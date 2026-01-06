Home » Gaming » Bee Swarm Simulator Tier List: All Bees Ranked

Bee Swarm Simulator features over 46 unique bees across six rarity categories, each offering different stats, abilities, and passive mechanics that impact your honey collection efficiency. Choosing the right bees for your hive directly determines your pollen gathering speed, honey production rate, and ability to complete endgame content. This updated tier list ranks all bees in Bee Swarm Simulator from S-tier (best) to D-tier (worst) based on their abilities, stats, gifted bonuses, and overall usefulness for honey farming and progression.

Bee Swarm Simulator Tier List Overview

Here’s our complete ranking of all bees organized by tier:

TierBees
SVector Bee, Gummy Bee, Fuzzy Bee, Tadpole Bee, Vicious Bee, Festive Bee
ASpicy Bee, Precise Bee, Buoyant Bee, Cobalt Bee, Crimson Bee, Tabby Bee, Photon Bee, Windy Bee, Puppy Bee, Gummy Bee (summoned), Digital Bee
BLion Bee, Bear Bee, Ninja Bee, Carpenter Bee, Shy Bee, Diamond Bee, Commander Bee, Riley Bee, Bucko Bee, Demon Bee, Music Bee, Shocked Bee, Rage Bee
CFire Bee, Baby Bee, Honey Bee, Bubble Bee, Demo Bee, Exhausted Bee, Frosty Bee, Brave Bee, Hasty Bee, Bumble Bee, Stubborn Bee, Rascal Bee, Rad Bee, Cool Bee
DBasic Bee, Bomber Bee, Looker Bee

S-Tier Bees

S-tier bees are absolutely essential for endgame content with game-changing abilities that every optimized hive needs:

BeeImageStatsGifted BonusWhy S-Tier
Vector BeeVector BeeRarity: Mythic

Energy: 45.6

Speed: 16.24

Attack: 45		+15% Mark DurationVector Bee has the highest attack stat in the game at 45, making it unmatched for combat. Its Triangulate ability draws triangles between the token, bee, and player to collect pollen from all flowers inside with marks providing massive bonuses.
Gummy BeeGummy BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 50

Speed: 14

Attack: 3		+5% Honey Per PollenGummy Bee is mandatory for goo collection with Glob (covers 49 flowers in goo, 81 when gifted) and Gumdrop Barrage abilities. Absolutely essential for white/mixed hives and endgame honey farming.
Fuzzy BeeFuzzy BeeRarity: Mythic

Energy: 50

Speed: 11.9

Attack: 3		+10% Bomb PowerFuzzy Bee gathers 100 pollen per action (highest base gather) with 40 honey/6s conversion (low honey but high volume). Fuzz Bombs ability summons 2+ wandering bombs that collect from 29 flowers and pollinate. Gifted Pollen Haze covers field for 30s, pollinating 30 random flowers/second and auto-collecting bomb tokens. Fuzzy Coat passive pollinates up to 9 surrounding flowers when gathering.
Tadpole BeeTadpole BeeRarity: Mythic

Energy: 10

Speed: 11.2

Attack: 1		+25% Bubble DurationTadpole Bee has lowest energy (10) but this is an advantage—it converts more frequently, triggering powerful abilities more often. Summon Frog ability spawns frogs that hop around creating bubbles, collecting tokens with tongue, and attacking enemies. Frogs last 20s (+2s per level). Gifted frogs summon Gold Bubbles and hit balloons.
Gathering Bubbles+ passive: 85% chance when gifted to spawn bubbles. .
Vicious BeeVicious BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 50

Speed: 17.5

Attack: 9		-15% Monster Respawn TimeVicious Bee combines exceptional combat stats (9 attack) with high speed (17.5) and energy (50). Essential for farming mobs and bosses.
Festive BeeFestive BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 20

Speed: 16.1

Attack: 1		x1.25 Convert Rate at HiveFestive Bee has exceptional conversion (150 honey/1s) and provides server-wide Festive Gift ability that grants random items to all players including rare items like Star Jelly, Field Dice, Festive Beans, and Flying Festive Bee Sticker (Beesmas). Festive Blessing grants +100% Instant Conversion and x2 Convert Rate for 10s. Red Bomb+ and Honey Mark tokens. Festive Mark ability (with Festive Wreath beequip) grants +10% Honey Per Pollen, x1.4 Bomb Pollen, 100% Instant Bomb Conversion, and 5 Conversion Links.

