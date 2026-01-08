All Stickers in Bee Swarm Simulator



Play Button +10,000 Capacity 10 Tickets – Receive from certain content creators



Gamer Chat Icon +10,000 Capacity 10 Tickets – Receive from a Bee Swarm Simulator’s official Discord staff



Flying Rad Bee +2% Red Pollen 1 Red Extract – Gather pollen with Rad Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer

– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Flying Ninja Bee +25% Bee Movespeed 1 Blue Extract – Gather pollen with Flying Ninja Bee while it’s very happy (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Flying Brave Bee +2 Rare Bee Attack 3 Stingers – Gather pollen with Brave Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare)





Flying Photon Bee +5% Instant Event Bee Conversion 1 Oil Gather pollen with Flying Photon Bee while it is very happy (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Drooping Stubborn Bee +1% Ability Token Lifespan 1 Oil – Gather pollen with Stubborn Bee while it’s upset (Extremely Rare drop)



– Give a Neonberry to your Stubborn Bee (1 out of 1,000)



– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



Wobbly Looker Bee +1% Critical Power 3 Neonberry – Gather Pollen with Looker Bee while it’s very happy



– Give a Neonberry to a Looker Bee (1 out of 1,000)



Blob Bumble Bee +5% Blue Bomb Pollen 1 Blue Extract – Use Mutated Bumble Bees to collect pollen in the Sunflower Field (Very Rare drop)



– Give a Neonberry to Bumble Bee (1 out of 1,000)



– Use Silver Egg or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Purchase it with 2500 Snowflakes in Bee Bear‘s catalog



Round Rascal Bee +5% Red Bomb Pollen 1 Red Extract – Use Mutated Rascal Bees to collect pollen in the Sunflower Field (Very Rare drop)



– Give a Neonberry to Rascal Bee (1 out of 1,000 odds)



– Use Silver Egg or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Round Basic Bee 3 times more Common Bee Pollen 1 Basic Egg – Use Mutated Basic Bee to collect pollen in the Pumpkin Patch (Nearly Impossible drop)



– Give a Neonberry to Basic Bee (1 out of 250,000 odds, which can increase up to 1 in 25,000 odds based on the bee’s level)



– Use Sticker Planter (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer

D +5% Mutated Bee Convert Rate 10 Tickets – Use the GIfted Diamond Bee to collect pollen on the Mountain Top Field (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Give a Neonberry to your Diamond Bee (1 in 25,000)



– Use Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)



– Use Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer



4-Pronged Vector Bee +1% Mark Ability Pollen 10 Tickets – Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Give a Neonberry to your Vector Bee (1 out of 25,000)



– Use Mythic Egg or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Shocked Hive Slot +1% White Pollen 50 Pineapples – Use Shocked Bee to gather pollen in the Mushroom Field (Very Rare drop)



– Give Neonberry to your Shocked Bee (1 out of 1,000 odds)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



Bear Bee Offer +2% Event Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – Use Gifted Bear Bee to collect pollen in the Pineapple Patch (Extremely Rare drop)



– Give a Star Treat to a Gifted Bear Bee (1 out of 3 odds)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Tabby Scratch +10% Scratch Pollen 10 Tickets – Gather Tabby Love after it reaches max stacks while using Stinger (Extremely Rare drop)



– The odds of obtaining it increase from 1 out of 10,000 to 1 out of 100, based on the Tabby Bee’s level



Tabby From Behind +1% Critical Power 10 Tickets – Give a Moon Charm to your Tabby Bee. Tabby Love must be at max stacks.



-The odds of obtaining it increase from 1 out of 10,000 to 1 out of 100, based on the Tabby Bee’s level



– Use Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



– From Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Fuzz Bomb +5% Buzz Bomb Pollen 1 Oil – Use Fuzzy Bee to collect pollen in the Bamboo Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Pop Fuzz Bombs in the Bamboo Field (1 out of 10,000)



– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Precise Eye +1% Super Crit Power 1 Hard Wax – Activate all three Target Practice boards on the Clover Field (1 out of 3,333)



– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Chef Hat Polar Bear +5% Instant Colorless Bee Conversion 10 Tickets – Complete Polar Bear quests (1 out of 100)



Honey Bee Bear +2% Honey from Tokens 1 Enzymes – Use Honey Bee to collect pollen in the Mountain Top Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Bomber Bee Bear +5% Buzz Bomb Pollen 1 Loaded Dice – Use Bomber Bee while collecting pollen in the Mountain Top Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer



Uplooking Bear +1% Critical Power 5 Tickets – Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in any field



– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Sitting Green Shirt Bear +10,000 Capacity 5 Tickets – Use Bubble Bee while collecting pollen in the Clover Field (Uncommon drop)



