Home » Gaming » All Potions in Blox Fruits and How to Get (November 2025)

All Potions in Blox Fruits and How to Get (November 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We updated this article with the latest potions in Blox Fruits on November 3, 2025.

Potions in Blox Fruits are items you can consume to gain different effects. Some can grant immunity to environments, buff players’ stats, grant special abilities, and more. Other potions’ effects are purely cosmetic, such as enlarging players’ heads, transforming other players into bosses, and more. This article lists all potions in Blox Fruits, how to get them, and their effects.

Potions in Blox Fruits

What Are Potions in Blox Fruits?

Potions are consumable items in Blox Fruits that affect players in various ways. You can use them on other players or yourself. Some grant a damage bonus, the ability to see through walls, whereas others enlarge your head, make players dance, and more. The potions’ effect remains active for a certain duration.

They also come in three rarities: Common, Uncommon, and Rare. Some potions are permanently available that you can obtain anytime. Others are time-limited and available to obtain during specific events.

You can obtain them by crafting using recipes mostly involving Blox Fruits Fishes. Most potions can be obtained using a campfire. Building it requires collecting five wooden planks, which are easily available. And, you can buy others from an NPC, for instance, the Witch NPC of the Halloween events.

Campfire Potions in Blox Fruits

With that said, below is the list of all potions in Blox Fruits, their rarities, effects, recipes, and more.

List of All Potions in Blox Fruits and Their Details

Here is the list of all potions and their details, including how to get them, categorized under their rarity:

1. Common

PotionsPotionsEffectsDurationRecipeHow to CraftAvailability
Lava Potions in Blox FruitsLavaMakes immune to Lava.Two minutes• 3 Common FishUsing a CampfirePermanent
Pumpkin PotionAll players’ head within the potions’ area of effect gets their heads turned into a Pumpkin.30 seconds• 1 Bones
• 1 Rare Fish		Witch NPCTime-limited (currently not available)
Big Head ElixirEnlarges all players’ heads within its area of effect.30 seconds• 1 Common Fish
• 1 Uncommon Fish		With NPCTime-limited
(During the 2025 Halloween Event)

Also Read:

2. Uncommon Potions

IconPotionsEffectsDurationRecipeHow to CraftAvailability
Aggro Elixir Potions in Blox FruitsAggro ElixirAll nearby players are forced to attack the player who consumes.Two minutes• 2 Uncommon Fish
• 1 Fishtail		Using CampfirePermanent
Loot Seeker Potions in Blox FruitsLoot SeekerGrants the ability to see chests near them through walls (can’t see Fragment Chests).Two minutes• 1 Scrap Metal
• 3 Common Fish		Using CampfirePermanent
Berserker Elixir Potions in Blox FruitsBerserkers ElixirBuffs your damage dealt by 10% when fighting enemies and bosses.Two minutes• 1 Leather
• 2 Common Fish		Using CampfirePermanent
Disguise Elixir Potions in Blox FruitsDisguise ElixirAll players within its range get their heads turned into random bosses.Until the players die• 1 Fishtail
• 1 Common Fish		WitchTime-limited (During the 2025 Halloween Event)
Lava Bomb ElixirMakes a huge puddle of lava that can damage players.30 seconds• 1 Gunpowder
• 1 Common Fish
• 1 Uncommon Fish
• 1 Rare Fish		WitchTime-Limited
(During the 2025 Halloween Event)
Monster Mash ElixirAll players within its area of effect do a classic monster mash dance.30 seconds• 30 Ectoplasm
• 1 Common Fish		WitchTime-limited
(During the 2025 Halloween Event)
Suspicious Growth Elixir Potions in Blox FruitsSuspicious Growth ElixirAll players, including transformed ones, within the potions’ area of effect, get their heads enlarged.30 seconds• 1 Radioactive Material
• 1 Uncommon Fish		WitchTime-limited
(During the 2025 Halloween Event)
Monk PotionMonk PotionDisables the PvP mode for 10 minutes from the time of consumption.Ten minutes• 1 Scrap Metal
• 1 Leather
• 3 Rare Fish		Oni CampfireTIme-limited
(During the 50B Celebration Event)
Oni SoulOni PotionPlayers can summon a red spectral clone that fights NPCs for them.Two minutes• 1 Magma Ore
• 1 Rare Fish
• 1 Uncommon Fish		Oni CampfireTime-limited
(During the 50B Celebration Event)
Invisibility PotionInvisibility PotionMakes players invisible (doesn’t work in PvP mode, and others can see using Instinct).Two minutes• 1 Yeti Fur
• 1 Rare Fish
• 1 Uncommon Fish		Oni CampfireTime-limited
(During the 50B Celebration Event)
Materials ElixirMaterials ElixirIncreases the drops from NPCs by 10%.Two minutes• 3 Common Fish
• 1 Leather		Celestial CampfireTime-limited
(During the 50B Celebration Event)

3. Rare Potions

IconPotionsEffectsDurationRecipeHow to CraftAvailability
Fortune ElixirFortune ElixirThe probability of dropping increases by 20%.Two minutes• 1 Rare Fish
• 1 Uncommon Fish
• 3 Common Fish		CampfirePermanent
Candy ConcoctionEvery 1.5 seconds creates an area of effect that grants five Candy Corn to players.15 secondsYou can only obtain it by defeating the Unbound Werewolf Raid BossTime-limited
(During the 2025 Halloween Event)
Fragments ElixirFragments ElixirPlayers have a 20% increase in Fragments drops by killing NPCs.Ten minutes• 2 Uncommon Fish
• 1 Scrap Metal		Celestial CampfireTime-limited
(During the 50B Celebration Event)
Gate PotionGate PotionGrants the ability to teleport to any island• 2 Rare Fish
• 2 Common Fish
• 1 Angel Wings		Celestial CampfireTime-limited
(During the 50B Celebration Event)

That concludes our list of all potions in Blox Fruits. We will keep updating this list whenever the developers add new ones.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

How to Get God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits

How to Get the Fabulous Rod in Fisch?

How to Get Krusty’s Mr Blasty Weapon in Fortnite

How to Get Guerriro Digitale in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite

Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Sniper Duels Codes (November 2025)

Fortnite Leaks Suggest SpongeBob SquarePants Collab is Coming Soon

How to Get Frio Ninja in Steal a Brainrot

Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event Guide: How to Get Candy...