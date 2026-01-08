Stickers are collectibles in Bee Swarm Simulator with multiple purposes. You can use them as cosmetics for your hive, use them to trade stickers with players, use them at the Sticker Stack, or complete a quest. They will be displayed in your Sticker Book after acquiring them. In this article, we will list all the Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator, along with their details.
How to Get Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator?
Currently, there are over 200 obtainable Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator. Every Sticker has a unique acquisition method. Below are some of the best ways to get them:
- Using Sticker-Seeker equipment
- Using a specific bee while collecting pollen
- Completing achievements
- Performing specific tasks
- Drop from enemies
- Reward for completing Sticker-seeker quests
- Using the Sticker Printer
- Finding them on walls across the map
- Using a Sticker Planter
After obtaining them, you can find them in your Sticker Book. Initially, the book can store up to 16 Bee Swarm Simulator Stickers, which can be increased by spending Tickets. The best way to use them is to activate the Sticker Stack for temporary buffs and rewards. With that said, you can find the list of all Stickers, how to obtain them, and their boost and rewards.
List of all Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator
The table below lists all Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator, along with their details:
|Sticker
|Stack Boost
|Stack Reward
|Sources (Odds)
Play Button
|+10,000 Capacity
|10 Tickets
|– Receive from certain content creators
Gamer Chat Icon
|+10,000 Capacity
|10 Tickets
|– Receive from a Bee Swarm Simulator’s official Discord staff
Flying Rad Bee
|+2% Red Pollen
|1 Red Extract
|– Gather pollen with Rad Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Flying Ninja Bee
|+25% Bee Movespeed
|1 Blue Extract
|– Gather pollen with Flying Ninja Bee while it’s very happy (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Flying Brave Bee
|+2 Rare Bee Attack
|3 Stingers
|– Gather pollen with Brave Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare)
Flying Photon Bee
|+5% Instant Event Bee Conversion
|1 Oil
| Gather pollen with Flying Photon Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Drooping Stubborn Bee
|+1% Ability Token Lifespan
|1 Oil
|– Gather pollen with Stubborn Bee while it’s upset (Extremely Rare drop)
– Give a Neonberry to your Stubborn Bee (1 out of 1,000)
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Wobbly Looker Bee
|+1% Critical Power
|3 Neonberry
|– Gather Pollen with Looker Bee while it’s very happy
– Give a Neonberry to a Looker Bee (1 out of 1,000)
Blob Bumble Bee
|+5% Blue Bomb Pollen
|1 Blue Extract
|– Use Mutated Bumble Bees to collect pollen in the Sunflower Field (Very Rare drop)
– Give a Neonberry to Bumble Bee (1 out of 1,000)
– Use Silver Egg or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Purchase it with 2500 Snowflakes in Bee Bear‘s catalog
Round Rascal Bee
|+5% Red Bomb Pollen
|1 Red Extract
|– Use Mutated Rascal Bees to collect pollen in the Sunflower Field (Very Rare drop)
– Give a Neonberry to Rascal Bee (1 out of 1,000 odds)
– Use Silver Egg or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Round Basic Bee
|3 times more Common Bee Pollen
|1 Basic Egg
|– Use Mutated Basic Bee to collect pollen in the Pumpkin Patch (Nearly Impossible drop)
– Give a Neonberry to Basic Bee (1 out of 250,000 odds, which can increase up to 1 in 25,000 odds based on the bee’s level)
– Use Sticker Planter (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
|D
|+5% Mutated Bee Convert Rate
|10 Tickets
|– Use the GIfted Diamond Bee to collect pollen on the Mountain Top Field (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Give a Neonberry to your Diamond Bee (1 in 25,000)
– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)
– Use Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer
4-Pronged Vector Bee
|+1% Mark Ability Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Give a Neonberry to your Vector Bee (1 out of 25,000)
– Use Mythic Egg or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Shocked Hive Slot
|+1% White Pollen
|50 Pineapples
|– Use Shocked Bee to gather pollen in the Mushroom Field (Very Rare drop)
– Give Neonberry to your Shocked Bee (1 out of 1,000 odds)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Bear Bee Offer
|+2% Event Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Use Gifted Bear Bee to collect pollen in the Pineapple Patch (Extremely Rare drop)
– Give a Star Treat to a Gifted Bear Bee (1 out of 3 odds)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Tabby Scratch
|+10% Scratch Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Gather Tabby Love after it reaches max stacks while using Stinger (Extremely Rare drop)
– The odds of obtaining it increase from 1 out of 10,000 to 1 out of 100, based on the Tabby Bee’s level
Tabby From Behind
|+1% Critical Power
|10 Tickets
|– Give a Moon Charm to your Tabby Bee. Tabby Love must be at max stacks.