– From Tacky Planter in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare)



Shy Brown Bear +0.25% Bee Ability Pollen 5 Royal Jellies – Clear 123 Brown Bear quests



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Sitting Mother Bear +0.5% Gifted Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in the Sunflower Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Hydroponic Planter in the Sunflower Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Squashed Head Bear +1% Super Critical Power 25 Bitterberries – Get from Mythic Meteors (Extremely Rare drop)



– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker equipment in any field (Nearly Impossible drop)



Stretched Head Bear +1% Super Crit Power 25 Bitterberries – Drop from Wild Windy Bee (Extremely Rare drop)



– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker in any field (Nearly Impossible drop)



Panicked Science Bear +5% Mutated Bee Convert Rate 1 Enzymes – Use Radioactive Bees in the Pineapple Patch field while collecting pollen



– Use the Micro-Converter in the Hive Hub (1 out of 500)



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



Dapper From Above +0.5% Pollen 1 Ticket Planter – Plant Tacky Planter in five fields, starting from Clover, Coconut, Stump, Pepper, and Mountain Top Field.



– Rank in the top 5 position in the Nectar Collector leaderboard



– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Sideways Spirit Bear +10% Instant Tool Conversion 1 Glitter – Use the Petal Wand tool in the Hub Field (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Extreme Memory Match (Extremely Rare drop)



– Reach the Hub Field and use a Glitter (1 out of 500)



Glowering Gummy Bear +1% Honey Per Goo 1 Glue – Become the #1 Daily Top Gummy Soldier



Stranded Sun Bear +10,000 Capacity 10 Jelly Beans – Was given for completing all six “Waiting With Sun Bear” quests of Fall 2024



Menacing Mantis +5% Pineapple Patch Pollen 1 Blue Extract – Drop from Mantis (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Rage Bee while collecting pollen in the Pine Tree Forest (Very Rare drop)



Little Scorpion +5% Rose Field Pollen 1 Red Extract – Drop from Scorpion (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Basic Bee while collecting pollen in the Rose Field (Very Rare drop)



Left Facing Ant +1 Legendary Bee Attack 1 Ant Pass – Complete the Ant Challenge (Very Rare drop)



– Use Lion Bee in the Ant Field while collecting pollen



Walking Stick Nymph +1% Bee Attack 3 Stingers Drop from Stick Nymps (Extremely Rare drop)



Forward Facing Spider +10% Spider Field Capacity 1 Enzymes – Drop from Spider enemy (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Sticker-Seeker equipment in the Spider Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Demon Bee in the Spider Field while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)



Forward Facing Aphid +1% Bee Attack 1 Magic Bean – Drop from Aphids (Rare drop)



Right Facing Stump Snail +5% Stump Field Pollen 1 Glue – Drop from Stump Snail (Rare drop)



Standing Bean Bug +2% Pollen from Tools 5 Jelly Beans – Drop from Bean Bugs (Very Rare drop)



– Clear the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



Small Blue Chick +2% Blue Pollen 1 Blue Extract – From Mondo Chick (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Tadpole +3% Bubble Pollen 1 Blue Extract – Pop the bubble (1 out of a million)



– Use Tadpole Bee in the Mushroom field while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)



Happy Fish +3% Bubble Pollen 3 Tickets – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Coiled Snake +1 Epic Bee Attack 3 Stingers – Clear the Sticker-Seeker quest (Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)



Standing Caterpillar +10% Rare Bee Pollen 1 Enzymes – Use Super-Scooper tool in the PInapple Patch field (Uncommon drop)



– Use Sticker Planter on the Pineapple Patch field



– Hidden Sticker



Round Green Critter +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean – From Sprouts in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker in the Clover Field (Very Rare drop)



Flying Magneta Critter +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean – From Sprouts in the Dandelion Field (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Dandelion Field (Very Rare drop)



Blue Triangle Critter +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean – From Sprouts in the Blue Flower field (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker in the Blue Flower field (Very Rare drop)



Purple Pointed Critter +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean – From Sprouts in the Cactus Field (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Cactus Field (Very Rare)



Orange Leg Critter +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean – From Sprouts in the Pumpkin Patch (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Pumpking Patch (Very Rare drop)



Green Plus Sign +10,000 Capacity 3 Tickets – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field



– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest



– From the Sticker Sprout



– Use the Sticker Planter



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Green Check Mark +10,000 Capacity 3 Tickets – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field



– Complete Sticker-Seeker quest



– From the Sticker Sprout



– Use the Sticker Planter



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Red X +10% Convert Rate 1 Red Extract – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Uncommon drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Alert Icon +5% Red Bomb Pollen 3 Micro-Converters – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field (Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Yellow Right Arrow +5% Instant Bee Gather Conversion 3 Tickets – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Find Using Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields



Yellow Left Arrow +5% Instant Bee Gather Conversion 3 Tickets – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Find Using Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields



Simple Sun +10% Convert Rate 5 Tickets – Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field



– Hidden Sticker



– Use the Sticker Planter



– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Purchase with 100 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog



Pink Cupcake +0.5% Honey Per Goo 50 Strawberries – Use Gifted Stubborn bee in the Strawberry Field while collecting pollen (Rare drop)



– Find using the Sticker-Seeker in the Strawberry Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Candy Planter in the Strawberry Field (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Purchase with 600 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog



Rubber Duck +10% Rare Bee Pollen 3 Tickets – Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in any field



– Hidden Sticker



– Use the Sticker Planter



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



– Purchase with 30 Snowflakes in Bee Bear’s Catalog



Baseball Swing +2% Pollen from Tools 5 Jelly Beans – Using the Sticker-Seeker in the fields located in the starting zone (Uncommon drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter



– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Yellow Coffee Mug +10% Convert Rate 1 Oil – Find using the Sticker-Seeker in any field



– Hidden Sticker



– Use Sticker Planter



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Launching Rocket +15,000 Capacity 10 Whirligigs – Use Gummy Bee in the Clover Field while gathering pollen



– Use the Sticker Planter



– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)



– From Sticker Sproout (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Thumbs Up Hand +10,000 Capacity 5 Tickets – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Use the Gifted Cool Bee in the Stump field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)



Peace Sign Hand +10% Convert Rate 5 Tickets – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest



– Use Gifted Cool Bee in the Pepper Patch field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)



– Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)



Traffic Light +10,000 Capacity 3 Neonberries – Use Shocked Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen



– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)



– Buy from the Bee Bear’s catalog with 300 Snowflakes



Window +1% Honey at Hive 3 Soft Waxes – Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Simple Skyscraper +1% Honey at Hive 3 Micro-converters – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool on the Mountain Top Field



– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Simple Mountain +19% Mountain Top Field Capacity 10 Whirligigs – Use Basic Bee in the Mountain Top Field while gathering pollen (Rare drop)



– From Puffshrooms on the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)



– Use Sticker Planter on the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)



– Find using the Sticker-Seeker tool in the Mountain Top Field (Rare drop)



– Use 250 Snowflakes to purchase it in Bee Bear’s Catalog



Pale Heart +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 50 Strawberries – Use Gifted Baby Bee to gather pollen while it’s very happy (Very Rare drop)



– Use Puppy Bee to gather pollen while it’s very happy (Uncommon drop)



– Use Petal Planter in the Strawberry Field (Very Rare drop)



– Buy with 300 Snowflakes from Bee Bear’s Catalog



Colorful Buttons +10% Convert Rate 5 Jelly Beans – Use the Sticker Planter



– Use the Tacky Planter (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Giraffe +10% Convert Rate 5 Tickets – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the 15 Bee Zone



– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



– From Sticker Sprout



Silly Tongue +2% Honey from Tokens 25 Gumdrops – Use Rascal Bee in the Pineapple Patch field while gathering pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Use Candy Planter in the Pineapple Patch field (Very Rare drop)



White Flag +2% White Pollen 1 Oil – Go to Spider field and use the Rake (Rare drop)



– Go to the Spider Field and use Sticker Planter (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker



Pyramid +19% Cactus Field 5 Tickets – Use Lion Bee while gathering pollen in the Cactus Field (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg with the Sticker Printer



Tiny House +10% Convert Rate at Hive 50 Sunflower Seeds – Use the Sticker-Seeker tool in the starter zone



– From Sticker Sprout



TNT +2% Bomb Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – Use Demo Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Use any Cannon (1 out of 25,000)



Wishbone +1% Critical Power 5 Field Dice – Reach Cactus Field and use Scythe (Very Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer (Basic Egg)



Yellow Umbrella +10% Instant Rare Bee Conversion 1 Cloud Vial – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest



– From Sticker Sprout



– Use the Sticker Planter



Red Palm Hand +2% Red Field Capacity 1 Hard Wax – Use Rage Bee in the Stump field while gathering pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Use Sticker-Seeker in any of the fields (Uncommon drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Yellow Sticky Hand +0.5 Honey Per Goo 1 Glue – Go to the Sunflower field and use Gummy Bee while gathering pollen (Very Rare drop)



– Use Glue in your Hive Hub (1 out of 100)



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



– From the Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare)



– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unbelievably rare)



