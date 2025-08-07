Wuthering Waves Iuno Weapon Leaks: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

Iuno is an upcoming 5-star resonator from Septimont who will debut in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Kuro Games has announced her to be an Aero character who wields a Gauntlet in combat. While the developer has yet to reveal her signature weapon, leaks from Seele Leaks and Wuthering Waves Legacy have already shared details about the Gauntlet, including its name, which is likely to be Annotation of All Enduring Things. Read on to learn more about the stats, effects, and ascension materials needed for Iuno’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves.

Iuno’s Signature Weapon: Stats and Effect in Wuthering Waves

Based on information shared by Seele Leaks and Wuthering Waves Legacy, Iuno’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves is called Annotation of All Enduring Things. Here are its stats and passive effects at level 90 and Syntonization Rank 1:

Base ATK 500 Secondary Stat 36% Crit Rate Effect Increases Attack by 12%. When casting an Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation, Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus is increased by 20% for 15 seconds. When gaining a shield, Resonance Liberation DMG ignores 7% of the target’s defense. This can stack up to 5 times, triggering once every 0.5 seconds, lasting 7 seconds.

Iuno’s weapon is speculated to offer 500 base ATK to the character, while also providing a whopping 36% Crit Rate, which can make it relatively easier to build her.

As for the passive effect of the Gauntlet, it will increase Iuno’s Attack stat, while also buffing her Resonance Liberation DMG after triggering Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation. Furthermore, if she generates a shield, her Resonance Liberation will be able to ignore 7% of the enemy’s DEF. Based on this, it is safe to say that Iuno’s Resonance Liberation will deal significant damage when she is equipped with this weapon.

Also Read:

Annotation of All Enduring Things: Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

To upgrade Iuno’s signature 5-star weapon, Annotation of All Enduring Things, you will need to farm the following resources:

Cadence Seed x 6

Cadence Bud x 8

Cadence Leaf x 6

Cadence Blossom x 20

LF Howler Core x 6

MF Howler Core x 6

HF Howler Core x 10

FF Howler Core x 12

Shell Credit x 330,000

You can easily farm Cadence Seed and its higher rarity variants by spending Waveplates at the Moonlit Groves Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Sacrifice Forgery Challenge in Rinascita.

The LF Howler Core and its variants are enemy drops that you can gather by defeating any of the following Tacet Discord:

Cyan-Feathered Heron

Violet-Feathered Heron

Hoochief Cyclone

Hoochief Menace

Hooscamp Flinger

Hooscamp Clapperclaw

Roseshroom

Young Roseshroom

Spearback

Viridblaze Saurian

Baby Viridblaze Saurian

Chirpuff

Cruisewing

Diamondclaw

Excarat

Fusion Dreadmane

Glacio Dreadmane

Gulpuff

Hoartoise

Sabyr Boar

Dwarf Cassowary

Lava Larva

Lightcrusher

Galescourge Stalker

Voltscourge Stalker

Frostscourge Stalker

Hurriclaw

Alternatively, you can also get these items from Forgery Challenges.