Bee Swarm Simulator Tier List: All Bees Ranked

Bee Swarm Simulator features over 46 unique bees across six rarity categories, each offering different stats, abilities, and passive mechanics that impact your honey collection efficiency. Choosing the right bees for your hive directly determines your pollen gathering speed, honey production rate, and ability to complete endgame content. This updated tier list ranks all bees in Bee Swarm Simulator from S-tier (best) to D-tier (worst) based on their abilities, stats, gifted bonuses, and overall usefulness for honey farming and progression.

Bee Swarm Simulator Tier List Overview

Here’s our complete ranking of all bees organized by tier:

Tier Bees S Vector Bee, Gummy Bee, Fuzzy Bee, Tadpole Bee, Vicious Bee, Festive Bee A Spicy Bee, Precise Bee, Buoyant Bee, Cobalt Bee, Crimson Bee, Tabby Bee, Photon Bee, Windy Bee, Puppy Bee, Gummy Bee (summoned), Digital Bee B Lion Bee, Bear Bee, Ninja Bee, Carpenter Bee, Shy Bee, Diamond Bee, Commander Bee, Riley Bee, Bucko Bee, Demon Bee, Music Bee, Shocked Bee, Rage Bee C Fire Bee, Baby Bee, Honey Bee, Bubble Bee, Demo Bee, Exhausted Bee, Frosty Bee, Brave Bee, Hasty Bee, Bumble Bee, Stubborn Bee, Rascal Bee, Rad Bee, Cool Bee D Basic Bee, Bomber Bee, Looker Bee

S-Tier Bees

S-tier bees are absolutely essential for endgame content with game-changing abilities that every optimized hive needs:

Bee Image Stats Gifted Bonus Why S-Tier Vector Bee Rarity: Mythic



Energy: 45.6



Speed: 16.24



Attack: 45 +15% Mark Duration Vector Bee has the highest attack stat in the game at 45, making it unmatched for combat. Its Triangulate ability draws triangles between the token, bee, and player to collect pollen from all flowers inside with marks providing massive bonuses. Gummy Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 50



Speed: 14



Attack: 3 +5% Honey Per Pollen Gummy Bee is mandatory for goo collection with Glob (covers 49 flowers in goo, 81 when gifted) and Gumdrop Barrage abilities. Absolutely essential for white/mixed hives and endgame honey farming. Fuzzy Bee Rarity: Mythic



Energy: 50



Speed: 11.9



Attack: 3 +10% Bomb Power Fuzzy Bee gathers 100 pollen per action (highest base gather) with 40 honey/6s conversion (low honey but high volume). Fuzz Bombs ability summons 2+ wandering bombs that collect from 29 flowers and pollinate. Gifted Pollen Haze covers field for 30s, pollinating 30 random flowers/second and auto-collecting bomb tokens. Fuzzy Coat passive pollinates up to 9 surrounding flowers when gathering. Tadpole Bee Rarity: Mythic



Energy: 10



Speed: 11.2



Attack: 1 +25% Bubble Duration Tadpole Bee has lowest energy (10) but this is an advantage—it converts more frequently, triggering powerful abilities more often. Summon Frog ability spawns frogs that hop around creating bubbles, collecting tokens with tongue, and attacking enemies. Frogs last 20s (+2s per level). Gifted frogs summon Gold Bubbles and hit balloons.

Gathering Bubbles+ passive: 85% chance when gifted to spawn bubbles. . Vicious Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 50



Speed: 17.5



Attack: 9 -15% Monster Respawn Time Vicious Bee combines exceptional combat stats (9 attack) with high speed (17.5) and energy (50). Essential for farming mobs and bosses. Festive Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 20



Speed: 16.1



Attack: 1 x1.25 Convert Rate at Hive Festive Bee has exceptional conversion (150 honey/1s) and provides server-wide Festive Gift ability that grants random items to all players including rare items like Star Jelly, Field Dice, Festive Beans, and Flying Festive Bee Sticker (Beesmas). Festive Blessing grants +100% Instant Conversion and x2 Convert Rate for 10s. Red Bomb+ and Honey Mark tokens. Festive Mark ability (with Festive Wreath beequip) grants +10% Honey Per Pollen, x1.4 Bomb Pollen, 100% Instant Bomb Conversion, and 5 Conversion Links.