– Use Basic Egg or Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Yellow Walking Wiggly Person +5% Movement boost while Collecting Pollen 25 Gumdrops – Complete the Achievement: Walk on a specific flower wearing Basic Boots



Green Sell +10% Convert Rate at Hive 5 Tickets – Go to the Hub field or the starting zone and use Sticker-Seeker (Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer



Yellow Hi +10% Convert Rate 1 Enzymes – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Uncommon drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



AFK +10% Convert Rate 1 Red Extract – Receive as a reward for spending 24 hours in the game



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Auryn +3% Capacity 1 Swirled Wax – Complete the Achievement: Remain in the game for 7 days straight (Grace period between sessions: 15 minutes)



– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– From the Sticker Planter (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Pink Chair +0.25% Bee Ability Pollen 10 Tickets – Reward from Sticker-Seeker (Very Rare drop)



– Use Shy Bee when it’s very happy to gather pollen



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg or Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Doodle 5 +10,000 Capacity 5 Tickets – Complete Sticker-Seeker quest (Uncommon drop)



– Go to the Spider field and use the Sticker-Seeker



– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)



Triple Exclamation +1% Critical Power 1 Loaded Dice – Use Field Dice and roll the same field thrice



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Eighth Note +1% Critical Power 5 Tickets – Use Music Bee while it’s very happy to gather pollen



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Eviction +20,000 Capacity 1 Hard Wax – Discard a Sticker (1 out of 5,000)



– Discard a Beequip (1 out of 2,500)



Fork and Knife +2% White Field Capacity 500 Treats – Complete the Polar Bear quests (1 out of 500)



– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer



Shining Halo +0.5% Pollen 1 Glitter – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



Rhubarb +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 50 Pineapples – Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Petal Wand (Rare drop)



Sprout +1% Capacity 1 Magic Bean – From Sprout (Very Rare drop)



Palm Tree +19% Coconut field Capacity 10 Coconuts – Go to the Coconut field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Very Rare)



– Use Planters in the Coconut field (Very Rare drop)



Jack-O-Lantern +19% Pumpkin Patch Capacity 3 Soft Waxes – Use Rascal Bee while gathering pollen in the Pumpking Patch (Extremely Rare drop)



– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Heat-Treated Planter (Rare drop)



Lightining +1% Tool Swing Speed 3 Micro-converters – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Go to any field and use Spark Staff (Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Simple Cloud +1% White Pollen 1 Cloud Vial – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Wild Windy Bee drops the sticker



– Use Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Grey Rainy Cloud +2% Blue Pollen 3 Cloud Vials – Go to the Clover field and use a Cloud Vial (1 out of 250)



– Wild Windy Bee drops it (Very Rare drop)



Tornado +10% Tornado Pollen 3 Cloud Vials – Wild Windy Bee drop (Extremely Rare drop)



Small Flame +3% Flame Pollen 1 Red Extract – Use Fire Bee while he’s upset to gather pollen



– Use the Scythe tool in the Blue Flower field (Rare drop)



Dark Flame +3% Falme Pollen 5 Stingers – Use Flame Bee to gather pollen while it’s upset (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Heat-Treated Planter in the Pine Forest Tree (Extremely Rare drop)



Small Shield +0.5% Dodge Chance 1 Hard Wax – Drop from Armored Arphid (Extremely Rare drop)



– Complete the Robo Bear challenge (Very Rare drop)



Robot Head +1% Duped Ability Pollen 1 Robo Pass – Complete the Robo Bear Challenge (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use a Micro-Converter in your Hive Hub ( 1 out of 2500)



– Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



Cyan Hilted Sword +2% Bee Attack 10 Stingers – Become one of the top 25 Daily Fastest Coconut Crab Slayers



– Drop from Coconut Crab enemy (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Cool Backpack +1% Capacity 1 Blue Extract – Mythic Meteors (Extremely Rare drop)



– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Blue Clay Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



Standing Beekeeper +2% White Pollen 1 Oil – Clear the Achievement: Wait a while after equipping a specific gear from Top Bear’s Shop



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Red Wailing Cry +2% Instant Red Bee Conversion 3 Stingers – Clear the Achievement: Use 100,000 Royal Jellies back-to-back without obtaining a Mythic Bee



– Drop from Rage Aphid (Extremely Rare drop)



Hourglass +20,000 Capacity 5 Tickets – Use the Wealth Clock (1 out of 250)



– Go to the Clover field and use the Planter of Plenty (Very Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer



Atom Symbol +5% Instant Bomb Conversion 5 Neonberries – Go to any field and use the Pulsar (Very Rare drop)



– Use Radioactive Bees while collecting pollen (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Pesticide Planter (Unbelievably drop)



