pearl girl Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Pearl Girl		2% White Filed1 Swirled Wax– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
abstract color painting Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Abstract Color Painting		+20,000 Capacity1 Purple Potion– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)

– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Unfathomably Rare drop)
prism painting Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Prism Painting		+5% Legendary Bee Pollen10 TIckets– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
banana painting Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Banana Painting		+5% Legendary Bee Pollen10 Tickets– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Moai
Moai		+2% Capacity10 Tickets– Use Exhausted Bee while it’s very happy to collect pollen (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Use Silver or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Nessie
Nessie		+2% Event Bee Pollen10 Tickets– Hidden Sticker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Unfathomably Rare drop)
ionic column top Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Ionic Column Top		+20,000 Capacity1 Hard Wax– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
ionic column middle Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Ionic Column Middle		+20,000 Capacity1 Hard Wax– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
ionic column base Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Ionic Column Base		+20,000 Capacity1 Hard Wax– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter in the starting zone (Unbelievably Rare drop)
orange step array
Orange Step Array		+5 Convert Amount1 Enzymes– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Use Hasty Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch or Sunflower field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
orange green tri deco Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Orange Green Trio Deco		+5 Convert Amount1 Enzymes– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Use Hasty Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch or Dandelion field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)

– From Puffshrooms in the Pumpkin Patch (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
orange swirled marble Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Oranged Swirled Marble		+3% Flame Pollen3 Smooth Dice– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)

– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
blue and green marble Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Blue And Green Marble		+2% Blue Pollen3 Smooth Dice– – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)

– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)

– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Yellow Swirled Marble Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Yellow Swirled Marble		+0.5% Honey Per Pollen3 Smooth Dice– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest

– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unbelievably Rare)

– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
diamond cluster
Diamond Cluster		+15% Convert Rate10 Tickets– Use Diamond Bee in the Mountain top field to collect pollen (Extremely Rare Drop)

– Use Gifted Diamond Bee in any field to collect pollen (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Diamond Aphid (Very Rare drop)

– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
diamond trim Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Diamond Trim		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– Diamond Aphid (Uncommon drop)

– Use Diamond Egg or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
cyan decorative border Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Cyan Decorative Border		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– From Mega Memory Match mini-game (Extremely Rare drop)

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Use Diamond, Gifted Silver, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
left gold swirl fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Left Gold Swirl Fleuron		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 10 position of the Daily Top Honeymaker leaderboard

– Stump Snail drop (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use a Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
right gold swirl fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Right Gold Swirl Fleuron		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– – Rank in the top 10 position of the Daily Top Honeymaker leaderboard

– Stump Snail drop (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use a Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Left shining diamond fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Left Shining Diamond Fleuron		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Blue Pollen leaderboard

– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
right shining diamond fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Right Shining Diamond Fleuron		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Blue Pollen leaderboard

– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
left mythic gem fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Left Mythic Gem Fleuron		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Red Pollen leaderboard

– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
right mythic gem fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Right Mythic Gem Fleuron		+0.5% Honey per Pollen10 Tickets– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Red Pollen leaderboard

– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
purple fleuron Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Purple Fleuron		+1% Super Crit Power1 Purple Potion– Use a Mythic, or Gifted Mythic Egg, in the Sticker Printer machine

– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbeleivably Rare drop)
Royal symbol Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Royal Symbol		+1% Super Crit Power1 Purple Potion– From Mythic Meteors (Unbelieavably Rare)

– Use a Gifted Mythic Egg Sticker Printer machine
Royal Bear Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Royal Bear		+1% Super Crit Power1 Purple Potion– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine

– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare)
Mythic M Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Mythic M		+1% Mythic Bee Pollen10 Tickets– Rewarded to the players who rank in the top 25 position of the Daily Mythic Bee Pollen leaderboard

