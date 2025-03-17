5 Best Phones Under $800 (March 2025)

Searching for the best phone under $800 is like trying to find a good show on streaming services: endless scrolling and the constant fear of missing out on something amazing, something new. While those $1000 flagships do look good, let’s be honest: they aren’t taking out another mortgage. You don’t need to sell your prized possessions to get the best smartphone out there. However, with so many options, it’s easy to get confused. So, here are the best phones under $800 that deliver the best bang for your buck.

What to Expect From Phones Under $800

Superfast Performance : Given the premium that you are paying, you can undoubtedly expect a blazing-fast performance in this price range. Buy a phone with an AnTuTu score of at least 1.5 million and above and UFS 4.0 storage.

: Given the premium that you are paying, you can undoubtedly expect a blazing-fast performance in this price range. Buy a phone with an AnTuTu score of at least 1.5 million and above and UFS 4.0 storage. Great Cameras: Most phones in this price segment have phenomenal cameras that cater to a wide range of users. So whether you are a content creator or a casual user, these phones won’t disappoint you.

Most phones in this price segment have phenomenal cameras that cater to a wide range of users. So whether you are a content creator or a casual user, these phones won’t disappoint you. Long Software Support : Since these are flagship phones, you can expect at least 3-4 years of software updates. Some even offer as long as 7 years of updates, which is crazy.

: Since these are flagship phones, you can expect at least 3-4 years of software updates. Some even offer as long as 7 years of updates, which is crazy. Good Battery Backup : Thanks to the power-efficient chipsets, phones in this price range offer excellent battery backup.

: Thanks to the power-efficient chipsets, phones in this price range offer excellent battery backup. Wireless Charging : Phones in this price range offer novelty features like wireless charging. This feature is nice if you charge your phone next to your bed at night.

: Phones in this price range offer novelty features like wireless charging. This feature is nice if you charge your phone next to your bed at night. IP Rating: Most phones in this price range have a dedicated IP rating, such as IP67 or IP68, so durability is not a concern.

What You Probably Won’t Get in $800

1-inch Sensors/Periscope Telephoto Lens: Not all phones in this price bracket have telephoto lenses, so if you like zoomed-in shots, you will have to pay more. The same goes for phones with 1-inch sensors and 200-megapixel cameras.

Not all phones in this price bracket have telephoto lenses, so if you like zoomed-in shots, you will have to pay more. The same goes for phones with 1-inch sensors and 200-megapixel cameras. Massive Silicon Carbon Batteries : Phones in this segment are usually compact flagships, so you will get a battery between 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh. If you want a Silicon Carbon battery with more battery density in a small form factor, these phones aren’t for you.

: Phones in this segment are usually compact flagships, so you will get a battery between 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh. If you want a Silicon Carbon battery with more battery density in a small form factor, these phones aren’t for you. Foldable Phones: While flip phones are available in this price range, foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open aren’t.

Best Phones to Buy Under $800 in March 2025:

1. Samsung Galaxy S25: Best Flagship Phone

Price : $799

: $799 Availability : Samsung US/Amazon

: Samsung US/Amazon Display : 6.2-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.2-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Software: One UI 7 based on Android 15

One UI 7 based on Android 15 Camera : 50MP+10MP+12MP

: 50MP+10MP+12MP Battery : 4,000mAh

: 4,000mAh Charging: 25W wired,15W wireless

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the most powerful phone in this price range. Don’t let its compact nature fool you, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite underneath is an absolute monster. It shares the rest of the DNA with the S25 lineup, so you get the same 7 years of updates, great cameras, and AI features.

The S25 is one of the few phones in this segment with a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor and 3x optical zoom. And unlike Apple, you get AI features that are ready to use and available out of the box. There’s also wireless charging support and the latest One UI 7 onboard. So, if you want a Samsung flagship to explore its Galaxy software features, this is the best phone under $800.

Pros Cons Compact form factor Slow 25W charging Great 6.1-inch display Average battery backup 7 years of updates Amazing cameras with telephoto lens Snapdragon 8 Elite

Why Should You Buy: If you want a compact Samsung flagship with top-of-the-line performance and the latest AI features

2. Google Pixel 9: Great Software and Cameras

Price : $799

: $799 Availability : Google US/ Amazon

: Google US/ Amazon Display : 6.3-inch Full-HD+ OLED with 120Hz

: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ OLED with 120Hz Processor : Google Tensor G4

: Google Tensor G4 Software: Android 14 with 7 years of updates

Android 14 with 7 years of updates Camera : 50MP+48MP

: 50MP+48MP Battery : 4,700mAh

: 4,700mAh Charging: 27W wired, 15W wireless

No list of the best phones is complete without a Google phone, and the Pixel 9 is the best under $800. Its unique and premium design stands out from a sea of similar and dull phones. Like Samsung, there are seven years of updates here, too, and Google has a solid track record of providing them on time. Google’s software experience is one of the cleanest and smoothest out there, with Pixel drops adding new features every quarter.