A-Tier Bees

A-tier bees are excellent choices that provide strong value and should be prioritized for optimized hives:

BeeImageStatsGifted BonusWhy A-Tier
Spicy BeeSpicy BeeRarity: Mythic

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 5		+25% Flame DurationSpicy Bee provides Rage tokens (+1 bee attack for 45s, stacks 4x) and Inferno ability that summons 6 flames in circle and 2 Fire Bees lasting 15s (+1s per level). Fire Bees are 2 levels below Spicy Bee. Gifted Flame Fuel increases flame duration by 50% for 15s and tosses oil to flames for 50k + 10% total hive convert.
Precise BeePrecise BeeRarity: Mythic

Energy: 40

Speed: 11.2

Attack: 8		+3% Super-Crit ChancePrecise Bee has high attack (8) with +5% Crit Chance and +3% Super-Crit Chance base stats. Target Practice ability spawns 3 targets that when activated spawn Focus tokens and collect from 29 flowers (x2 attack + 10% per level). Activating all 3 targets grants Precision buff (+2% super-crit chance for 60s, stacks 10x).
Buoyant BeeBuoyant BeeRarity: Mythic

Energy: 60

Speed: 14

Attack: 4		x1.2 CapacityBuoyant Bee has highest mythic energy (60) for extended field presence. Inflate Balloons summons Blue Balloons that collect pollen in their area and grant Capacity/Honey at Hive buffs when converted. Perfect for capacity-focused builds.
Cobalt BeeCobalt BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 35

Speed: 18.2

Attack: 7		+15% Instant Blue ConversionCobalt Bee excels at blue fields with 18.2 speed and 7 attack. Blue Pulse hops between blue bees collecting pollen from 9 flowers around each (power increases per hop, +10% per level). Blue Bomb Sync allows Blue Bombs to collect from white flowers for 30s (+10% Blue Pollen, +10% Instant Blue Conversion). Essential for blue hive compositions.
Crimson BeeCrimson BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 35

Speed: 18.2

Attack: 7		+15% Instant Red ConversionCrimson Bee is the red counterpart to Cobalt with identical stats. Red Pulse hops between red bees (9 flowers per hop, +10% per level). Red Bomb Sync allows Red Bombs to collect from white flowers for 30s (+10% Red Pollen, +10% Instant Red Conversion). Dual Pulse activation with Cobalt Bee makes both extremely valuable.
Tabby BeeTabby BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 28

Speed: 16.1

Attack: 4		+50% Critical PowerTabby Bee has unique scalable stats through Tabby Love tokens that permanently improve gather/convert by 1% per stack (max 1000 stacks = +100% each). At max, collects 20 pollen/4s and converts 1760 honey/3s. Best scaling bee in game.
Photon BeePhoton BeeRarity: Event

Energy:
Unlimited

Speed:
21

Attack: 4		+5% Instant ConversionPhoton Bee has unlimited energy and fastest speed in game (21 tied with Ninja). Never returns to hive for energy. Unlimited energy mechanic alone makes this A-tier.
Windy BeeWindy BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 20

Speed: 19.6

Attack: 4		+15% Instant White Conversion, x2 Boosts From CloudsWindy Bee has excellent speed (19.6) for fast collection. Essential for white/mixed strategies and multi-field farming.
Puppy BeePuppy BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 40

Speed: 16.1

Attack: 2		+20% Bond From TreatsPuppy Bee provides Puppy Love (increases bond of nearest 10 bees by 30 + (10 per avg level), +10% bee movespeed, +50% gather amount). Excellent for leveling bees and capacity.
Digital BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 20

Speed: 11.9

Attack: 1		+1% Ability Duplication ChanceDigital Bee provides field corruption mechanics. Glitch corrupts field for 20s (+1s per level), enabling ability duplication chance for all tokens in that field.