– Use Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Satisfying Nectar Icon Stickers in bee Swarm Simulator
Satisfying Nectar Icon		+2% White Pollen1 Satisfying Vial– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Satisfying Nectar (1 out of 25)
refreshing Nectar icon
Refreshing Nectar Icon		+1% Unique Instant Conversion1 Refreshing Vial– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Refreshing Nectar (1 out of 25)
Motivating Nectar Icon
Motivating Nectar Icon		+0.25% Bee Abilityy Rate1 Motivating Vial– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Motivating Nectar (1 out of 25)
Invigorating Nectar
Invigorating Nectar Icon		+2% Red Pollen1 Invigorating Vial– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Invigorating Nectar (1 out of 25)
Comforting Nectar Icon
Comforting Nectar Icon		+2% Blue Pollen1 Comforting Vial– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Comforting Nectar (1 out of 25)
Small Tickseed
Small Tickseed		+5% Sunflower Field Pollen10 Honeysuckles– Go to the Sunflower Field or Pumpkin Patch and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)

– Use Bucko Bee in the Sunflower Field or Pumpkin Patch to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Go to the Sunflower Field and use Planters (Very Rare drop)
Small White Daisy
Small White Daisy		+1% White Pollen10 Honeysuckles– Go to the Spider field or Pineapple Patch and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)

– Go to the Spider field or Pineapple patch and use Hasty Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Go to the Spider field and use Planters (Very Rare)
Small Pink TUlip
Small Pink Tulip		+5% Mushroom Field Pollen10 Honeysuckles– Go to the Mushroom or Strawberry field and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)

– Go to the Mushroom or Strawberry field and use Riley Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Go to the Strawberry field and use Planters (Very Rare)
Small Dandelion
Small Dandelion		+5% Diamond Field Pollen10 Honeysuckles– Go to the Dandelion or Clover field and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)

– Go to the Dandelion or Clover field and use Frosty Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)

– Go to the Dandelion field and use Planters (Very Rare)
Purple 4-point flower
Purple 4-Point Flower		+1% Super Crit Power10 Tickets– Go to the Hub field and use Clippers or Scissors (Unbelievably Rare drop)

– Go to the Hive Hub and use Purple Potion

– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Spore covered puffshroom
Spore Covered Puffshroom		+2% Pollen From Tools3 Soft Waxes– From Puffshrooms

– Use 1,200 Snowflakes to purchase it from Bee Bear’s Catalog
White Button Mushroom
White Button Mushroom		+25% Common Bee Pollen3 Soft Waxes– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms

– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Fly Agaric mushroom
Fly Agaric Mushroom		+10% Rare Bee Pollen3 Soft Waxes– From Puffshrooms in the starting zone

– Use Sticker Planter in the starting zone (Very Rare drop)
Porcini Mushroom
Porcini Mushroom		+5% Epic Bee Pollen3 Soft Waxes– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms

– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Oiler Mushroom
Oiler Mushroom		+5% Epic Bee Pollen3 Soft Waxes– Go to the 10 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms

– Go to the 10 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Morel Mushroom
Morel Mushroom		+10% Rare Bee Pollen3 Soft Waxes– Go to the Mountain Top field and get from Puffshrooms

– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Chanterelle Mushroom
Chanterelle Mushroom		+5% Epic Bee Pollen3 Soft Waxes– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms

– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Shiitake mushroom
Shiitake Mushroom		+1% Event Bee Pollen1 Hard Wax– Go to the 10 Bee Zone or the starting zone and get from Puffshrooms (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the 10 Bee Zone or the starting zone and use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Black Truffle Mushroom
Black Truffle Mushroom		+5% Legendary Bee Pollen1 Hard Wax– Rank in the top 10 position on the Daily top damage to a single puffshroom leaderboard

– From Epic+ Puffshrooms (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Prismatic Mushroom
Prismatic Mushroom		+1% Mythic Bee Pollen1 Caustic Wax– From Mythic Puffshrooms (Unbelivably Rare drop)

– Stick all mushrooms to the Sticker Stack.
Blowing Leaf
Blowing Leaf		+1% White Pollen3 Cloud Vials– Gather leaves in any of the fields (Extremely Rare drop)

– From Wild Windy Bee enemy (Rare drop)
Cordate leaf
Cordate Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Sunflower field or the Rose field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the Sunflower field or the Rose field and gather leaves
Cunate Leaf
Cunate Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Strawberry field or the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)

– Go to the Strawberry field or the Pumpkin Patch and gather leaves
Elliptic Leaf
Elliptic Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Blue Flower field or Pine Tree Forest and gather leaves