– Use the Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Barcode +10% Convert Rate 3 Soft Waxes – Use the Digital Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Rare drop)



– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)



– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Wall Crack +10% Colorless Bee Convert Rate 10 Tickets – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg in the Stickder Printer



Green Circle +1% Critical Power 3 Tickets – Use Commander Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Uncommon drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Rare drop)



– Use Basic Egg, Silver Egg, or Golden Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Blue Square +2% Critical Power Boost 5 Tickets – Use Bumble Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– Use Silver, Golden, or Basic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Black Diamond +3% Critical Power 1 Caustic Wax – Drop from Tunnel Bear (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Use Diamond Bee while it’s upset to gather pollen (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Waxing Crescent Moon +1% Capacity 10 Moon Charms – Chase Fireflies



– Buy from the Bee Bear’s Catalog with 400 Snowflakes



Glowing Smile +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Rank in the top 25 position of the Daily Firefly Chasers leaderboard



– Chase Fireflies (Extremely Rare drop)



Saturn +1% Mark Ability 5 Tickets – Complete Connect 10 Marks at once



– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Black Star +3% Bomb Pollen 1 Black Pollen – Drop from Tunnel Bear (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Bronze Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 100,000)



– Use Silver Gifted Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Cyan Star +3% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion 10 Tickets – Chase Fireflies (Nearly Impossible drop)



– Use the Diamond Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 10,000)



– Use Star, Gifted Silver, Gifted Gold, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Shining Star +0.5% Gifted Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – Use Gifted Bees while it’s very happy (Nearly Impossible drop)



– Chase Fireflies (Nearly Impossible drop)



– Use the Gold Star Amulet Generator (1 out of 100,000)



– Use Star, Gifted Silver, Gifted Gold, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Grey Diamond Logo +2% Event Bee Potion 3 Micro-Converters – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Orphan Dog +2% Bee Gathering 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Pizza Delivery Man +10% Red Bee Convert Rate 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout



Interrobang Block +1% Critical Power 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Theatrical Intruder +1% Bee Attack 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Desperate Booth +2% Honey from Tokens 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Built Ship +2% Blue Field Capacity 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Very Rare drop)



Grey Shape Champion +2% Honey from Tokens 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Evil Pig +1 Epic Bee Attack 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Waving Townsperson +10% Blue Bee Convert Rate 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool



– Hidden Sticker



– From Sticker Sprout (Rare drop)



Cop and Robber +0.5 Blue Bee Attack 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool



– Hidden Sticker



Tough Potato +1% Bee Attack 3 Stingers – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Hidden Sticker (Uncommon drop)



– From Sticker Srpout (Rare drop)



Young Elf +2% Ungifted Bee Pollen 5 Paper Planters – Go to the Cactus Field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the Cactus Field and use the Sticker Planter (Uncommon drop)



– Hidden Sticker



Shrugging Heart +2% Red Pollen 1 Red Extract – Go to the Rose Field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare drop)



Classic Killroy +1% White Pollen 5 Tickets – Hidden Sticker



Killroy With Hair +10% Conversion Rate 5 Tickets – Hidden Sticker (Very Rare)



Taunting Doodle Person +1% Critical Power 1 Enzymes – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker quest (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Prehistoric Hand +20% Convert Rate 1 Hard Wax – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker (Extremely Rare drop)



– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Extremely Rare)



– Use Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Prehistoric Boar +2% Capacity 1 Hard Wax – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Red Doodle Person +2% Red Field Capacity 1 Red Extract – Use the Red Clay Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Use a Red Extract in your Hive Hub (1 out of 1,000)



– Hidden Sticker (Very Rare)



Pearl Girl 2% White Filed 1 Swirled Wax – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Abstract Color Painting +20,000 Capacity 1 Purple Potion – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare drop)



– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Prism Painting +5% Legendary Bee Pollen 10 TIckets – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



Banana Painting +5% Legendary Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– From Sticker Sprout (Extremely Rare drop)



Moai +2% Capacity 10 Tickets – Use Exhausted Bee while it’s very happy to collect pollen (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Hidden Sticker (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Use Silver or Gifted Silver Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Nessie +2% Event Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – Hidden Sticker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Ionic Column Top +20,000 Capacity 1 Hard Wax – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Ionic Column Middle +20,000 Capacity 1 Hard Wax – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Ionic Column Base +20,000 Capacity 1 Hard Wax – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter in the starting zone (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Orange Step Array +5 Convert Amount 1 Enzymes – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Use Hasty Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the Pumpkin Patch or Sunflower field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Orange Green Trio Deco +5 Convert Amount 1 Enzymes – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Use Hasty Bee while it’s happy to gather pollen (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the Pumpkin Patch or Dandelion field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)