B-Tier Bees

B-tier bees are solid options for mid-game progression but eventually get replaced in optimized endgame hives:

BeeImageStatsGifted BonusWhy B-Tier
Lion BeeLion BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 60

Speed: 19.6

Attack: 10		+5% Gifted Bee PollenLion Bee has best legendary combat stats (10 attack, highest among legendaries) with highest energy (60) and excellent speed (19.6). Eventually outclassed by mythics but solid B-tier legendary option.
Bear BeeBear BeeRarity: Event

Energy: 35

Speed: 14

Attack: 5		+10% PollenBear Bee provides Bear Morph ability that transforms player into various bears (Black, Brown, Panda, Polar, Science, Mother) granting x2 pollen, base movespeed 24, base jump 65 for 30s. Morph stacks with other buffs.
Ninja BeeNinja BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 20

Speed: 21

Attack: 4		+5% Bee MovespeedNinja Bee tied for fastest speed (21 with Photon). Good for speedrunning fields but not essential for optimized farming.
Carpenter BeeCarpenter BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 25

Speed: 11.2

Attack: 5		+25% Tool PollenCarpenter Bee has decent stats with fast gather speed (10 pollen/3s). Solid mid-game option but outclassed by mythics.
Shy BeeShy BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 40

Speed: 18.2

Attack: 2		+5% Bee Ability PollenShy Bee has good energy (40) and speed (18.2) with fast gather (10 pollen/2s) and high conversion (320 honey/4s).
Diamond BeeDiamond BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 1		x1.2 Convert RateDiamond Bee has exceptional base conversion (1000 honey/4s, highest non-scaling conversion). Despite low attack, conversion power makes it viable for mixed hives.
Commander BeeCommander BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 30

Speed: 14

Attack: 4		+3% Critical ChanceCommander Bee provides good energy (30) and balanced stats. Buzz Bomb and Focus tokens. +3% Crit Chance gifted bonus helps overall hive. Solid epic but outclassed by higher rarities.
Riley BeeRiley BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 25

Speed: 15.4

Attack: 5		+20% Red Field CapacityRiley Bee provides Red Boost tokens and decent red-focused stats. Budget Crimson Bee replacement.
Bucko BeeBucko BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 30

Speed: 15.4

Attack: 5		+20% Blue Field CapacityBucko Bee is blue counterpart to Riley with Blue Boost tokens. Budget Cobalt Bee replacement.
Demon BeeDemon BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 20

Speed: 10.5

Attack: 8		+20% Instant Bomb ConversionDemon Bee has second-highest legendary attack (8) behind Lion. Strong combat stats but mobility issues keep it B-tier.
Music BeeMusic BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 20

Speed: 16.1

Attack: 1		+25% Pollen From Bee GatheringDecent support bee but low attack limits usefulness.
Shocked BeeShocked BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 20

Speed: 19.6

Attack: 2		-50% Sleep Time, x1.1 White PollenShocked Bee tied for fastest epic speed (19.6). Good speed-focused option but lacks impactful abilities.
Rage BeeRage BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 20

Speed: 15.4

Attack: 5		+10% Bee AttackRage Bee provides Rage tokens (+1 attack for 45s, stacks 4x) and Token Link. +10% Bee Attack gifted bonus helps combat. Decent support but outclassed by better attackers.

C-Tier Bees

C-tier bees are acceptable for early-to-mid game but should be replaced with better options as you progress:

BeeImageStatsGifted BonusWhy C-Tier
Fire BeeFire BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 25

Speed: 11.2

Attack: 4		x1.25 Flame PollenFire Bee provides Red Bomb+ and Gathering Flames passive (35% chance gathering, 50% if gifted). Decent early flame source before getting Spicy Bee. Average stats across board. Replace with Spicy Bee.
Baby BeeBaby BeeRarity: Legendary

Energy: 15

Speed: 10.5

Attack: 0		+25% Loot LuckBaby Bee has zero attack and lowest legendary energy (15). Baby Love grants x2 pollen and +50% Loot Luck for 30s. Despite legendary status, terrible combat stats and slow speed (10.5) make it poor choice.
Honey BeeHoney BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 1		x1.5 Honey From TokensHoney Bee has excellent conversion (360 honey/2s) with Honey Gift (100 honey × level²) and Honey Mark tokens. +50% Honey From Tokens gifted bonus benefits token collection. Despite good conversion, low attack and average stats keep it C-tier.
Bubble BeeBubble BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 20