– Go to the Blue Flower field or Pine tree Forest and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Hastate Leaf
Hastate Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Spider field or Pepper Patch and gather leaves

– Go to the Spider field or Pepper Patch and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
lanceolate leaf
Lanceolate Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Dandelion field or the Bamboo field and gather leaves

– Go to the Dandelion field or the Bamboo field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Lyrate Leaf
Lyrate Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Mountain Top field or Clover field and gather leaves

– Go to the Mountain Top field or Clover field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Rhomboid leaf
Rhomboid Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Cactus field or Stump field and gather leaves

– Go to the Cactus field or Stump field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
reniform leaf
Reniform Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to the Mushroom field or Stump forest and gather leaves

– Go to the Mushroom field or Stump forest and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
spatulate leaf
Spatulate Leaf		+1% Capacity5 Tickets– Go to Pineapple Patch, Pine Tree forest, or Pumpkin Patch and gather leaves

– Go to Pineapple Patch or Pine Tree forest and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Scooper
Scooper		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Scooper (Very Rare drop)

– Using it in the Mountain field or the Hub field increases the odds
Rake
Rake		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Rake (Very Rare drop)

– Using it in the Coconut field or the Hub field increases the odds
Clippers
Clippers		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the clippers (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Pine Tree forest or the Hub field increases the odds
Magnet
Magnet		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Magnet (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Pineapple Patch or the Hub field increases the odds
Vacuum
Vacuum		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Vacuum (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Rose field or the Hub field increases the odds
Super-scooper
Super-Scooper		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Super-Scooper (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Clover field or the Hub field increases the odds
Pulsar
Pulsar		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Neonberries– Go to any field and use the Pulsar (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Spider field or the Hub field increases the odds
Electro-magnet
Electro-Magnet		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Electro-Magnet (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Stump field or the Hub field increases the odds
scissors
Scissors		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Scissors (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Pumpkin Patch or the Hub field increases the odds
Honey dipper
Honey Dipper		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Honey Dipper (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Pepper Patch or the Hub field increases the odds
bubble wand
Bubble Wand		+2% Pollen from Tools1 Blue Extract– Go to any field and use the Bubble Wand (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Strawberry field or the Hub field increases the odds
Scythe
Scythe		+2% Pollen from Tools1 Red Extract– Go to any field and use the Scythe (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Bamboo field or the Hub field increases the odds
golden rake
Golden Rake		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Tickets– Go to any field and use the Golden Rake (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Cactus field or the Hub field increases the odds
spark staff
Spark Staff		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Micro-Converters– Go to any field and use the Spark Staff (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Mountain Top field or the Hub field increases the odds
porcelain dipper
Porcelain Dipper		+2% Pollen from Tools3 Soft Waxes– Go to any field and use the Porcelain Dipper (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Sunflower field or the Hub field increases the odds
Petal wand
Petal Wand		+2% Pollen from Tools10 Moon Charms– Go to any field and use the Petal Wand (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Dandelion field or the Hub field increases the odds
tide popper
Tide Popper		+2% Pollen from Tools1 Blue Extract– Go to any field and use the Tide Popper (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Mushroom field or the Hub field increases the odds
dark scythe
Dark Scythe		+2% Pollen from Tools1 Red Extract– Go to any field and use the Dark Scythe (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Bue Flower field or the Hub field increases the odds
Gummyballer
Gummyballer		+2% Pollen from Tools25 Gumdrops– Go to any field and use the Gummyballer (Extremely Rare drop)

