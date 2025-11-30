Game of Thrones Watch Order: Chronologically and by Release Date

Summary:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon are the latest Game of Thrones series releasing in 2026.

As of writing, there are a total of four Game of Thrones TV shows in the works. There are prequels, sequels, and standalones.

Here is your Game of Thrones watch order guide by release date and chronologically.

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV series in the history of modern television. Despite the show’s final season not being received well, Game of Thrones has expanded into its own universe. Two new Game of Thrones prequel series are set to release next year, along with a game that lets you rewrite the story’s events. With so much going on, we thought it made sense to write up a Game of Thrones watch order guide by release date and chronologically.

Game of Thrones Chronological Watch Order

1. Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms (2017)

Year Set In: 1 AC (After Conquest)

1 AC (After Conquest) IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Plex

Plex Runtime: 45m

A snippet from Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion | Credit: HBO

Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms is a small featurette (smaller than the title perhaps) that gives us the history of how the Seven Kingdoms came to be and House Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros.

This 45-minute-long featurette was a part of Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season DVD and has narration by actors such as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger), and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark). You don’t necessarily need to watch this, but if you’re a true GOT fan, you will definitely enjoy this.

2. House of the Dragon (2022-)

Year Set In: 112 AC – 132 AC (172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen)

112 AC – 132 AC (172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen) IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Where to Watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Number of Seasons: 4

Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2 | Credits: HBO Entertainment

House of the Dragon was the first prequel to be released after Game of Thrones’ end. The story takes place almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. We are transported to a time when Targaryens were still in power. However, Targaryens at the height of their power cause an internal struggle, which is what the story is based on.

That said, if you’re watching Game of Thrones for the first time, House of the Dragon doesn’t provide much world-building. Game of Thrones provides much-needed world-building and an introduction to a world we’re not used to. House of the Dragon Season 3 is releasing in 2026, with Season 4 planned to be the end of the series, releasing in 2028.

3. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2026-)

Year Set In: 209 – 212 AC (90 years before the events of Game of Thrones)

209 – 212 AC (90 years before the events of Game of Thrones) IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Where to Watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Number of Seasons: 3

Ser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Credit: HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the latest GOT spinoff set to release in January 2026. This means you will get double Game of Thrones in 2026, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 releasing in 2027. The story is based on George R.R. Martin’s novella series called Tales of Dunk and Egg. If season one is successful, the series might expand into three seasons.

You don’t need to watch any of the shows on this list to understand A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but it does give additional context. As stated by the showrunner, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has a very different tone compared to its predecessors, meaning you won’t see any of the big setpieces or dragons flying around. However, the show does connect to Game of Thrones.

4. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Year Set In: 298 AC – 305 AC

298 AC – 305 AC IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Where to Watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Number of Seasons: 8

Finally, after making your way through all the prequels, you arrive at the holy grail: Game of Thrones. The HBO sensation that is still considered by many to be one of the best TV shows ever made, if not for its undercooked season 8. Everything you have seen in the previous stories ultimately builds up to this epic saga.

It would be a disservice to the epic scale and storytelling of Game of Thrones to try and summarize it in a paragraph. That said, if you’re willing to look past the awful final season, Game of Thrones is one of the best shows you can watch. As the saying goes, “Pay for the whole seat, use only the edge,” and no-show embodies that more than Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones Watch Order by Release Date

The release order is the best way to watch any series or movie, with Star Wars being an exception. So, if you are willing to watch Game of Thrones in the order it was released, here’s the way to go:

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms (2017)

House of the Dragon (2022-)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2026-)

What is the Best Game of Thrones Watch Order

As is the case with any form of media, the best viewing order for Game of Thrones is the release order. You start with GOT and House of the Dragon and then move on to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. While you can go by the chronological order, you might want to experience Game of Thrones first. The first series will prepare you for what you witness in House of the Dragon and make you even more awe by the events that transpire.