A-Tier Bees

A-tier bees are excellent choices that provide strong value and should be prioritized for optimized hives:

Bee Image Stats Gifted Bonus Why A-Tier Spicy Bee Rarity: Mythic



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 5 +25% Flame Duration Spicy Bee provides Rage tokens (+1 bee attack for 45s, stacks 4x) and Inferno ability that summons 6 flames in circle and 2 Fire Bees lasting 15s (+1s per level). Fire Bees are 2 levels below Spicy Bee. Gifted Flame Fuel increases flame duration by 50% for 15s and tosses oil to flames for 50k + 10% total hive convert. Precise Bee Rarity: Mythic



Energy: 40



Speed: 11.2



Attack: 8 +3% Super-Crit Chance Precise Bee has high attack (8) with +5% Crit Chance and +3% Super-Crit Chance base stats. Target Practice ability spawns 3 targets that when activated spawn Focus tokens and collect from 29 flowers (x2 attack + 10% per level). Activating all 3 targets grants Precision buff (+2% super-crit chance for 60s, stacks 10x). Buoyant Bee Rarity: Mythic



Energy: 60



Speed: 14



Attack: 4 x1.2 Capacity Buoyant Bee has highest mythic energy (60) for extended field presence. Inflate Balloons summons Blue Balloons that collect pollen in their area and grant Capacity/Honey at Hive buffs when converted. Perfect for capacity-focused builds. Cobalt Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 35



Speed: 18.2



Attack: 7 +15% Instant Blue Conversion Cobalt Bee excels at blue fields with 18.2 speed and 7 attack. Blue Pulse hops between blue bees collecting pollen from 9 flowers around each (power increases per hop, +10% per level). Blue Bomb Sync allows Blue Bombs to collect from white flowers for 30s (+10% Blue Pollen, +10% Instant Blue Conversion). Essential for blue hive compositions. Crimson Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 35



Speed: 18.2



Attack: 7 +15% Instant Red Conversion Crimson Bee is the red counterpart to Cobalt with identical stats. Red Pulse hops between red bees (9 flowers per hop, +10% per level). Red Bomb Sync allows Red Bombs to collect from white flowers for 30s (+10% Red Pollen, +10% Instant Red Conversion). Dual Pulse activation with Cobalt Bee makes both extremely valuable. Tabby Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 28



Speed: 16.1



Attack: 4 +50% Critical Power Tabby Bee has unique scalable stats through Tabby Love tokens that permanently improve gather/convert by 1% per stack (max 1000 stacks = +100% each). At max, collects 20 pollen/4s and converts 1760 honey/3s. Best scaling bee in game. Photon Bee Rarity: Event



Energy:

Unlimited



Speed:

21



Attack: 4 +5% Instant Conversion Photon Bee has unlimited energy and fastest speed in game (21 tied with Ninja). Never returns to hive for energy. Unlimited energy mechanic alone makes this A-tier. Windy Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 20



Speed: 19.6



Attack: 4 +15% Instant White Conversion, x2 Boosts From Clouds Windy Bee has excellent speed (19.6) for fast collection. Essential for white/mixed strategies and multi-field farming. Puppy Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 40



Speed: 16.1



Attack: 2 +20% Bond From Treats Puppy Bee provides Puppy Love (increases bond of nearest 10 bees by 30 + (10 per avg level), +10% bee movespeed, +50% gather amount). Excellent for leveling bees and capacity. Digital Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 20



Speed: 11.9



Attack: 1 +1% Ability Duplication Chance Digital Bee provides field corruption mechanics. Glitch corrupts field for 20s (+1s per level), enabling ability duplication chance for all tokens in that field.