– Using it in the Clover field or the Hub field increases the odds
capricorn star sign
Capricorn Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Sump field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Aquarius star sign
Aquarius Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Mushroom field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
pisces star sign
Pisces Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Pineapple Patch during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Aries Star sign
Aries Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Pepper Patch during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Taurus star sign
Taurus Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Rose field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
gemini star sign
Gemini Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Dandelion field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Cancer Star sign
Cancer Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Clover field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
leo star sign
Leo Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Sunflower field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Virgo Star Sign
Virgo Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Bamboo field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Libra Star Sign
Libra Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Blue Flower field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
scorpio star sign
Scorpio Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Spider field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Sagittarius Star
Sagittarius Star Sign		+2% Capacity1 Glitter– Go to the Mountain Top field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
sunflower field stamp
Sunflower Field Stamp		+10% Sunflower Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Sunflower Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Sunflower field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Sunflower field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
dandelion field stamp
Dandelion Field Stamp		+10% Dandelion Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Dandelion Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Dandelion field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Dandelion field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
mushroom field stamp
Mushroom Field Stamp		+10% Dandelion Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Mushroom Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Mushroom field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Mushroom field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
blue flower field stamp
Blue Flower Field Stamp		+10% Blue Flower Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Blue Flower Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Blue Flower field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Blue Flower field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
clover field stamp
Clover Field Stamp		+10% Clover Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Clover Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Clover field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Clover field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
strawberry field stamp
Strawberry Field Stamp		+10% Strawberry Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Strawberry Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Strawberry field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Strawberry field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
spider field stamp
Spider Field Stamp		+10% Spider Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Spider Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Spider field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Spider field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
bamboo field stamp
Bamboo Field Stamp		+10% Bamboo Pollen Field10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Bamboo Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Bamboo field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Bamboo field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
pineapple patch
Pineapple Patch Stamp		+10% Pineapple Patch Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pineapple Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
stump field stamp
Stump Field Stamp		+10% Stump Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Stump Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Stump field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Stump field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
cactus field stamp
Cactus Field Stamp		+10% Cactus Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Cactus Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Cactus field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Cactus field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
pumpkin patch stamp
Pumpkin Patch Stamp		+10% Pumpkin Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pumpkin Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
pine tree forest stamp
Pine Tree Forest Stamp		+10% Pine Tree Forest Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pine Tree Forest Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Pine Tree forest and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Pine Tree forest and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
rose field stamp
Rose Field Stamp		+10% Rose Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Rose Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Rose field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Rose field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Hub field stamp
Hub Field Stamp		+10% Hub Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Hub Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Hub field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Mountain top field stamp
Mountain Top Field Stamp		+10% Mountain Top Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Mountain Top Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
peper patch stamp
Pepper Patch Stamp		+10% Pepper Patch Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pepper Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Pepper Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Pepper Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Coconut field stamp
Coconut Field Stamp		+10% Coconut Field Pollen10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Coconut Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard

– Go to the Coconut field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)

– Go to the Coconut field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Ant field stamp
Ant Field Stamp		+0.5% Bee Attack10 Tickets– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Ant Scorers each day

– Reward from the Ant Challenge (Unfathomably Rare drop)
green beesmas light
Green Beesmas Light		+1% Critical Power3 Neonberries– Catch a Green Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
blue beesmas light
Blue Beesmas Light		+2% Blue Pollen3 Neonberries– Catch a Blue Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Red beesmas light
Red Beesmas Light		+2% Red Pollen3 Neonberries– Catch a Red Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Yellow beesmas light
Yellow Beesmas Light		+2% Yellow Pollen3 Neonberries– Catch a Yellow Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Critter in a stocking

Critter In A Stocking		+2% Bee Gathering Pollen1 Magic Bean– From Brown Bear’s Stockings

– Get in the Bee Bear’s Catalog from the Critter Comforts Pack
Flying Festive Bee
Flying Festive Bee		+10% Red Bee Convert Rate1 Red Extract– Purchase from the Bee Bear’s Catalog

– Get from Festive Gifts and Festive Wreaths during Beesmas in the Red Fields
Flying Bee Bear
Flying Bee Bear		+1% Event Bee Pollen10 Tickets– From Festive Sprouts (Rare drop)

– From Festive Printer (Rare drop)
party robo bear
Party Robo Bear		+1% Duped Ability Pollen1 Robo Pass– Complete the Robo Party Cake at rank 32

– Drop from Party Mega Mechsquito (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Festive Pufferfish
Festive Pufferfish		+2% Bomb Pollen10 Tickets– Rewarded from the 17th quest of Bee Bear (Winter 24/25)
Festive Pea
Festive Pee		+1% Gifted Bee Attack1 Magic Bean– From Supreme Sprouts during Beesmas
bbm from below
BBM From Below		×1.01 Pollen1 Box-O-Frogs– Mondo Gift Box reward

That concludes our Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator. You can refer to our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki for more guides and information about the game.

