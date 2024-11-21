Threads Introduces Custom Feeds Amidst Bluesky’s Rise

Threads now lets you create custom feeds to follow specific topics or accounts you care about.



In the midst of Bluesky’s growing popularity, Meta’s Threads has introduced a new feature called custom feeds to get some attention. Custom feeds are great for tailoring your experience—imagine creating a feed that shows only the latest updates from your favorite travel bloggers or keeping up with all the news about your favorite sports team without the clutter of unrelated posts. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What Are Threads’ Custom Feeds?

Threads has two default home feeds: For You and Following. The For You feed displays posts based on algorithmic suggestions, while the Following feed shows posts from accounts you follow.

With the new custom feeds feature, you are no longer limited to Threads’ algorithmic recommendations. You can create your own feed by selecting specific topics or accounts that interest you. Your custom feed will show only posts related to those selections, making it easier to stay updated on your favorite hobbies, news, or specific accounts.

Creating a custom feed is simple. Long press on the For You or Following tab and select the Create new feed option. Alternatively, search for a topic, then click the three dots next to the search bar to choose the Create new feed option. You can add multiple topics or specific accounts to your custom feed. Once you’ve added your preferences, give your feed a name, and you’re done. Your custom feed will now appear in the top bar alongside the For You and Following tabs. The Threads app allows you to create up to 128 custom feeds.

While this feature offers more control, there are some limitations. You cannot set a custom feed as your default when opening the app. Additionally, the main feeds, such as For You and Following, still take priority and appear at the top when you open Threads.

However, having a dedicated space to follow the content that matters most is already a significant improvement for many users.

Custom feeds are rolling out amid growing competition among social media platforms. Many users are leaving X (Twitter) and exploring alternatives. One popular option, Bluesky, already offers the ability to join custom feeds, reaching over 20 million users in just a few weeks. In comparison, Threads remains ahead with over 275 million users but has lagged behind in providing advanced features.

This update is Threads’ attempt to make its platform more personal for users. As social media platforms compete for user attention, features like custom feeds could play a crucial role in helping Threads stand out.