-The odds of obtaining it increase from 1 out of 10,000 to 1 out of 100, based on the Tabby Bee’s level
– Use Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
– From Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Fuzz Bomb
|+5% Buzz Bomb Pollen
|1 Oil
|– Use Fuzzy Bee to collect pollen in the Bamboo Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Pop Fuzz Bombs in the Bamboo Field (1 out of 10,000)
– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Precise Eye
|+1% Super Crit Power
|1 Hard Wax
|– Activate all three Target Practice boards on the Clover Field (1 out of 3,333)
– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Chef Hat Polar Bear
|+5% Instant Colorless Bee Conversion
|10 Tickets
|– Complete Polar Bear quests (1 out of 100)
Honey Bee Bear
|+2% Honey from Tokens
|1 Enzymes
|– Use Honey Bee to collect pollen in the Mountain Top Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Bomber Bee Bear
|+5% Buzz Bomb Pollen
|1 Loaded Dice
|– Use Bomber Bee while collecting pollen in the Mountain Top Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
Uplooking Bear
|+1% Critical Power
|5 Tickets
|– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in any field
– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Sitting Green Shirt Bear
|+10,000 Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Use Bubble Bee while collecting pollen in the Clover Field (Uncommon drop)
– From Tacky Planter in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare)
Shy Brown Bear
|+0.25% Bee Ability Pollen
|5 Royal Jellies
|– Clear 123 Brown Bear quests
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Sitting Mother Bear
|+0.5% Gifted Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in the Sunflower Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Hydroponic Planter in the Sunflower Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Squashed Head Bear
|+1% Super Critical Power
|25 Bitterberries
|– Get from Mythic Meteors (Extremely Rare drop)
– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker equipment in any field (Nearly Impossible drop)
Stretched Head Bear
|+1% Super Crit Power
|25 Bitterberries
|– Drop from Wild Windy Bee (Extremely Rare drop)
– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker in any field (Nearly Impossible drop)
Panicked Science Bear
|+5% Mutated Bee Convert Rate
|1 Enzymes
|– Use Radioactive Bees in the Pineapple Patch field while collecting pollen
– Use the Micro-Converter in the Hive Hub (1 out of 500)
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Dapper From Above
|+0.5% Pollen
|1 Ticket Planter
|– Plant Tacky Planter in five fields, starting from Clover, Coconut, Stump, Pepper, and Mountain Top Field.
– Rank in the top 5 position in the Nectar Collector leaderboard
– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Sideways Spirit Bear
|+10% Instant Tool Conversion
|1 Glitter
|– Use the Petal Wand tool in the Hub Field (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Extreme Memory Match (Extremely Rare drop)
– Reach the Hub Field and use a Glitter (1 out of 500)
Glowering Gummy Bear
|+1% Honey Per Goo
|1 Glue
|– Become the #1 Daily Top Gummy Soldier
Stranded Sun Bear
|+10,000 Capacity
|10 Jelly Beans
|– Was given for completing all six “Waiting With Sun Bear” quests of Fall 2024
Menacing Mantis
|+5% Pineapple Patch Pollen
|1 Blue Extract
|– Drop from Mantis (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Rage Bee while collecting pollen in the Pine Tree Forest (Very Rare drop)
Little Scorpion
|+5% Rose Field Pollen
|1 Red Extract
|– Drop from Scorpion (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Basic Bee while collecting pollen in the Rose Field (Very Rare drop)
Left Facing Ant
|+1 Legendary Bee Attack
|1 Ant Pass
|– Complete the Ant Challenge (Very Rare drop)
– Use Lion Bee in the Ant Field while collecting pollen
Walking Stick Nymph
|+1% Bee Attack
|3 Stingers
|Drop from Stick Nymps (Extremely Rare drop)
Forward Facing Spider
|+10% Spider Field Capacity
|1 Enzymes
|– Drop from Spider enemy (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in the Spider Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Demon Bee in the Spider Field while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)
Forward Facing Aphid
|+1% Bee Attack
|1 Magic Bean
|– Drop from Aphids (Rare drop)
Right Facing Stump Snail
|+5% Stump Field Pollen
|1 Glue
|– Drop from Stump Snail (Rare drop)
Standing Bean Bug
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|5 Jelly Beans
|– Drop from Bean Bugs (Very Rare drop)
– Clear the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
Small Blue Chick
|+2% Blue Pollen
|1 Blue Extract
|– From Mondo Chick (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Tadpole
|+3% Bubble Pollen
|1 Blue Extract
|– Pop the bubble (1 out of a million)
– Use Tadpole Bee in the Mushroom field while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)
Happy Fish
|+3% Bubble Pollen
|3 Tickets
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Coiled Snake
|+1 Epic Bee Attack
|3 Stingers
|– Clear the Sticker-Seeker quest (Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)
Standing Caterpillar
|+10% Rare Bee Pollen
|1 Enzymes
|– Use Super-Scooper tool in the PInapple Patch field (Uncommon drop)
– Use Sticker Planter on the Pineapple Patch field
– Hidden Sticker
Round Green Critter
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Sprouts in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)
Flying Magneta Critter
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Sprouts in the Dandelion Field (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Dandelion Field (Very Rare drop)
Blue Triangle Critter
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Sprouts in the Blue Flower field (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker in the Blue Flower field (Very Rare drop)
Purple Pointed Critter
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Sprouts in the Cactus Field (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Cactus Field (Very Rare)
Orange Leg Critter
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Sprouts in the Pumpkin Patch (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Pumpking Patch (Very Rare drop)
Green Plus Sign
|+10,000 Capacity
|3 Tickets
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field
– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest
– From the Sticker Sprout
– Use the Sticker Planter
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Green Check Mark
|+10,000 Capacity
|3 Tickets
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field
– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest
– From the Sticker Sprout
– Use the Sticker Planter
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Red X
|+10% Convert Rate
|1 Red Extract
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Uncommon drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Alert Icon
|+5% Red Bomb Pollen
|3 Micro-Converters
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Yellow Right Arrow
|+5% Instant Bee Gather Conversion
|3 Tickets
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Find Using Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields
Yellow Left Arrow
|+5% Instant Bee Gather Conversion
|3 Tickets
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Find Using Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields
Simple Sun
|+10% Convert Rate
|5 Tickets
|– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field
– Hidden Sticker
– Use the Sticker Planter
– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Purchase with 100 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Pink Cupcake
|+0.5% Honey Per Goo
|50 Strawberries
|– Use Gifted Stubborn bee in the Strawberry Field while collecting pollen (Rare drop)
– Find using the Sticker-Seeker in the Strawberry Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Candy Planter in the Strawberry Field (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Purchase with 600 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Rubber Duck
|+10% Rare Bee Pollen
|3 Tickets
|– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field
– Hidden Sticker
– Use the Sticker Planter
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
– Purchase with 30 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Baseball Swing
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|5 Jelly Beans
|– Using the Sticker-Seeker in the fields located in the starting zone (Uncommon drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter
– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Yellow Coffee Mug
|+10% Convert Rate
|1 Oil
|– Find using the Sticker-Seeker in any field
– Hidden Sticker
– Use Sticker Planter
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Launching Rocket
|+15,000 Capacity
|10 Whirligigs
|– Use Gummy Bee in the Clover Field while gathering pollen
– Use the Sticker Planter
– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
– From Sticker Sproout (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Thumbs Up Hand
|+10,000 Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Use the Gifted Cool Bee in the Stump field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Peace Sign Hand
|+10% Convert Rate
|5 Tickets
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest
– Use Gifted Cool Bee in the Pepper Patch field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)
– Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Traffic Light
|+10,000 Capacity
|3 Neonberries
|– Use Shocked Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen
– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)
– Buy from the Bee Bear’s catalog with 300 Snowflakes
Window
|+1% Honey at Hive
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Simple Skyscraper
|+1% Honey at Hive
|3 Micro-converters
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool on the Mountain Top Field
– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Simple Mountain
|+19% Mountain Top Field Capacity
|10 Whirligigs
|– Use Basic Bee in the Mountain Top Field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)
– From Puffshrooms on the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)
– Use Sticker Planter on the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)
– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)
– Use 250 Snowflakes to purchase it in Bee Bear’s Catalog
Pale Heart
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|50 Strawberries
|– Use Gifted Baby Bee to gather pollen while it’s very happy (Very Rare drop)
– Use Puppy Bee to gather pollen while it’s very happy (Uncommon drop)
– Use Petal Planter in the Strawberry Field (Very Rare drop)
– Buy with 300 Snowflakes from Bee Bear’s Catalog
Colorful Buttons
|+10% Convert Rate
|5 Jelly Beans
|– Use the Sticker Planter
– Use the Tacky Planter (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Giraffe
|+10% Convert Rate
|5 Tickets
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the 15 Bee Zone
– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
– From Sticker Sprout
Silly Tongue
|+2% Honey from Tokens
|25 Gumdrops
|– Use Rascal Bee in the Pineapple Patch field while gathering pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Use Candy Planter in the Pineapple Patch field (Very Rare drop)
White Flag
|+2% White Pollen
|1 Oil
|– Go to Spider field and use the Rake (Rare drop)
– Go to the Spider Field and use Sticker Planter (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker
Pyramid
|+19% Cactus Field
|5 Tickets
|– Use Lion Bee while gathering pollen in the Cactus Field (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg with the Sticker Printer
Tiny House
|+10% Convert Rate at Hive
|50 Sunflower Seeds
|– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the starter zone
– From Sticker Sprout
TNT
|+2% Bomb Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Use Demo Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Use any Cannon (1 out of 25,000)
Wishbone
|+1% Critical Power
|5 Field Dice
|– Reach Cactus Field and use Scythe (Very Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer (Basic Egg)
Yellow Umbrella
|+10% Instant Rare Bee Conversion
|1 Cloud Vial
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest
– From Sticker Sprout
– Use the Sticker Planter
Red Palm Hand
|+2% Red Field Capacity
|1 Hard Wax
|– Use Rage Bee in the Stump field while gathering pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Use Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields (Uncommon drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Yellow Sticky Hand
|+0.5 Honey Per Goo
|1 Glue
|– Go to the Sunflower field and use Gummy Bee while gathering pollen (Very Rare drop)
– Use Glue in your Hive Hub (1 out of 100)
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
– From the Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare)
– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unbelievably rare)
– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Yellow Walking Wiggly Person
|+5% Movement boost while Collecting Pollen
|25 Gumdrops
|– Complete the Achievement: Walk on a specific flower wearing Basic Boots