– From Puffshrooms in the Pumpkin Patch (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Oranged Swirled Marble +3% Flame Pollen 3 Smooth Dice – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)



– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Blue And Green Marble +2% Blue Pollen 3 Smooth Dice – – Reward from Sticker-Seeker quest (Very Rare drop)



– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare)



– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Yellow Swirled Marble +0.5% Honey Per Pollen 3 Smooth Dice – Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest



– Go to any field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unbelievably Rare)



– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker tool (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use a Silver or Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Diamond Cluster +15% Convert Rate 10 Tickets – Use Diamond Bee in the Mountain top field to collect pollen (Extremely Rare Drop)



– Use Gifted Diamond Bee in any field to collect pollen (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Diamond Aphid (Very Rare drop)



– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Diamond Trim +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – Diamond Aphid (Uncommon drop)



– Use Diamond Egg or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Cyan Decorative Border +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – From Mega Memory Match mini-game (Extremely Rare drop)



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Use Diamond, Gifted Silver, or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Left Gold Swirl Fleuron +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 10 position of the Daily Top Honeymaker leaderboard



– Stump Snail drop (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use a Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Right Gold Swirl Fleuron +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – – Rank in the top 10 position of the Daily Top Honeymaker leaderboard



– Stump Snail drop (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use a Gold or Gifted Gold Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Left Shining Diamond Fleuron +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Blue Pollen leaderboard



– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Right Shining Diamond Fleuron +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Blue Pollen leaderboard



– Use a Diamond or Gifted Diamond Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Left Mythic Gem Fleuron +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Red Pollen leaderboard



– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Right Mythic Gem Fleuron +0.5% Honey per Pollen 10 Tickets – Rewarded for the players who rank in the top 100 positions of the Daily Red Pollen leaderboard



– Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Purple Fleuron +1% Super Crit Power 1 Purple Potion – Use a Mythic, or Gifted Mythic Egg, in the Sticker Printer machine



– Use the Sticker Planter (Unbeleivably Rare drop)



Royal Symbol +1% Super Crit Power 1 Purple Potion – From Mythic Meteors (Unbelieavably Rare)



– Use a Gifted Mythic Egg Sticker Printer machine



Royal Bear +1% Super Crit Power 1 Purple Potion – Use a Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



– Reward from the Sticker-Seeker quest (Extremely Rare)



Mythic M +1% Mythic Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – Rewarded to the players who rank in the top 25 position of the Daily Mythic Bee Pollen leaderboard



– Use Mythic or Gifted Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Satisfying Nectar Icon +2% White Pollen 1 Satisfying Vial – Use Nectar Condesner to condense Satisfying Nectar (1 out of 25)



Refreshing Nectar Icon +1% Unique Instant Conversion 1 Refreshing Vial – Use Nectar Condesner to condense Refreshing Nectar (1 out of 25)



Motivating Nectar Icon +0.25% Bee Abilityy Rate 1 Motivating Vial – Use Nectar Condesner to condense Motivating Nectar (1 out of 25)



Invigorating Nectar Icon +2% Red Pollen 1 Invigorating Vial – Use Nectar Condesner to condense Invigorating Nectar (1 out of 25)



Comforting Nectar Icon +2% Blue Pollen 1 Comforting Vial – Use Nectar Condesner to condense Comforting Nectar (1 out of 25)



Small Tickseed +5% Sunflower Field Pollen 10 Honeysuckles – Go to the Sunflower Field or Pumpkin Patch and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)



– Use Bucko Bee in the Sunflower Field or Pumpkin Patch to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Go to the Sunflower Field and use Planters (Very Rare drop)



Small White Daisy +1% White Pollen 10 Honeysuckles – Go to the Spider field or Pineapple Patch and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)



– Go to the Spider field or Pineapple patch and use Hasty Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Go to the Spider field and use Planters (Very Rare)



Small Pink Tulip +5% Mushroom Field Pollen 10 Honeysuckles – Go to the Mushroom or Strawberry field and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)



– Go to the Mushroom or Strawberry field and use Riley Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Go to the Strawberry field and use Planters (Very Rare)



Small Dandelion +5% Diamond Field Pollen 10 Honeysuckles – Go to the Dandelion or Clover field and use Clippers or Scissors (Rare drop)



– Go to the Dandelion or Clover field and use Frosty Bee to gather pollen (Uncommon drop)



– Go to the Dandelion field and use Planters (Very Rare)



Purple 4-Point Flower +1% Super Crit Power 10 Tickets – Go to the Hub field and use Clippers or Scissors (Unbelievably Rare drop)



