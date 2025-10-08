10 Best Roblox Horror Games to Play for Halloween 2025

It’s October, and Halloween is creeping closer. Do you know what that means? It’s time to get scared out of your mind with some terrifying Roblox games! Even though most people think of Roblox as a place for younger players, there are plenty of horror experiences that will make even older players jump. If you want to try out these games, I have put together a list of the best Roblox horror games to play this Halloween. Trust me, you’ll want to keep the lights on for these.

1. Apeiraphobia

Apeirophobia is a multiplayer horror game on Roblox made by Polaroid Studios. In this game, you are out of reality and end up in endless yellow halls filled with danger. The goal is to explore, solve puzzles, and survive while being hunted by strange entities.

The game has many levels, each with its own challenges and jump scares. It’s not just the monsters you need to watch out for—traps and tricky paths can also end your run. For the best experience, play with headphones on and max graphics.

2. DOORS

DOORS is one of the biggest horror games on Roblox. The gameplay is simple. You open doors one by one inside an old hotel and also the mines, but you never know what’s behind them. Some rooms are safe, others have puzzles, and some hide monsters that will chase you. To survive, you need to stay sharp and hide in wardrobes, under beds, or behind furniture when danger shows up.

The game is full of tension with creepy sounds, sudden scares, and dark rooms that keep you on edge. Every time you die, you learn something new, so it’s best to play without a guide. Be ready for loud noises, flashing lights, and jump scares. For the best experience, use headphones and turn graphics up.

3. The Mimic

The Mimic is a Roblox horror adventure game by MUCDICH inspired by Japanese folklore. It follows four ancient mimics once sealed by samurai, now breaking free as their seals weaken. The story unfolds across four books—Control, Jealousy, Rage, and Rebirth—each centered on a mimic and its sealing samurai. Praised for its chilling atmosphere, detailed level design, and award-winning audio, the game can be played solo or with friends and offers a deeply immersive horror experience perfect for Halloween.

4. Pressure

In Roblox, Pressure became super popular during the Hunt event, though many players found it too intense to complete. You will play as one of the Expendables, a group sent to explore the Hadal Blacksite, an abandoned underwater monster research facility. The mission is to locate a mysterious Crystal inside dark corridors, while solving puzzles and evading a relentless monster. This game is praised for its tense atmosphere, claustrophobic setting, and immersive design that keeps players on edge throughout the experience.

5. Murder Mine

This one is an underrated Roblox horror game that I’ve seen mentioned quite a few times in the forums. Murder Mine is a horror game with eerie PS1-style graphics that puts you inside a dark, dangerous mine with a killer on the loose. Your goal is to escape the mine by finding items, repairing tracks, and unlocking new areas while staying one step ahead of the murderer. You can play solo or with up to eight friends, and teamwork makes surviving a lot easier. However, the game’s tense atmosphere and sudden scares might still make you scream out loud.

6. Silent Dark

Silent Dark by Zeekerss (who created Lethal Company) is regarded as one of Roblox’s best horror games for its masterful storytelling and psychological tension. Set in the unsettling town of Augur Lake, players experience eerie dreams and alien encounters that blur the line between reality and nightmare. This game is basically inspired by your childhood nightmares.

Its slow-building suspense, haunting atmosphere, and clever sound design create a deeply unsettling experience that still holds up today. You can also play the remade version by Haydz6, which keeps the same chilling essence of the original.

7. The Intruder

The Intruder is one of the scariest horror games on Roblox, especially when played without any prior knowledge. This first-person experience challenges players to survive while hiding from a relentless stalker known as the Intruder. With five levels—The House, The Mall, The End, Mineshaft, and The Psychiatric Hospital—the game keeps players constantly on edge, particularly the tense new Mineshaft map.

You must monitor two key stats: Awareness, which rises when the Intruder detects you, and Anxiety, which builds if you stay in the dark or ignore cameras. Balancing both while completing tasks creates a stressful, heart-pounding experience, which you want to feel while playing horror games.

8. Interliminality

This one is a Roblox horror game made by Surbo3008, inspired by liminal spaces and the Backrooms. You and your team will take on the role of teenagers who sneak into a mysterious building, only to realize something is deeply wrong. The game features multiple eerie levels with unique puzzles and entities, mixing emotional storytelling with psychological horror.

Despite still being in alpha, Interliminality has already been nominated for “Best Horror” at the Roblox Innovation Awards and continues to grow, standing out for its immersive lore and haunting atmosphere that goes far beyond simple scares.

9. Frigid Dusk

Frigid Dusk is a multiplayer horror game in Roblox with extremely well-designed visuals. The story puts you and your companions in a location where a biological weapon was once used. You will need to investigate the area while encountering hideous creatures that want to tear you apart. The game encourages teamwork as you navigate through dangerous environments.

Playing with friends makes Frigid Dusk less terrifying but more fun. You can coordinate strategies, watch each other’s backs, and share the scares together. The creature designs are genuinely disturbing, and the atmosphere keeps you on edge throughout your exploration.

10. It Lurks

It Lurks is a single-player Roblox horror game by terribleblox that slowly builds tension through simple but effective storytelling. You play as a kid whose quiet night turns into a nightmare after strange noises, missing family members, and a chilling emergency broadcast warning of a hostile entity.

Each chapter adds new scares and unsettling moments as you explore your home and try to survive the night. With its creepy atmosphere, smart pacing, and jump scares that hit hard, It Lurks remains one of the most memorable horror experiences on Roblox.

This Halloween, give these Roblox horror games a try. You can share these experiences with friends, making memories while screaming together!