Green Sell
|+10% Convert Rate at Hive
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Hub field or the starting zone and use Sticker-Seeker (Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer
Yellow Hi
|+10% Convert Rate
|1 Enzymes
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Uncommon drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
AFK
|+10% Convert Rate
|1 Red Extract
|– Receive as a reward for spending 24 hours in the game
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Auryn
|+3% Capacity
|1 Swirled Wax
|– Complete the Achievement: Remain in the game for 7 days straight (Grace period between sessions: 15 minutes)
– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– From the Sticker Planter (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Pink Chair
|+0.25% Bee Ability Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker (Very Rare drop)
– Use Shy Bee when it’s very happy to gather pollen
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg or Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Doodle 5
|+10,000 Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Uncommon drop)
– Go to the Spider field and use the Sticker-Seeker
– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
Triple Exclamation
|+1% Critical Power
|1 Loaded Dice
|– Use Field Dice and roll the same field thrice
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Eighth Note
|+1% Critical Power
|5 Tickets
|– Use Music Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Eviction
|+20,000 Capacity
|1 Hard Wax
|– Discard a Sticker (1 out of 5,000)
– Discard a Beequip (1 out of 2,500)
Fork and Knife
|+2% White Field Capacity
|500 Treats
|– Complete the Polar Bear quests (1 out of 500)
– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer
Shining Halo
|+0.5% Pollen
|1 Glitter
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Rhubarb
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|50 Pineapples
|– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Petal Wand (Rare drop)
Sprout
|+1% Capacity
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Palm Tree
|+19% Coconut field Capacity
|10 Coconuts
|– Go to the Coconut field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Very Rare)
– Use Planters in the Coconut field (Very Rare drop)
Jack-O-Lantern
|+19% Pumpkin Patch Capacity
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Use Rascal Bee while gathering pollen in the Pumpking Patch (Extremely Rare drop)
– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Heat-Treated Planter (Rare drop)
Lightining
|+1% Tool Swing Speed
|3 Micro-converters
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Go to any field and use Spark Staff (Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Simple Cloud
|+1% White Pollen
|1 Cloud Vial
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Wild Windy Bee drops the sticker
– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Grey Rainy Cloud
|+2% Blue Pollen
|3 Cloud Vials
|– Go to the Clover field and use a Cloud Vial (1 out of 250)
– Wild Windy Bee drops it (Very Rare drop)
Tornado
|+10% Tornado Pollen
|3 Cloud Vials
|– Wild Windy Bee drop (Extremely Rare drop)
Small Flame
|+3% Flame Pollen
|1 Red Extract
|– Use Fire Bee while he’s upset to gather pollen
– Use the Scythe tool in the Blue Flower field (Rare drop)
Dark Flame
|+3% Falme Pollen
|5 Stingers
|– Use Flame Bee to gather pollen while it’s upset (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Heat-Treated Planter in the Pine Forest Tree (Extremely Rare drop)
Small Shield
|+0.5% Dodge Chance
|1 Hard Wax
|– Drop from Armored Arphid (Extremely Rare drop)
– Complete the Robo Bear challenge (Very Rare drop)
Robot Head
|+1% Duped Ability Pollen
|1 Robo Pass
|– Complete the Robo Bear Challenge (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use a Micro-Converter in your Hive Hub ( 1 out of 2500)
– Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Cyan Hilted Sword
|+2% Bee Attack
|10 Stingers
|– Become one of the top 25 Daily Fastest Coconut Crab Slayers
– Drop from Coconut Crab enemy (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Cool Backpack
|+1% Capacity
|1 Blue Extract
|– Mythic Meteors (Extremely Rare drop)
– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Blue Clay Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Standing Beekeeper
|+2% White Pollen
|1 Oil
|– Clear the Achievement: Wait a while after equipping a specific gear from Top Bear’s Shop
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Red Wailing Cry
|+2% Instant Red Bee Conversion
|3 Stingers
|– Clear the Achievement: Use 100,000 Royal Jellies back-to-back without obtaining a Mythic Bee
– Drop from Rage Aphid (Extremely Rare drop)
Hourglass
|+20,000 Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Use the Wealth Clock (1 out of 250)
– Go to the Clover field and use the Planter of Plenty (Very Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer
Atom Symbol
|+5% Instant Bomb Conversion
|5 Neonberries
|– Go to any field and use the Pulsar (Very Rare drop)
– Use Radioactive Bees while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Pesticide Planter (Unbelievably drop)
– Use the Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Barcode
|+10% Convert Rate
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Use the Digital Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Rare drop)
– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)
– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Wall Crack
|+10% Colorless Bee Convert Rate
|10 Tickets
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg in the Stickder Printer
Green Circle
|+1% Critical Power
|3 Tickets
|– Use Commander Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)
– Use Basic Egg, Silver Egg, or Golden Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Blue Square
|+2% Critical Power Boost
|5 Tickets
|– Use Bumble Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– Use Silver, Golden, or Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Black Diamond
|+3% Critical Power
|1 Caustic Wax
|– Drop from Tunnel Bear (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Use Diamond Bee while it’s upset to gather pollen (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Waxing Crescent Moon
|+1% Capacity
|10 Moon Charms
|– Chase Fireflies
– Buy from the Bee Bear’s Catalog with 400 Snowflakes
Glowing Smile
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Rank in the top 25 position of the Daily Firefly Chasers leaderboard
– Chase Fireflies (Extremely Rare drop)