B-Tier Bees

B-tier bees are solid options for mid-game progression but eventually get replaced in optimized endgame hives:

Bee Image Stats Gifted Bonus Why B-Tier Lion Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 60



Speed: 19.6



Attack: 10 +5% Gifted Bee Pollen Lion Bee has best legendary combat stats (10 attack, highest among legendaries) with highest energy (60) and excellent speed (19.6). Eventually outclassed by mythics but solid B-tier legendary option. Bear Bee Rarity: Event



Energy: 35



Speed: 14



Attack: 5 +10% Pollen Bear Bee provides Bear Morph ability that transforms player into various bears (Black, Brown, Panda, Polar, Science, Mother) granting x2 pollen, base movespeed 24, base jump 65 for 30s. Morph stacks with other buffs. Ninja Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 20



Speed: 21



Attack: 4 +5% Bee Movespeed Ninja Bee tied for fastest speed (21 with Photon). Good for speedrunning fields but not essential for optimized farming. Carpenter Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 25



Speed: 11.2



Attack: 5 +25% Tool Pollen Carpenter Bee has decent stats with fast gather speed (10 pollen/3s). Solid mid-game option but outclassed by mythics. Shy Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 40



Speed: 18.2



Attack: 2 +5% Bee Ability Pollen Shy Bee has good energy (40) and speed (18.2) with fast gather (10 pollen/2s) and high conversion (320 honey/4s). Diamond Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 1 x1.2 Convert Rate Diamond Bee has exceptional base conversion (1000 honey/4s, highest non-scaling conversion). Despite low attack, conversion power makes it viable for mixed hives. Commander Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 30



Speed: 14



Attack: 4 +3% Critical Chance Commander Bee provides good energy (30) and balanced stats. Buzz Bomb and Focus tokens. +3% Crit Chance gifted bonus helps overall hive. Solid epic but outclassed by higher rarities. Riley Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 25



Speed: 15.4



Attack: 5 +20% Red Field Capacity Riley Bee provides Red Boost tokens and decent red-focused stats. Budget Crimson Bee replacement. Bucko Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 30



Speed: 15.4



Attack: 5 +20% Blue Field Capacity Bucko Bee is blue counterpart to Riley with Blue Boost tokens. Budget Cobalt Bee replacement. Demon Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 20



Speed: 10.5



Attack: 8 +20% Instant Bomb Conversion Demon Bee has second-highest legendary attack (8) behind Lion. Strong combat stats but mobility issues keep it B-tier. Music Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 20



Speed: 16.1



Attack: 1 +25% Pollen From Bee Gathering Decent support bee but low attack limits usefulness. Shocked Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 20



Speed: 19.6



Attack: 2 -50% Sleep Time, x1.1 White Pollen Shocked Bee tied for fastest epic speed (19.6). Good speed-focused option but lacks impactful abilities. Rage Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 20



Speed: 15.4



Attack: 5 +10% Bee Attack Rage Bee provides Rage tokens (+1 attack for 45s, stacks 4x) and Token Link. +10% Bee Attack gifted bonus helps combat. Decent support but outclassed by better attackers.

C-Tier Bees

C-tier bees are acceptable for early-to-mid game but should be replaced with better options as you progress:

Bee Image Stats Gifted Bonus Why C-Tier Fire Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 25



Speed: 11.2



Attack: 4 x1.25 Flame Pollen Fire Bee provides Red Bomb+ and Gathering Flames passive (35% chance gathering, 50% if gifted). Decent early flame source before getting Spicy Bee. Average stats across board. Replace with Spicy Bee. Baby Bee Rarity: Legendary



Energy: 15



Speed: 10.5



Attack: 0 +25% Loot Luck Baby Bee has zero attack and lowest legendary energy (15). Baby Love grants x2 pollen and +50% Loot Luck for 30s. Despite legendary status, terrible combat stats and slow speed (10.5) make it poor choice. Honey Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 1 x1.5 Honey From Tokens Honey Bee has excellent conversion (360 honey/2s) with Honey Gift (100 honey × level²) and Honey Mark tokens. +50% Honey From Tokens gifted bonus benefits token collection. Despite good conversion, low attack and average stats keep it C-tier. Bubble Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 20