– Go to the Hive Hub and use Purple Potion



– Use Mythic Egg in the Sticker Printer machine



Spore Covered Puffshroom +2% Pollen From Tools 3 Soft Waxes – From Puffshrooms



– Use 1,200 Snowflakes to purchase it from Bee Bear’s Catalog



White Button Mushroom +25% Common Bee Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – Go to the 5 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms



– Go to the 5 Bee Zone and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Fly Agaric Mushroom +10% Rare Bee Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – From Puffshrooms in the starting zone



– Use Sticker Planter in the starting zone (Very Rare drop)



Porcini Mushroom +5% Epic Bee Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – Go to the 15 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms



– Go to the 15 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Oiler Mushroom +5% Epic Bee Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – Go to the 10 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms



– Go to the 10 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Morel Mushroom +10% Rare Bee Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – Go to the Mountain Top field and get from Puffshrooms



– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



Chanterelle Mushroom +5% Epic Bee Pollen 3 Soft Waxes – Go to the 35 Bee Zone and get from Puffshrooms



– Go to the 35 Bee Zone and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Shiitake Mushroom +1% Event Bee Pollen 1 Hard Wax – Go to the 10 Bee Zone or the starting zone and get from Puffshrooms (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the 10 Bee Zone or the starting zone and use the Sticker Planter (Extremely Rare drop)



Black Truffle Mushroom +5% Legendary Bee Pollen 1 Hard Wax – Rank in the top 10 position on the Daily top damage to a single puffshroom leaderboard



– From Epic+ Puffshrooms (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Prismatic Mushroom +1% Mythic Bee Pollen 1 Caustic Wax – From Mythic Puffshrooms (Unbelivably Rare drop)



– Stick all mushrooms to the Sticker Stack.



Blowing Leaf +1% White Pollen 3 Cloud Vials – Gather leaves in any of the fields (Extremely Rare drop)



– From Wild Windy Bee enemy (Rare drop)



Cordate Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Sunflower field or the Rose field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the Sunflower field or the Rose field and gather leaves



Cunate Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Strawberry field or the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



– Go to the Strawberry field or the Pumpkin Patch and gather leaves



Elliptic Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Blue Flower field or Pine Tree Forest and gather leaves



– Go to the Blue Flower field or Pine tree Forest and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Hastate Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Spider field or Pepper Patch and gather leaves



– Go to the Spider field or Pepper Patch and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Lanceolate Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Dandelion field or the Bamboo field and gather leaves



– Go to the Dandelion field or the Bamboo field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Lyrate Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Mountain Top field or Clover field and gather leaves



– Go to the Mountain Top field or Clover field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Rhomboid Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Cactus field or Stump field and gather leaves



– Go to the Cactus field or Stump field and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Reniform Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to the Mushroom field or Stump forest and gather leaves



– Go to the Mushroom field or Stump forest and use the Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Spatulate Leaf +1% Capacity 5 Tickets – Go to Pineapple Patch, Pine Tree forest, or Pumpkin Patch and gather leaves



– Go to Pineapple Patch or Pine Tree forest and use Sticker Planter (Very Rare drop)



Scooper +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Scooper (Very Rare drop)



– Using it in the Mountain field or the Hub field increases the odds



Rake +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Rake (Very Rare drop)



– Using it in the Coconut field or the Hub field increases the odds





Clippers +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the clippers (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Pine Tree forest or the Hub field increases the odds



Magnet +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Magnet (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Pineapple Patch or the Hub field increases the odds



Vacuum +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Vacuum (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Rose field or the Hub field increases the odds



Super-Scooper +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Super-Scooper (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Clover field or the Hub field increases the odds



Pulsar +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Neonberries – Go to any field and use the Pulsar (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Spider field or the Hub field increases the odds



Electro-Magnet +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Electro-Magnet (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Stump field or the Hub field increases the odds



Scissors +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Scissors (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Pumpkin Patch or the Hub field increases the odds



Honey Dipper +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Honey Dipper (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Pepper Patch or the Hub field increases the odds



Bubble Wand +2% Pollen from Tools 1 Blue Extract – Go to any field and use the Bubble Wand (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Strawberry field or the Hub field increases the odds



Scythe +2% Pollen from Tools 1 Red Extract – Go to any field and use the Scythe (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Bamboo field or the Hub field increases the odds



Golden Rake +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Tickets – Go to any field and use the Golden Rake (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Cactus field or the Hub field increases the odds



Spark Staff +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Micro-Converters – Go to any field and use the Spark Staff (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Mountain Top field or the Hub field increases the odds



Porcelain Dipper +2% Pollen from Tools 3 Soft Waxes – Go to any field and use the Porcelain Dipper (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Sunflower field or the Hub field increases the odds