Saturn
|+1% Mark Ability
|5 Tickets
|– Complete Connect 10 Marks at once
– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Black Star
|+3% Bomb Pollen
|1 Black Pollen
|– Drop from Tunnel Bear (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Bronze Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 100,000)
– Use Silver Gifted Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Cyan Star
|+3% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion
|10 Tickets
|– Chase Fireflies (Nearly Impossible drop)
– Use the Diamond Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 10,000)
– Use Star, Gifted Silver, Gifted Gold, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Shining Star
|+0.5% Gifted Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Use Gifted Bees while it’s very happy (Nearly Impossible drop)
– Chase Fireflies (Nearly Impossible drop)
– Use the Gold Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 100,000)
– Use Star, Gifted Silver, Gifted Gold, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Grey Diamond Logo
|+2% Event Bee Potion
|3 Micro-Converters
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Orphan Dog
|+2% Bee Gathering
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Pizza Delivery Man
|+10% Red Bee Convert Rate
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout
Interrobang Block
|+1% Critical Power
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Theatrical Intruder
|+1% Bee Attack
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Desperate Booth
|+2% Honey from Tokens
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Built Ship
|+2% Blue Field Capacity
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)
Grey Shape Champion
|+2% Honey from Tokens
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Evil Pig
|+1 Epic Bee Attack
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Waving Townsperson
|+10% Blue Bee Convert Rate
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool
– Hidden Sticker
– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)
Cop and Robber
|+0.5 Blue Bee Attack
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool
– Hidden Sticker
Tough Potato
|+1% Bee Attack
|3 Stingers
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)
– From Sticker Srpout (Rare drop)
Young Elf
|+2% Ungifted Bee Pollen
|5 Paper Planters
|– Go to the Cactus Field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the Cactus Field and use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)
– Hidden Sticker
Shrugging Heart
|+2% Red Pollen
|1 Red Extract
|– Go to the Rose Field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)
Classic Killroy
|+1% White Pollen
|5 Tickets
|– Hidden Sticker
Killroy With Hair
|+10% Conversion Rate
|5 Tickets
|– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare)
Taunting Doodle Person
|+1% Critical Power
|1 Enzymes
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Prehistoric Hand
|+20% Convert Rate
|1 Hard Wax
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker (Extremely Rare drop)
– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Extremely Rare)
– Use Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Prehistoric Boar
|+2% Capacity
|1 Hard Wax
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Red Doodle Person
|+2% Red Field Capacity
|1 Red Extract
|– Use the Red Clay Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Use a Red Extract in your Hive Hub (1 out of 1,000)
– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare)
Pearl Girl
|2% White Filed
|1 Swirled Wax
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Abstract Color Painting
|+20,000 Capacity
|1 Purple Potion
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)
– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Prism Painting
|+5% Legendary Bee Pollen
|10 TIckets
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Banana Painting
|+5% Legendary Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)
Moai
|+2% Capacity
|10 Tickets
|– Use Exhausted Bee while it’s very happy to collect pollen (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Use Silver or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Nessie
|+2% Event Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Hidden Sticker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Ionic Column Top
|+20,000 Capacity
|1 Hard Wax
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Ionic Column Middle
|+20,000 Capacity
|1 Hard Wax
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Ionic Column Base
|+20,000 Capacity
|1 Hard Wax
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter in the starting zone (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Orange Step Array
|+5 Convert Amount
|1 Enzymes
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Use Hasty Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the Pumpkin Patch or Sunflower field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Orange Green Trio Deco
|+5 Convert Amount
|1 Enzymes
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Use Hasty Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the Pumpkin Patch or Dandelion field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)
– From Puffshrooms in the Pumpkin Patch (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Oranged Swirled Marble
|+3% Flame Pollen
|3 Smooth Dice
|– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)
– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Blue And Green Marble
|+2% Blue Pollen
|3 Smooth Dice
|– – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)
– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)
– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Yellow Swirled Marble
|+0.5% Honey Per Pollen
|3 Smooth Dice
|– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest
– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unbelievably Rare)
– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Diamond Cluster
|+15% Convert Rate
|10 Tickets
|– Use Diamond Bee in the Mountain top field to collect pollen (Extremely Rare Drop)
– Use Gifted Diamond Bee in any field to collect pollen (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Diamond Aphid (Very Rare drop)
– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Diamond Trim
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Diamond Aphid (Uncommon drop)
– Use Diamond Egg or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Cyan Decorative Border
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– From Mega Memory Match mini-game (Extremely Rare drop)
