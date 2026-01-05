Home » Entertainment » Avengers: Doomsday Full Cast (Confirmed, Rumored)

Avengers: Doomsday Full Cast (Confirmed, Rumored)

From Fantastic Four to X-Men, Doomsday turns the multiverse into a single battlefield.

Summary:

  • Avengers: Doomsday unites the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts in one explosive crossover.
  • With Steve Rogers back and Spider-Man rumored, this is the collision we’ve been waiting for.
  • Here’s the full confirmed and rumored cast of Avengers: Doomsday.
Avengers: Doomsday Full Cast (Confirmed & Rumored)

The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has finally begun. We aren’t just looking at another crossover here; we’re witnessing a crossover involving multiple timelines, legacies, and franchises. With a cast this massive joining the fray, it’s hard to keep track of them all. To get you ready, we’ve put together a complete breakdown of every confirmed and rumored hero stepping onto the battlefield.

Who Is in the Confirmed Cast of Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers Doomsday - Avengers: Doomsday Full Cast (Confirmed & Rumored)
Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

Contrary to the usual wave of blurry leaks and speculation, Marvel Studios has been quite transparent about the big ensemble gathering to stop Victor Von Doom. The following characters have been reported through a mix of official announcements, credible industry reports, and widely circulated leaks.

The Fantastic Four

Actor/ActressCharacter NameHero NameImage
Pedro PascalReed RichardsMister Fantastic
Vanessa KirbySue StormInvisible Woman
Joseph QuinnJohnny StormHuman Torch
Ebon Moss-BachrachBen GrimmThe Thing
Matthew WoodH.E.R.B.I.E.Robot Assistant

You cannot tell a Doctor Doom tale without Marvel’s First Family. The connection between Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom is the backbone of Marvel Comics history. For Avengers: Doomsday, the entire core team from the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to make their crossover debut.

You can expect them to be the emotional anchor of the film, as they are likely the ones to bring the threat of Doom to the wider multiverse. Their inclusion signals that this isn’t just an Avengers movie; it is the collision of worlds we have been waiting for.

Note: Franklin is confirmed, though the actor playing him has not been announced yet.

The X-Men and Mutant Returns

Actor/ActressCharacter NameHero NameImage
Patrick StewartCharles XavierProfessor X
Ian McKellenErik LehnsherrMagneto
James MarsdenScott SummersCyclops
Kelsey GrammerHank McCoyBeast
Rebecca RomijnRaven DarkhölmeMystique
Alan CummingKurt WagnerNightcrawler
Channing TatumRemy LeBeauGambit

Perhaps the most shocking element of the cast announcements was the sheer number of returning legacy mutant characters to screen. Marvel leaned heavily into the nostalgia of the 2000s X-Men franchise, pulling characters directly out of the Fox universe timeline. 

That suggests one massive incursion event where universes collide. We aren’t just getting cameos; we are getting a full roster of veteran mutants who have likely dealt with threats like this before. It effectively merges MCU history with the legacy of the original X-Men films.

Thunderbolts* / The New Avengers

Actor/ActressCharacter NameHero NameImage
Florence PughYelena Belova
Sebastian StanBucky BarnesWinter Soldier
Wyatt RussellJohn WalkerU.S. Agent
David HarbourAlexei ShostakovRed Guardian
Hannah John-KamenAva StarrGhost
Lewis PullmanRobert ReynoldsSentry

Fresh off their own movie, the Thunderbolts are being thrown into the deep end. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has quickly become a fan favorite, and seeing her interact with the wider Avengers roster will be a highlight. 

The most volatile addition here is Lewis Pullman as Sentry. As one of the most powerful beings in Marvel lore, Sentry could be a chaotic wild card, either a nuclear deterrent against Doom or a ticking time bomb for the heroes.

The Avengers & Other Characters

Real NameCharacter NameHero NameImage
Anthony MackieSam WilsonCaptain America
Chris EvansSteve RogersCaptain America
Chris HemsworthThor
India Rose HemsworthLove
Tom HiddlestonLoki
Paul RuddScott LangAnt-Man
Simu LiuShang-Chi
Letitia WrightShuriBlack Panther
Tenoch HuertaNamor
Danny RamirezJoaquin TorresFalcon
Winston DukeM’Baku

With most of the Avengers’ founding members now dead or retired, Doomsday will feature a new lineup led by Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. However, the recent teaser confirmed that Chris Evans will also return as Steve Rogers. It remains to be seen whether he will suit up to fight his friend’s look-alike, or if he’s returning for just a brief role.

Adding Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the mix is particularly intriguing, considering he currently holds the multiverse together at the TVA. His confrontation with a variant of his brother’s former ally will be legendary.

Robert Downey Jr as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom

A still of RDJ from Comiccon
Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

The question keeping every MCU fan up through the night is, the man who started it all as Iron Man is coming back. But this time from behind the metal mask of Marvel’s greatest villain. 

His resurgence promises a major shift for the saga, ousting Kang as the successor to the central threat. The character will be charismatic, terrifying, and altogether different from the Snarky Avenger we all knew and loved.

Which Characters Are Rumored for Avengers: Doomsday?

While the list of confirmations is massive, there are some pretty huge omissions that fans are still speculating about. The following characters have not been officially announced in the same capacity as the list above, but leaks and industry rumors, along with narrative logic, suggest they will play a part.

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange

Actor/ActressCharacter NameHero NameImage
Tom HollandPeter ParkerSpider-Man
Tobey MaguirePeter ParkerSpider-Man
Benedict CumberbatchDr. Stephen StrangeDoctor Strange

It feels unlikely that there would be an Avengers movie without the MCU’s biggest star, Spider-Man. Reports say Tom Holland is a lock, but his contract status often delays official confirmations. Furthermore, with Doctor Doom being a master of both science and sorcery, the absence of the Sorcerer Supreme from the official list is conspicuous

Rumors heavily suggest that Benedict Cumberbatch will bridge the gap from his last multiverse adventure to this conflict, bringing possibly even Tobey Maguire for a multiversal reunion.

Young Avengers and Heroes of Tomorrow

Real NameCharacter NameHero NameImage
Iman VellaniKamala KhanMs. Marvel
Hailee SteinfeldKate Bishop
Kathryn NewtonCassie LangStature
Dominique ThorneRiri WilliamsIronheart
Xochitl GomezAmerica Chavez

Marvel has been building a “Young Avengers” roster with the Disney+ shows and post-credit scenes. They aren’t mainliners just yet, but the rumor goes that Avengers: Doomsday will be their trial by fire. This would serve as a payoff for the recruitment scene we saw between Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop in The Marvels.

The Deadpool and Wolverine & Others

Real NameCharacter NameHero NameImage
Ryan ReynoldsWade WilsonDeadpool
Hugh JackmanLoganWolverine
Harrison FordThaddeus RossRed Hulk
Mark RuffaloBruce BannerHulk
Brie LarsonCarol DanversCaptain Marvel
Hayley AtwellPeggy Carter
Owen WilsonMobius

With the billion-dollar success of Deadpool & Wolverine, not including these two would be a missed opportunity for Marvel. A rumored list says that the TVA may recruit these two to handle this chaotic variant known as Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and the marketing machine has just begun. We will keep this list updated as more of these rumors are debunked or confirmed.