Speed: 16.1

Attack: 3		x1.25 Bubble PollenBubble Bee provides Blue Bomb and Gathering Bubbles passive (35% chance, 50% if gifted). Average epic stats. Replace with Tadpole.
Demo BeeDemo BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 20

Speed: 16.8

Attack: 3		x1.25 Buzz Bomb PollenDemo Bee has decent speed (16.8) and good conversion (200 honey/4s). Buzz Bomb+ tokens. Average epic with no standout features. Replace with better bomb producers like Fuzzy Bee.
Exhausted BeeExhausted BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: Unlimited

Speed: 10.5

Attack: 2		+20% White Field CapacityExhausted Bee has unlimited energy but slowest epic speed (10.5), offsetting the advantage.
Frosty BeeFrosty BeeRarity: Epic

Energy: 25

Speed: 11.2

Attack: 1		x1.25 Blue Bomb PollenFrosty Bee provides Blue Bomb+ and Blue Boost tokens. Low attack and slow speed. Basic blue epic with minimal impact.
Brave BeeBrave BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 30

Speed: 16.8

Attack: 6		+1 Bee AttackBrave Bee is best rare with highest rare attack (6), good energy (30), and decent speed (16.8).
Hasty BeeHasty BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 19.6

Attack: 1		+15% Player MovespeedHasty Bee tied for fastest rare speed (19.6). Haste tokens and fast conversion (80 honey/3s). Good early speed option but low attack limits usefulness.
Bumble BeeBumble BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 50

Speed: 10.5

Attack: 1		x1.1 CapacityBumble Bee has highest rare energy (50) but slowest speed (10.5).
Stubborn BeeStubborn BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 11.9

Attack: 3		+15% Ability Token LifespanStubborn Bee provides Pollen Mark tokens and fast conversion (80 honey/3s). +15% Ability Token Lifespan helps collect tokens. Slow speed and low energy limit effectiveness.
Rascal BeeRascal BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 16.1

Attack: 3		x1.25 Red Bomb PollenRascal Bee has decent speed (16.1) and provides Red Bomb tokens.
Rad BeeRad BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 1		x1.1 Red PollenRad Bee provides Red Boost tokens. Matches Basic Bee stats (14 speed, 1 attack) despite being rare. One of weakest rares. Fast conversion (80 honey/3s) is only positive.
Cool BeeCool BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 2		x1.1 Blue PollenCool Bee provides Blue Boost tokens and fast gather (10 pollen/3s). Average stats with minimal impact.

D-Tier Bees

D-tier bees should be replaced immediately with any higher-tier option:

BeeImageStatsGifted BonusWhy D-Tier
Basic BeeBasic BeeRarity: Common

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 1		x1.2 PollenBasic Bee is the starter bee with no abilities and weakest overall stats. Worst bee in game.
Bomber BeeBomber BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 15.4

Attack: 2		x1.1 Bomb PollenBomber Bee provides Buzz Bomb tokens but has weak stats overall. Slightly better than Basic Bee but still bottom-tier. Good conversion (120 honey/4s) is only positive. Replace as soon as possible.
Looker BeeLooker BeeRarity: Rare

Energy: 20

Speed: 14

Attack: 1		+25% Critical PowerLooker Bee has same base stats as Basic Bee (14 speed, 1 attack) despite being rare rarity. Focus tokens and good conversion (160 honey/4s). +25% Critical Power helps but doesn’t compensate for terrible base stats. One of worst rares. Replace immediately.

The Bee Swarm Simulator tier list ranks Vector Bee as the #1 bee with its unmatched 45 attack and powerful Triangulate/Mark abilities, followed by essential S-tier bees Gummy Bee (goo mechanics), Fuzzy Bee (100 gather amount, bomb strategies), Tadpole Bee (frog summoning, bubble strategies), Vicious Bee (9 attack, Impale), and Festive Bee (x1.25 convert rate, server-wide gifts).  You will find more related content on the Roblox experience in our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki.

