ZZZ Yuzuha Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs, and Team Comps

Yuzuha is the latest Support agent in Zenless Zone Zero, released in version 2.1. She is an S-Rank Physical character in the title, who, alongside her Tanuki companion, Kama, provides several buffs to her teammates. She is quite easy to use and doesn’t require much field time, and by building her properly, you can certainly improve the damage output of your Anomaly characters. That said, let’s look at Ukinami Yuzuha’s best build in ZZZ, including details about her recommended W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more.

Yuzuha Build Guide in Zenless Zone Zero

Rarity S-Rank Attribute Physical Specialty Support Faction Spook Shack Strengths • Capable of buffing all characters’ ATK and DMG.

• Increases Attribute Anomaly DMG and Disorder DMG.

• Improves Anomaly Buildup.

• Easy to use with a decent Anomaly application. Weaknesses • Loses value in non-Anomaly team comps.

Yuzuha is an amazing S-Rank Support character in Zenless Zone Zero who provides considerable value in team compositions using multiple Anomaly agents. She is quite simple to use, and her entire gameplay revolves around inflicting the Sweet Scare effect onto enemies and managing her Sugar Points.

You can apply the Sweet Scare effect on foes by using Yuzuha’s EX Special Attacks, which hit the enemy with a Candy Bomb. Doing so will increase the entire party’s ATK and DMG against afflicted foes. A maximum of 1200 ATK can be gained this way when she has 3000 ATK. Furthermore, if an Anomaly agent or Spook Shack Faction member is on the team, all characters’ Attribute Anomaly DMG, Disorder DMG, and Anomaly Buildup will also be buffed.

Another aspect of Yuzuha’s kit is her Sugar Points. She can have a maximum of six of them, and she consumes one of them every eight seconds. Each time she consumes a Sugar Point, she deals Aftershock DMG, which can also occur off-field. By using either her Chain Attack, Ultimate, or EX Special Attack, you can restore Yuzuha’s Sugar Points.

Yuzuha Best W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero

As one would expect, Yuzuha’s signature W-Engine, called Metanukimorphosis, will be her best-in-slot (BiS) option. Apart from them, there are several suitable options that you can consider for her in ZZZ:

W-Engine Rarity Details

Metanukimorphosis S-Rank • Provides Energy Regen via Secondary Stat.

• Increases Anomaly Mastery.

• Buffs entire team’s Anomaly Proficiency.

Elegant Vanity S-Rank • Provides ATK via Secondary Stat.

• Recover Energy and buffs team damage after using Energy.

Kaboom the Cannon A-Rank • Provides Energy Regen via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs the entire team’s ATK.

Unfettered Game Ball A-Rank • Provides Energy Regen via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs the entire team’s Crit Rate after triggering the Attribute Counter effect.

[Reverb] Mark II B-Rank • Provides Energy Regen via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs the entire team’s Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency.

Yuzuha Best Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero

When building Yuzuha in ZZZ, it is advised you opt for the 2-Piece Phaethon’s Melody Drive Disc set, as it will be her best option. Alongside that, you should select the 4-Piece Swing Jazz set. A combination of both will provide the best results in the game. However, if you do not have Swing Jazz, the 4-Piece Proto Punk set can also be a decent alternative. Let’s look at the effects of all the mentioned Drive Discs:

Drive Discs Effects

Phaethon’s Melody • 2-piece: Anomaly Mastery +8%.

Swing Jazz • 2-piece: Energy Regen increases by 20%.

• 4-piece: Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members’ DMG by 15% for 12s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

Proto Punk • 2-piece: Shield effect +15%.

• 4-piece: When any squad member triggers a Defensive Assist or Evasive Assist, all squad members deal 15% increased DMG, lasting 10s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

Main Stats Priority:

Slot 4: ATK

ATK Slot 5: ATK

ATK Slot 6: Anomaly Mastery

Sub Stats Priority:

ATK

Anomaly Proficiency

Yuzuha’s Best Team Compositions in Zenless Zone Zero

Considering Yuzuha is best paired with Anomaly characters, the possible team comps for her are currently limited. For optimal gameplay, it is suggested you pick one on-field Anomaly character for her team, along with another one who can function off-field alongside her. Here are some of her recommended teams for you to try:

Premium Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Support Bangboo

Miyabi

Vivian

Yuzuha

Magnetiboo

Main DPS Sub-DPS Support Bangboo

Jane

Yanagi

Yuzuha

Magnetiboo

F2P Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Support Bangboo

Grace

Piper

Yuzuha

Magnetiboo

With the release of another Spook Shack Faction member, Alice, during the second half of ZZZ version 2.1, more teams for Yuzuha will become available.