Best Phones Under 300 Dollars (2025)

Are you in the market for a new smartphone under $300? The $300 segment is a good price point to find decent, necessary features in a smartphone without all the bells and whistles that modern iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones offer. You don’t get additional buttons, but you do get decent battery life, and good enough cameras for scanning documents and taking photos. You don’t need $1000 to send messages and make calls, or get wireless charging and good UI. Budget phones have evolved with faster chipsets, better screens, and long-lasting batteries. Here is a list of the best phones you can buy for under 300 dollars today.

Top 5 Phones Under $300 – Flagship Features on a Budget

To make it easier for you to make a decision, we have chosen the best smartphone under $300 for different categories and for different reasons. We recognize that different people are out there looking for different things on their mobile phones. Some want battery life, others need cool designs, and yet others need software support and a familiar UI.

1. CMF Phone 1: Best Customizable Phone for Gen Z

Price : $289

: $289 Availability : Amazon USA

: Amazon USA Display : 6.67-inch Full HD+AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.67-inch Full HD+AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7300

: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Camera : 50MP+Depth, 13MP front

: 50MP+Depth, 13MP front Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 33W wired (Charger not included)

CMF Phone 1 is the best phone to buy under 300 dollars if you want an affordable yet customizable phone. Made for Gen Zs, this phone has a beautiful 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike other budget phones, there are no bloatware and ads as NothingOS feels very refined. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is decent enough for day-to-day tasks and you also get 8GB of RAM. The main highlight is the customizability as you get a removable screw that can help you add a cardholder, foldable kickstand, and even a lanyard to the phone. There is 33W fast charging support apart from a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack which is rare these days.

Pros Cons No charger is included in box No CDMA support MediaTek Dimensity 7300 No 5G on AT&T and Verizon Clean User Experience No ultrawide angle sensor Unique accessory ecosystem No charger is included in the box microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack Plastic build

Why Should You Buy: Clean software experience, smooth performance, and unique accessories make it a winner

2. Motorola Moto G Edge (2025): The Complete Package

Price : $299

: $299 Availability : Amazon USA

: Amazon USA Display : 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED with 144Hz

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED with 144Hz Processor : Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Camera : 50MP+13MP

: 50MP+13MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless

If you want the best phone under $300 that is a complete package, consider the Motorola Edge (2024). With premium features like vegan leather design and wireless charging support, it offers a more premium experience on a budget. Furthermore, you get a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with curved edges on both sides, making it perfect for content consumption. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get an IP68 rating and a Quick button that works similarly to the Action Button on iPhone.

Pros Cons 6.6-inch pOLED display with 120Hz No telephoto lens Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 No Motorola Ready For Support Clean User Experience Slow software updates Customizable Quick Button No charger is included in the box IP68 water and dust resistance

Why Should You Buy: Premium vegan leather design, curved display, and IP68 rating make it almost a flagship-grade phone.

3. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: One UI and Long-Term Software Support

Price : $299

: $299 Availability : Samsung US

: Samsung US Display : 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Exynos 1280

: Exynos 1280 Camera : 50MP+8MP, 13MP

: 50MP+8MP, 13MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 25W wired

Do you prioritize good software experience over everything else? Then the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is the best phone to consider under USD 300. One UI is one of the most refined, stable, and feature-rich UIs in the Android world. A25 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With four years of OS updates, you don’t have to worry about it getting outdated anytime soon. Furthermore, it is one of the few phones apart from the Motorola Edge with an ultrawide angle sensor. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot, a dying breed these days.

Pros Cons 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen Ugly teardrop notch 4 years of OS upgrades Feels heavy microSD card slot Exynos 1280 isn’t the fastest in this price range 3.5mm headphone jack Ultrawide angle sensor

Why Should You Buy: Four years of OS updates and Samsung’s great display and software make it an easy phone to recommend for most casual users.

4. OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Fastest Charging Phone

Price :$248

:$248 Availability : OnePlus USA/Amazon USA

: OnePlus USA/Amazon USA Display : 6.7-inch LCD with 120Hz

: 6.7-inch LCD with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 695

: Snapdragon 695 Camera : 108MP+2MP+2MP, 16MP

: 108MP+2MP+2MP, 16MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 50W SUPERVOOC

If you want superfast charging and a great primary camera then you also take a look at the OnePlus Nord N30. This is one of the best phones under 300 US dollars that is powered by the Snapdragon 695 which is decent enough for day-to-day tasks but certainly not one of the most powerful processors around. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. Available in two colors, the OnePlus Nord N30 stands out as the phone with the fastest charging speed at 50W in this list.

Pros Cons 6.7-inch massive display LCD screen is outdated Huge 5,000mAh battery Sanapdragon 695 isn’t the latest 108-megapixel primary camera No alert slider 50W SUPERVOOC charging No ultrawide angle sensor microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack

Why Should You Buy: If the display isn’t your top priority and you want a OnePlus phone with superfast charging and a big display, consider the OnePlus Nord N30.

5. Motorola Moto G Power (2025): Built for Endurance

Price : $299

: $299 Availability : Motorola USA/ Amazon USA

: Motorola USA/ Amazon USA Display : 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz

: 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 6300

: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Camera : 50MP+8MP

: 50MP+8MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless

Last but not least if you want a durable phone that survives that occasional splash of water, look at the Motorola Moto G Power 2025. With its IP69 rating, this best durable phone under 300 dollars. You also have MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability and premium vegan leather that is typical of Motorola phones. It is also the only phone in the list that ships with Android 15 and offers features like Smart Connect and Family Space. Furthermore, it is one of the few phones on this list to pack wireless charging support.

Pros Cons Massive 6.8-inch display LCD display feels outdated Wireless charging support MediaTek Dimensity 6300 IP69 rating Military grade durability Android 15 out of the box

Why Should You Buy: IP69 rating, military-grade durability, and wireless charging support make it a great pick under 300 dollars

That’s it, these are all the phones that you can currently buy under 300 dollars in the US. Since new phones are launched every month, bookmark this page so you can stay updated about the best options in every price range. Which budget phone is your favorite and why, do let us know in the comments section below.