Petal Wand +2% Pollen from Tools 10 Moon Charms – Go to any field and use the Petal Wand (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Dandelion field or the Hub field increases the odds



Tide Popper +2% Pollen from Tools 1 Blue Extract – Go to any field and use the Tide Popper (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Mushroom field or the Hub field increases the odds



Dark Scythe +2% Pollen from Tools 1 Red Extract – Go to any field and use the Dark Scythe (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Bue Flower field or the Hub field increases the odds



Gummyballer +2% Pollen from Tools 25 Gumdrops – Go to any field and use the Gummyballer (Extremely Rare drop)



– Using it in the Clover field or the Hub field increases the odds



Capricorn Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Sump field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Aquarius Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Mushroom field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Pisces Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Pineapple Patch during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Aries Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Pepper Patch during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Taurus Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Rose field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Gemini Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Dandelion field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Cancer Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Clover field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Leo Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Sunflower field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Virgo Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Bamboo field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Libra Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Blue Flower field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Scorpio Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Spider field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Sagittarius Star Sign +2% Capacity 1 Glitter – Go to the Mountain Top field during nighttime and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Use Star or most Gifted Eggs in the Sticker Printer machine



Sunflower Field Stamp +10% Sunflower Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Sunflower Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Sunflower field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Sunflower field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Dandelion Field Stamp +10% Dandelion Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Dandelion Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Dandelion field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Dandelion field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Mushroom Field Stamp +10% Dandelion Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Mushroom Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Mushroom field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Mushroom field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Blue Flower Field Stamp +10% Blue Flower Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Blue Flower Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Blue Flower field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Blue Flower field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Clover Field Stamp +10% Clover Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Clover Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Clover field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Clover field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Strawberry Field Stamp +10% Strawberry Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Strawberry Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Strawberry field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Strawberry field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Spider Field Stamp +10% Spider Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Spider Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Spider field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Spider field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Bamboo Field Stamp +10% Bamboo Pollen Field 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Bamboo Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Bamboo field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Bamboo field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Pineapple Patch Stamp +10% Pineapple Patch Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pineapple Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Pineapple Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Stump Field Stamp +10% Stump Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Stump Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Stump field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Stump field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Cactus Field Stamp +10% Cactus Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Cactus Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Cactus field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Cactus field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Pumpkin Patch Stamp +10% Pumpkin Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pumpkin Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Pine Tree Forest Stamp +10% Pine Tree Forest Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pine Tree Forest Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Pine Tree forest and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Pine Tree forest and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Rose Field Stamp +10% Rose Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Rose Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Rose field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Rose field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Hub Field Stamp +10% Hub Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Hub Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Hub field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Hub field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Mountain Top Field Stamp +10% Mountain Top Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Mountain Top Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Mountain Top field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Pepper Patch Stamp +10% Pepper Patch Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Pepper Patch Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Pepper Patch and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Pepper Patch and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Coconut Field Stamp +10% Coconut Field Pollen 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Coconut Field Pollen Collectors leaderboard



– Go to the Coconut field and use the Sticker-Seeker (Unfathomably Rare drop)



– Go to the Coconut field and use the Planters (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Ant Field Stamp +0.5% Bee Attack 10 Tickets – Rank in the top 25 position in the Daily Ant Scorers each day



– Reward from the Ant Challenge (Unfathomably Rare drop)



Green Beesmas Light +1% Critical Power 3 Neonberries – Catch a Green Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)



Blue Beesmas Light +2% Blue Pollen 3 Neonberries – Catch a Blue Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)



Red Beesmas Light +2% Red Pollen 3 Neonberries – Catch a Red Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)



Yellow Beesmas Light +2% Yellow Pollen 3 Neonberries – Catch a Yellow Falling Beesmas Light (1 out of 10,000)





Critter In A Stocking +2% Bee Gathering Pollen 1 Magic Bean – From Brown Bear’s Stockings



– Get in the Bee Bear’s Catalog from the Critter Comforts Pack



Flying Festive Bee +10% Red Bee Convert Rate 1 Red Extract – Purchase from the Bee Bear’s Catalog



– Get from Festive Gifts and Festive Wreaths during Beesmas in the Red Fields



Flying Bee Bear +1% Event Bee Pollen 10 Tickets – From Festive Sprouts (Rare drop)



– From Festive Printer (Rare drop)



Party Robo Bear +1% Duped Ability Pollen 1 Robo Pass – Complete the Robo Party Cake at rank 32



– Drop from Party Mega Mechsquito (Unbelievably Rare drop)



Festive Pufferfish +2% Bomb Pollen 10 Tickets – Rewarded from the 17th quest of Bee Bear (Winter 24/25)



Festive Pee +1% Gifted Bee Attack 1 Magic Bean – From Supreme Sprouts during Beesmas