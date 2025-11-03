All Potions in Blox Fruits and How to Get (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with the latest potions in Blox Fruits on November 3, 2025.

Potions in Blox Fruits are items you can consume to gain different effects. Some can grant immunity to environments, buff players’ stats, grant special abilities, and more. Other potions’ effects are purely cosmetic, such as enlarging players’ heads, transforming other players into bosses, and more. This article lists all potions in Blox Fruits, how to get them, and their effects.

What Are Potions in Blox Fruits?

Potions are consumable items in Blox Fruits that affect players in various ways. You can use them on other players or yourself. Some grant a damage bonus, the ability to see through walls, whereas others enlarge your head, make players dance, and more. The potions’ effect remains active for a certain duration.

They also come in three rarities: Common, Uncommon, and Rare. Some potions are permanently available that you can obtain anytime. Others are time-limited and available to obtain during specific events.

You can obtain them by crafting using recipes mostly involving Blox Fruits Fishes. Most potions can be obtained using a campfire. Building it requires collecting five wooden planks, which are easily available. And, you can buy others from an NPC, for instance, the Witch NPC of the Halloween events.

With that said, below is the list of all potions in Blox Fruits, their rarities, effects, recipes, and more.

List of All Potions in Blox Fruits and Their Details

Here is the list of all potions and their details, including how to get them, categorized under their rarity:

1. Common

Potions Potions Effects Duration Recipe How to Craft Availability Lava Makes immune to Lava. Two minutes • 3 Common Fish Using a Campfire Permanent – Pumpkin Potion All players’ head within the potions’ area of effect gets their heads turned into a Pumpkin. 30 seconds • 1 Bones

• 1 Rare Fish Witch NPC Time-limited (currently not available) – Big Head Elixir Enlarges all players’ heads within its area of effect. 30 seconds • 1 Common Fish

• 1 Uncommon Fish With NPC Time-limited

(During the 2025 Halloween Event)

2. Uncommon Potions

Icon Potions Effects Duration Recipe How to Craft Availability Aggro Elixir All nearby players are forced to attack the player who consumes. Two minutes • 2 Uncommon Fish

• 1 Fishtail Using Campfire Permanent Loot Seeker Grants the ability to see chests near them through walls (can’t see Fragment Chests). Two minutes • 1 Scrap Metal

• 3 Common Fish Using Campfire Permanent Berserkers Elixir Buffs your damage dealt by 10% when fighting enemies and bosses. Two minutes • 1 Leather

• 2 Common Fish Using Campfire Permanent Disguise Elixir All players within its range get their heads turned into random bosses. Until the players die • 1 Fishtail

• 1 Common Fish Witch Time-limited (During the 2025 Halloween Event) – Lava Bomb Elixir Makes a huge puddle of lava that can damage players. 30 seconds • 1 Gunpowder

• 1 Common Fish

• 1 Uncommon Fish

• 1 Rare Fish Witch Time-Limited

(During the 2025 Halloween Event) – Monster Mash Elixir All players within its area of effect do a classic monster mash dance. 30 seconds • 30 Ectoplasm

• 1 Common Fish Witch Time-limited

(During the 2025 Halloween Event) Suspicious Growth Elixir All players, including transformed ones, within the potions’ area of effect, get their heads enlarged. 30 seconds • 1 Radioactive Material

• 1 Uncommon Fish Witch Time-limited

(During the 2025 Halloween Event) Monk Potion Disables the PvP mode for 10 minutes from the time of consumption. Ten minutes • 1 Scrap Metal

• 1 Leather

• 3 Rare Fish Oni Campfire TIme-limited

(During the 50B Celebration Event) Oni Potion Players can summon a red spectral clone that fights NPCs for them. Two minutes • 1 Magma Ore

• 1 Rare Fish

• 1 Uncommon Fish Oni Campfire Time-limited

(During the 50B Celebration Event) Invisibility Potion Makes players invisible (doesn’t work in PvP mode, and others can see using Instinct). Two minutes • 1 Yeti Fur

• 1 Rare Fish

• 1 Uncommon Fish Oni Campfire Time-limited

(During the 50B Celebration Event) Materials Elixir Increases the drops from NPCs by 10%. Two minutes • 3 Common Fish

• 1 Leather Celestial Campfire Time-limited

(During the 50B Celebration Event)

3. Rare Potions

Icon Potions Effects Duration Recipe How to Craft Availability Fortune Elixir The probability of dropping increases by 20%. Two minutes • 1 Rare Fish

• 1 Uncommon Fish

• 3 Common Fish Campfire Permanent – Candy Concoction Every 1.5 seconds creates an area of effect that grants five Candy Corn to players. 15 seconds – You can only obtain it by defeating the Unbound Werewolf Raid Boss Time-limited

(During the 2025 Halloween Event) Fragments Elixir Players have a 20% increase in Fragments drops by killing NPCs. Ten minutes • 2 Uncommon Fish

• 1 Scrap Metal Celestial Campfire Time-limited

(During the 50B Celebration Event) Gate Potion Grants the ability to teleport to any island – • 2 Rare Fish

• 2 Common Fish

• 1 Angel Wings Celestial Campfire Time-limited

(During the 50B Celebration Event)

That concludes our list of all potions in Blox Fruits. We will keep updating this list whenever the developers add new ones.