The Tensor G4, while not the fastest, is capable of handling all the casual tasks. The 50-megapixel dual cameras can take great shots, but there are no telephoto lenses like the S25. However, where the Pixel 9 beats the S25 is the bigger display, larger battery, and Satelite SOS service. You also get cool AI features like Reimagine, Best Take, and Add Me. Overall, if you want a reliable phone with fantastic software and equally good cameras, check out the Google Pixel 9.

Pros Cons Great 6.3-inch OLED panel Slow 27W charging 7 years of OS updates Tensor G4 falls behind the competition Incredible cameras No telephoto lens Bigger battery than Galaxy S25 Unique design and tiny form factor

Why Should You Buy: For the fastest software updates, cool AI features, and a solid camera experience.

3. Apple iPhone 16: The Complete Apple Experience

Price : $799

: $799 Availability : Apple USA

: Apple USA Display : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz Processor : A18

: A18 Software: iOS 18

iOS 18 Camera :48MP+12MP

:48MP+12MP Battery :3,561mAh

:3,561mAh Charging: 20W wired, 25W MagSafe wireless

Don’t want to get ostracized by your friends for sending them a green bubble? Buying an iPhone is your only bet. The iPhone 16 allows you to enter Apple’s coveted ecosystem without spending a fortune. It has all the new features, from the Dynamic Island to the latest Camera Control. Furthermore, the A18 chip can run AAA games like AC Mirage and Death Stranding.

While the 6.1-inch screen is perfect for one-handed use, the 60Hz refresh rate sticks out like a sore thumb (c’mon, Apple!). The 48-megapixel dual camera can take good photos, and the updated ultrawide angle camera can capture macro shots. Another great feature is the customizable Action Button (previously reserved for the Pro models). There’s also Apple Intelligence to counter Galaxy AI, including Image Playground, Writing Summary, Visual Intelligence, and many more. Overall, the iPhone 16 is the best Apple phone under $800, with all the necessary buttons and features.

Pros Cons Powerful A18 processor 60Hz in 2025 is unacceptable Apple Intelligence No telephoto lens Camera Control Action Button

Why Should You Buy: The only iPhone with all the latest features at a reasonable price.

4. Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Flagship Flip Phone

Price : $649

: $649 Availability : Amazon/Motorola USA

: Amazon/Motorola USA Display : 4-inch, 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 4-inch, 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Software: Android 14 with 2 years of updates

Android 14 with 2 years of updates Camera : 50MP+50MP

: 50MP+50MP Battery :4,000mAh

:4,000mAh Charging: 45W, 15W

Remember when flip phones were cool? Motorola time-traveled and brought one back on steroids. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra or the Razr Plus 2024 is the best flip phone under $800. It has a huge 4-inch cover screen, bigger than the 3.4-inch one on the Z Flip 6. Unlike Samsung, you can run every app on the outer display without restrictions. What’s the advantage of this form factor, you ask?

Well, it is pocketable as the phone can fit inside your smallest pocket. You can also take selfies on the outer screen, control music playback, check emails, or catch up on Instagram trends without even opening the inner screen. Wait, that’s not all; once you unfold the phone, a massive 6.9-inch screen is waiting for you, bigger than the 6.7-inch one on the Z Flip 6. The rest of the package is pretty good, too, as you get AI features, premium design, and one of the fastest charging on a flip phone

Pros Cons Huge 4-inch cover screen Only 2 years of OS updates left 6.9-inch inner display No ultrawide angle lens Minimal crease Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 45W fast charging Great cameras with 50MP telephoto Wireless charging

Why Should You Buy: If you want a flagship folding phone that offers all the bells and whistles

5. OnePlus 12: An All-Rounded Flagship Package

Price :$699

:$699 Availability : OnePlus US/Amazon US

: OnePlus US/Amazon US Display : 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Software: Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, 3 years of OS updates left

Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, 3 years of OS updates left Camera : 50MP+64MP+48MP

: 50MP+64MP+48MP Battery : 5,400mAh

: 5,400mAh Charging: 80W (US), 50W wireless

Launched last year, this OnePlus flagship has everything you need and some more. Powered by last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it’s still powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. The OnePlus 12 has a curved panel instead of a quad-curved one like the 13, which some might like while others won’t. Still, the big screen is perfect for binge-watching those TV shows and is pretty sharp too.

The 50-megapixel Hasselblad triple cameras can take some exceptional shots, and there’s also a telephoto lens with 3x zoom. OxygenOS also feels refined and is now one of the smoothest software skins with One UI. The 5,400mAh battery can easily last a day, and there’s 80W charging, one of the fastest in this price range. For those looking for the best all-rounder phone at under $800, the OnePlus 12 is the one to buy.

Pros Cons Huge 6.82-inch curved AMOLED screen 80W charging in US compared to 100W in other countries Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor Versatile camera setup Massive 5,400mAh battery

Why Should You Buy: For an all-rounder smartphone that delivers on all fronts.

These are all the best phones that you can currently purchase for under $800. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will constantly update this space when a new phone arrives in this segment. Do let us know about your favorite phone in the comments section below.