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Use Diamond, Gifted Silver, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Left Gold Swirl Fleuron
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 10 position of the Daily Top Honeymaker leaderboard
– Stump Snail drop (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use a Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Right Gold Swirl Fleuron
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– – Rank in the top 10 position of the Daily Top Honeymaker leaderboard
– Stump Snail drop (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use a Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Left Shining Diamond Fleuron
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Blue Pollen leaderboard
– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Right Shining Diamond Fleuron
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Blue Pollen leaderboard
– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Left Mythic Gem Fleuron
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Red Pollen leaderboard
– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Right Mythic Gem Fleuron
|+0.5% Honey per Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Red Pollen leaderboard
– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Purple Fleuron
|+1% Super Crit Power
|1 Purple Potion
|– Use a Mythic, or Gifted Mythic Egg, in the Sticker Printer machine
– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbeleivably Rare drop)
Royal Symbol
|+1% Super Crit Power
|1 Purple Potion
|– From Mythic Meteors (Unbelieavably Rare)
– Use a Gifted Mythic Egg Sticker Printer machine
Royal Bear
|+1% Super Crit Power
|1 Purple Potion
|– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare)
Mythic M
|+1% Mythic Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rewarded to the players who rank in the top 25 position of the Daily Mythic Bee Pollen leaderboard
– Use Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Satisfying Nectar Icon
|+2% White Pollen
|1 Satisfying Vial
|– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Satisfying Nectar (1 out of 25)
Refreshing Nectar Icon
|+1% Unique Instant Conversion
|1 Refreshing Vial
|– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Refreshing Nectar (1 out of 25)
Motivating Nectar Icon
|+0.25% Bee Abilityy Rate
|1 Motivating Vial
|– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Motivating Nectar (1 out of 25)
Invigorating Nectar Icon
|+2% Red Pollen
|1 Invigorating Vial
|– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Invigorating Nectar (1 out of 25)
Comforting Nectar Icon
|+2% Blue Pollen
|1 Comforting Vial
|– Use Nectar Condesner to condense Comforting Nectar (1 out of 25)
Small Tickseed
|+5% Sunflower Field Pollen
|10 Honeysuckles
|– Go to the Sunflower Field or Pumpkin Patch and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)
– Use Bucko Bee in the Sunflower Field or Pumpkin Patch to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Go to the Sunflower Field and use Planters (Very Rare drop)
Small White Daisy
|+1% White Pollen
|10 Honeysuckles
|– Go to the Spider field or Pineapple Patch and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)
– Go to the Spider field or Pineapple patch and use Hasty Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Go to the Spider field and use Planters (Very Rare)
Small Pink Tulip
|+5% Mushroom Field Pollen
|10 Honeysuckles
|– Go to the Mushroom or Strawberry field and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)
– Go to the Mushroom or Strawberry field and use Riley Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Go to the Strawberry field and use Planters (Very Rare)
Small Dandelion
|+5% Diamond Field Pollen
|10 Honeysuckles
|– Go to the Dandelion or Clover field and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)
– Go to the Dandelion or Clover field and use Frosty Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)
– Go to the Dandelion field and use Planters (Very Rare)
Purple 4-Point Flower
|+1% Super Crit Power
|10 Tickets
|– Go to the Hub field and use Clippers or Scissors (Unbelievably Rare drop)
– Go to the Hive Hub and use Purple Potion
– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine
Spore Covered Puffshroom
|+2% Pollen From Tools
|3 Soft Waxes
|– From Puffshrooms
– Use 1,200 Snowflakes to purchase it from Bee Bear’s Catalog
White Button Mushroom
|+25% Common Bee Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms
– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Fly Agaric Mushroom
|+10% Rare Bee Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– From Puffshrooms in the starting zone
– Use Sticker Planter in the starting zone (Very Rare drop)
Porcini Mushroom
|+5% Epic Bee Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms
– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Oiler Mushroom
|+5% Epic Bee Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Go to the 10 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms
– Go to the 10 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Morel Mushroom
|+10% Rare Bee Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Go to the Mountain Top field and get from Puffshrooms
– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Chanterelle Mushroom
|+5% Epic Bee Pollen
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms
– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Shiitake Mushroom
|+1% Event Bee Pollen
|1 Hard Wax
|– Go to the 10 Bee Zone or the starting zone and get from Puffshrooms (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the 10 Bee Zone or the starting zone and use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)
Black Truffle Mushroom
|+5% Legendary Bee Pollen
|1 Hard Wax
|– Rank in the top 10 position on the Daily top damage to a single puffshroom leaderboard
– From Epic+ Puffshrooms (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Prismatic Mushroom
|+1% Mythic Bee Pollen
|1 Caustic Wax
|– From Mythic Puffshrooms (Unbelivably Rare drop)
– Stick all mushrooms to the Sticker Stack.
Blowing Leaf
|+1% White Pollen
|3 Cloud Vials
|– Gather leaves in any of the fields (Extremely Rare drop)
– From Wild Windy Bee enemy (Rare drop)
Cordate Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Sunflower field or the Rose field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the Sunflower field or the Rose field and gather leaves
Cunate Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Strawberry field or the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
– Go to the Strawberry field or the Pumpkin Patch and gather leaves