Speed: 16.1



Attack: 3 x1.25 Bubble Pollen Bubble Bee provides Blue Bomb and Gathering Bubbles passive (35% chance, 50% if gifted). Average epic stats. Replace with Tadpole. Demo Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 20



Speed: 16.8



Attack: 3 x1.25 Buzz Bomb Pollen Demo Bee has decent speed (16.8) and good conversion (200 honey/4s). Buzz Bomb+ tokens. Average epic with no standout features. Replace with better bomb producers like Fuzzy Bee. Exhausted Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: Unlimited



Speed: 10.5



Attack: 2 +20% White Field Capacity Exhausted Bee has unlimited energy but slowest epic speed (10.5), offsetting the advantage. Frosty Bee Rarity: Epic



Energy: 25



Speed: 11.2



Attack: 1 x1.25 Blue Bomb Pollen Frosty Bee provides Blue Bomb+ and Blue Boost tokens. Low attack and slow speed. Basic blue epic with minimal impact. Brave Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 30



Speed: 16.8



Attack: 6 +1 Bee Attack Brave Bee is best rare with highest rare attack (6), good energy (30), and decent speed (16.8). Hasty Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 19.6



Attack: 1 +15% Player Movespeed Hasty Bee tied for fastest rare speed (19.6). Haste tokens and fast conversion (80 honey/3s). Good early speed option but low attack limits usefulness. Bumble Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 50



Speed: 10.5



Attack: 1 x1.1 Capacity Bumble Bee has highest rare energy (50) but slowest speed (10.5). Stubborn Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 11.9



Attack: 3 +15% Ability Token Lifespan Stubborn Bee provides Pollen Mark tokens and fast conversion (80 honey/3s). +15% Ability Token Lifespan helps collect tokens. Slow speed and low energy limit effectiveness. Rascal Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 16.1



Attack: 3 x1.25 Red Bomb Pollen Rascal Bee has decent speed (16.1) and provides Red Bomb tokens. Rad Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 1 x1.1 Red Pollen Rad Bee provides Red Boost tokens. Matches Basic Bee stats (14 speed, 1 attack) despite being rare. One of weakest rares. Fast conversion (80 honey/3s) is only positive. Cool Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 2 x1.1 Blue Pollen Cool Bee provides Blue Boost tokens and fast gather (10 pollen/3s). Average stats with minimal impact.

D-Tier Bees

D-tier bees should be replaced immediately with any higher-tier option:

Bee Image Stats Gifted Bonus Why D-Tier Basic Bee Rarity: Common



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 1 x1.2 Pollen Basic Bee is the starter bee with no abilities and weakest overall stats. Worst bee in game. Bomber Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 15.4



Attack: 2 x1.1 Bomb Pollen Bomber Bee provides Buzz Bomb tokens but has weak stats overall. Slightly better than Basic Bee but still bottom-tier. Good conversion (120 honey/4s) is only positive. Replace as soon as possible. Looker Bee Rarity: Rare



Energy: 20



Speed: 14



Attack: 1 +25% Critical Power Looker Bee has same base stats as Basic Bee (14 speed, 1 attack) despite being rare rarity. Focus tokens and good conversion (160 honey/4s). +25% Critical Power helps but doesn’t compensate for terrible base stats. One of worst rares. Replace immediately.

The Bee Swarm Simulator tier list ranks Vector Bee as the #1 bee with its unmatched 45 attack and powerful Triangulate/Mark abilities, followed by essential S-tier bees Gummy Bee (goo mechanics), Fuzzy Bee (100 gather amount, bomb strategies), Tadpole Bee (frog summoning, bubble strategies), Vicious Bee (9 attack, Impale), and Festive Bee (x1.25 convert rate, server-wide gifts).


