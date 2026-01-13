Getting brainrots in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots is awesome, but mutations make them even better. Mutations change how your brainrots look and give you more money with multipliers. Some mutations are easy to get during normal gameplay, while others need special Admin Abuse events. Let’s check out all the mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots!

What Are Mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots?

Just like mutations in Steal a Brainrot, mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots are special effects that change your brainrots. When you get a mutated brainrot, it looks different and earns way more money per second. Normal brainrots are good, but mutated ones are where the real money is at.

You can get most mutations through luck during regular gameplay. However, your chances get much better during Admin Abuse events. These events boost the odds, making it easier to land those rare mutations.

All Mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Here’s every mutation you can get in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots:

Mutation Multiplier How to Get Emerald 1.25x Luck Gold 1.54x Luck Blood 2x Luck Diamond 2.5x Luck Electric 3x ‣ Luck

‣ Admin Abuse

How to Get Mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Here is a more detailed explanation on how to get these mutations for your brainrots and how much multiplier they will give you for your income:

Emerald Mutation

Emerald is usually the first mutation you’ll see. Your brainrot turns green with this mutation. The multiplier sits at 1.25x, which is a decent boost for beginners. For example, a normal Cappuccino Assassino earns $96 per second, but an Emerald one jumps up to $120 per second.

This mutation is pretty common, so you’ll get it without too much trouble. It’s not the strongest multiplier, but it helps when you’re starting out.

Gold Mutation

Gold mutations are super easy to spot because your brainrot turns gold. The multiplier is 1.54x, which is better than Emerald. You can get Gold mutations pretty regularly during normal gameplay. They don’t need crazy luck, making them perfect for building up your early game money, too.

Blood Mutation

Blood mutations turn your brainrots red and give you a solid 2x multiplier. This is where you start seeing real money gains. The odds are a bit lower than Gold, but you can still get Blood mutations through normal luck. This is a great middle-ground mutation that helps you progress faster in the game.

Diamond Mutation

Diamond is where things get interesting. Your brainrot shines with a blue sparkle effect, and you get a 2.5x multiplier. For example, Tim Cheese normally earns $6 per second, but with the Diamond mutation, that shoots up to $15 per second. This mutation is rare and needs good luck to obtain. If you’re grinding for mutations, Diamond is worth the wait because of that high multiplier. It makes a huge difference for your offline earnings.

Electric Mutation

Electric is the rarest and strongest mutation in the game right now. Your brainrot gets electric effects and earns 3x the normal amount. This is the mutation everyone wants because it maximizes your money per second. Getting the Electric mutation through normal luck is super hard. Your best bet is to wait for Admin Abuse events when the developer usually spawns this mutation more often. During these events, you have a much better chance of landing this rare mutation.

Those are all the available mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots. Getting them is all about luck, but you can increase your chances. First, keep playing regularly since mutations can pop up anytime during normal gameplay. Second, pay attention to Admin Abuse events because they boost mutation rates.

Remember that mutated brainrots keep earning even when you’re offline. This makes high multiplier mutations like Diamond and Electric super valuable for long-term progress. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Escape Tsunami for Brainrots wiki!