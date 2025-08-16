Wuthering Waves 2.6 Banners Reveal New 5-Star Characters

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will finally introduce the sun and moon, Augusta and Iuno, to the game as playable characters. The former is a 5-star Electro Broadblade resonator, whereas the latter is a 5-star Aero Gauntlet fighter in this RPG. Both of them hail from Septimont and are central characters in the storyline. Apart from that, Kuro Games has confirmed the return of Carlotta and Ciaccona to the game. Read on to learn more about the complete banner schedule for Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, including all featured characters and weapons.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 Complete Banner Schedule

During the latest v2.6 livestream, Kuro Games announced that the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will release globally on August 28, 2025, furthering the narrative in Septimont. It will see the debut of Augusta and Iuno as new 5-star characters on the gacha banners, along with their respective signature weapons, Thunderflare Dominion (Broadblade) and Moongazer’s Sigil (Gauntlets). Moreover, some popular older resonators will also return on the banners during the patch. Let’s look at the complete banner schedule for the 2.6 update:

First half Banners (August 28, 2025)

Limited-time resonator convene banner:

Augusta : 5-star; Electro, Broadblade

: 5-star; Electro, Broadblade Carlotta : 5-star; Glacio, Pistol

: 5-star; Glacio, Pistol Shorekeeper : 5-star; Spectro, Rectifier

: 5-star; Spectro, Rectifier Chixia : 4-star; Fusion, Pistol

: 4-star; Fusion, Pistol Youhu : 4-star; Glacio, Gauntlets

: 4-star; Glacio, Gauntlets Yuanwu: 4-star; Electro, Gauntlets

Limited-time weapon convene banner:

Thunderflare Dominion : 5-star; Broadblade

: 5-star; Broadblade The Last Dance : 5-star; Pistol

: 5-star; Pistol Stellar Symphony : 5-star; Rectifier

: 5-star; Rectifier Waning Redshift : 4-star; Broadblade

: 4-star; Broadblade Undying Flame : 4-star; Pistol

: 4-star; Pistol Comet Flare: 4-star; Rectifier

The first half banners of the WuWa 2.6 update will offer Augusta, Carlotta, and SHorekeeper as the limited-time 5-star characters. While the former is speculated to be a powerful main DPS from the Electro attribute, Carlotta has already established herself as one of the best Glacio damage dealers. Lastly, Shorekeeper is arguably the best Healer in the game. Note, you will also get the chance to summon the signature weapons of both these characters.

Additionally, the livestream has confirmed that Chixia, Youhu, and Yuanwu will appear as the rate-up 4-star resonators of the Phase 1 banners in the patch.

Also Read:

Second half Banners (September 17, 2025)

Limited-time resonator convene banner:

Iuno : 5-star; Aero, Gauntlets

: 5-star; Aero, Gauntlets Ciaccona : 5-star; Aero, Pistol

: 5-star; Aero, Pistol Taoqi : 4-star; Havoc, Broadblade

: 4-star; Havoc, Broadblade Aalto : 4-star; Aero, Pistol

: 4-star; Aero, Pistol Baizhi: 4-star; Glacio, Rectifier

Limited-time weapon convene banner:

Moongazer’s Sigil : 5-star; Gauntlets

: 5-star; Gauntlets Woodland Aria : 5-star; Pistol

: 5-star; Pistol Relativistic Jet : 4-star; Pistol

: 4-star; Pistol Celestial Spiral : 4-star; Gauntlets

: 4-star; Gauntlets Fusion Accretion: 4-star; Rectifier

When it comes to the Phase 2 banners of the WuWa 2.6 update, they will feature Iuno and Ciaccona as the 5-star offerings. While the former is likely to be a powerful Main DPS from the Aero attribute, the latter is one of the best Aero Support characters who focuses on the Aero Erosion effect. As always, the signature weapons of both of these characters will also be up for grabs on the weapons banners.

As for the 4-star units, Taoqi, Aalto, and Baizhi have been confirmed to be part of the Iuno and Ciaccona’s banners.

Overall, the character and weapon lineup for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update looks quite solid and will offer fans several amazing options to spend their Astrites.