Elliptic Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Blue Flower field or Pine Tree Forest and gather leaves
– Go to the Blue Flower field or Pine tree Forest and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Hastate Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Spider field or Pepper Patch and gather leaves
– Go to the Spider field or Pepper Patch and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Lanceolate Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Dandelion field or the Bamboo field and gather leaves
– Go to the Dandelion field or the Bamboo field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Lyrate Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Mountain Top field or Clover field and gather leaves
– Go to the Mountain Top field or Clover field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Rhomboid Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Cactus field or Stump field and gather leaves
– Go to the Cactus field or Stump field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Reniform Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to the Mushroom field or Stump forest and gather leaves
– Go to the Mushroom field or Stump forest and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Spatulate Leaf
|+1% Capacity
|5 Tickets
|– Go to Pineapple Patch, Pine Tree forest, or Pumpkin Patch and gather leaves
– Go to Pineapple Patch or Pine Tree forest and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)
Scooper
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Scooper (Very Rare drop)
– Using it in the Mountain field or the Hub field increases the odds
Rake
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Rake (Very Rare drop)
– Using it in the Coconut field or the Hub field increases the odds
Clippers
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the clippers (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Pine Tree forest or the Hub field increases the odds
Magnet
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Magnet (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Pineapple Patch or the Hub field increases the odds
Vacuum
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Vacuum (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Rose field or the Hub field increases the odds
Super-Scooper
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Super-Scooper (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Clover field or the Hub field increases the odds
Pulsar
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Neonberries
|– Go to any field and use the Pulsar (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Spider field or the Hub field increases the odds
Electro-Magnet
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Electro-Magnet (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Stump field or the Hub field increases the odds
Scissors
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Scissors (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Pumpkin Patch or the Hub field increases the odds
Honey Dipper
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Honey Dipper (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Pepper Patch or the Hub field increases the odds
Bubble Wand
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|1 Blue Extract
|– Go to any field and use the Bubble Wand (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Strawberry field or the Hub field increases the odds
Scythe
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|1 Red Extract
|– Go to any field and use the Scythe (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Bamboo field or the Hub field increases the odds
Golden Rake
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Tickets
|– Go to any field and use the Golden Rake (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Cactus field or the Hub field increases the odds
Spark Staff
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Micro-Converters
|– Go to any field and use the Spark Staff (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Mountain Top field or the Hub field increases the odds
Porcelain Dipper
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|3 Soft Waxes
|– Go to any field and use the Porcelain Dipper (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Sunflower field or the Hub field increases the odds
Petal Wand
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|10 Moon Charms
|– Go to any field and use the Petal Wand (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Dandelion field or the Hub field increases the odds
Tide Popper
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|1 Blue Extract
|– Go to any field and use the Tide Popper (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Mushroom field or the Hub field increases the odds
Dark Scythe
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|1 Red Extract
|– Go to any field and use the Dark Scythe (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Bue Flower field or the Hub field increases the odds
Gummyballer
|+2% Pollen from Tools
|25 Gumdrops
|– Go to any field and use the Gummyballer (Extremely Rare drop)
– Using it in the Clover field or the Hub field increases the odds
Capricorn Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Sump field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Aquarius Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Mushroom field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Pisces Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Pineapple Patch during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Aries Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Pepper Patch during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Taurus Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Rose field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Gemini Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Dandelion field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Cancer Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Clover field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Leo Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Sunflower field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Virgo Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Bamboo field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Libra Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Blue Flower field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Scorpio Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Spider field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Sagittarius Star Sign
|+2% Capacity
|1 Glitter
|– Go to the Mountain Top field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine
Sunflower Field Stamp
|+10% Sunflower Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Sunflower Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Sunflower field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Sunflower field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Dandelion Field Stamp
|+10% Dandelion Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Dandelion Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Dandelion field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Dandelion field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Mushroom Field Stamp
|+10% Dandelion Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Mushroom Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Mushroom field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Mushroom field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Blue Flower Field Stamp
|+10% Blue Flower Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Blue Flower Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Blue Flower field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Blue Flower field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Clover Field Stamp
|+10% Clover Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Clover Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Clover field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Clover field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Strawberry Field Stamp
|+10% Strawberry Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Strawberry Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Strawberry field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Strawberry field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Spider Field Stamp
|+10% Spider Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Spider Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Spider field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Spider field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Bamboo Field Stamp
|+10% Bamboo Pollen Field
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Bamboo Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Bamboo field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Bamboo field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Pineapple Patch Stamp
|+10% Pineapple Patch Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pineapple Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Stump Field Stamp
|+10% Stump Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Stump Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Stump field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Stump field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Cactus Field Stamp
|+10% Cactus Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Cactus Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Cactus field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Cactus field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Pumpkin Patch Stamp
|+10% Pumpkin Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pumpkin Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Pine Tree Forest Stamp
|+10% Pine Tree Forest Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pine Tree Forest Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Pine Tree forest and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Pine Tree forest and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Rose Field Stamp
|+10% Rose Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Rose Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Rose field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Rose field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Hub Field Stamp
|+10% Hub Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Hub Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Hub field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Mountain Top Field Stamp
|+10% Mountain Top Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Mountain Top Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Pepper Patch Stamp
|+10% Pepper Patch Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pepper Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Pepper Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Pepper Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Coconut Field Stamp
|+10% Coconut Field Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Coconut Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard
– Go to the Coconut field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)
– Go to the Coconut field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Ant Field Stamp
|+0.5% Bee Attack
|10 Tickets
|– Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Ant Scorers each day
– Reward from the Ant Challenge (Unfathomably Rare drop)
Green Beesmas Light
|+1% Critical Power
|3 Neonberries
|– Catch a Green Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Blue Beesmas Light
|+2% Blue Pollen
|3 Neonberries
|– Catch a Blue Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Red Beesmas Light
|+2% Red Pollen
|3 Neonberries
|– Catch a Red Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Yellow Beesmas Light
|+2% Yellow Pollen
|3 Neonberries
|– Catch a Yellow Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)
Critter In A Stocking
|+2% Bee Gathering Pollen
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Brown Bear’s Stockings
– Get in the Bee Bear’s Catalog from the Critter Comforts Pack
Flying Festive Bee
|+10% Red Bee Convert Rate
|1 Red Extract
|– Purchase from the Bee Bear’s Catalog
– Get from Festive Gifts and Festive Wreaths during Beesmas in the Red Fields
Flying Bee Bear
|+1% Event Bee Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– From Festive Sprouts (Rare drop)
– From Festive Printer (Rare drop)
Party Robo Bear
|+1% Duped Ability Pollen
|1 Robo Pass
|– Complete the Robo Party Cake at rank 32
– Drop from Party Mega Mechsquito (Unbelievably Rare drop)
Festive Pufferfish
|+2% Bomb Pollen
|10 Tickets
|– Rewarded from the 17th quest of Bee Bear (Winter 24/25)
Festive Pee
|+1% Gifted Bee Attack
|1 Magic Bean
|– From Supreme Sprouts during Beesmas
BBM From Below
|×1.01 Pollen
|1 Box-O-Frogs
|– Mondo Gift Box reward
That concludes our Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator. You can refer to our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki for more guides and information about the game.