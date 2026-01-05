Avengers: Doomsday Full Cast (Confirmed & Rumored)

Summary:

Avengers: Doomsday unites the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts in one explosive crossover.

With Steve Rogers back and Spider-Man rumored, this is the collision we’ve been waiting for.

Here’s the full confirmed and rumored cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has finally begun. We aren’t just looking at another crossover here; we’re witnessing a crossover involving multiple timelines, legacies, and franchises. With a cast this massive joining the fray, it’s hard to keep track of them all. To get you ready, we’ve put together a complete breakdown of every confirmed and rumored hero stepping onto the battlefield.

Who Is in the Confirmed Cast of Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios



Contrary to the usual wave of blurry leaks and speculation, Marvel Studios has been quite transparent about the big ensemble gathering to stop Victor Von Doom. The following characters have been reported through a mix of official announcements, credible industry reports, and widely circulated leaks.

The Fantastic Four

Actor/Actress Character Name Hero Name Image Pedro Pascal Reed Richards Mister Fantastic Vanessa Kirby Sue Storm Invisible Woman Joseph Quinn Johnny Storm Human Torch Ebon Moss-Bachrach Ben Grimm The Thing Matthew Wood H.E.R.B.I.E. Robot Assistant

You cannot tell a Doctor Doom tale without Marvel’s First Family. The connection between Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom is the backbone of Marvel Comics history. For Avengers: Doomsday, the entire core team from the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to make their crossover debut.

RELATED:

You can expect them to be the emotional anchor of the film, as they are likely the ones to bring the threat of Doom to the wider multiverse. Their inclusion signals that this isn’t just an Avengers movie; it is the collision of worlds we have been waiting for.

Note: Franklin is confirmed, though the actor playing him has not been announced yet.

The X-Men and Mutant Returns

Actor/Actress Character Name Hero Name Image Patrick Stewart Charles Xavier Professor X Ian McKellen Erik Lehnsherr Magneto James Marsden Scott Summers Cyclops Kelsey Grammer Hank McCoy Beast Rebecca Romijn Raven Darkhölme Mystique Alan Cumming Kurt Wagner Nightcrawler Channing Tatum Remy LeBeau Gambit

Perhaps the most shocking element of the cast announcements was the sheer number of returning legacy mutant characters to screen. Marvel leaned heavily into the nostalgia of the 2000s X-Men franchise, pulling characters directly out of the Fox universe timeline.

That suggests one massive incursion event where universes collide. We aren’t just getting cameos; we are getting a full roster of veteran mutants who have likely dealt with threats like this before. It effectively merges MCU history with the legacy of the original X-Men films.

Thunderbolts* / The New Avengers

Actor/Actress Character Name Hero Name Image Florence Pugh Yelena Belova — Sebastian Stan Bucky Barnes Winter Soldier Wyatt Russell John Walker U.S. Agent David Harbour Alexei Shostakov Red Guardian Hannah John-Kamen Ava Starr Ghost Lewis Pullman Robert Reynolds Sentry

Fresh off their own movie, the Thunderbolts are being thrown into the deep end. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has quickly become a fan favorite, and seeing her interact with the wider Avengers roster will be a highlight.

The most volatile addition here is Lewis Pullman as Sentry. As one of the most powerful beings in Marvel lore, Sentry could be a chaotic wild card, either a nuclear deterrent against Doom or a ticking time bomb for the heroes.

The Avengers & Other Characters

Real Name Character Name Hero Name Image Anthony Mackie Sam Wilson Captain America Chris Evans Steve Rogers Captain America Chris Hemsworth Thor — India Rose Hemsworth Love — Tom Hiddleston Loki — Paul Rudd Scott Lang Ant-Man Simu Liu Shang-Chi — Letitia Wright Shuri Black Panther Tenoch Huerta Namor — Danny Ramirez Joaquin Torres Falcon Winston Duke M’Baku —

With most of the Avengers’ founding members now dead or retired, Doomsday will feature a new lineup led by Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. However, the recent teaser confirmed that Chris Evans will also return as Steve Rogers. It remains to be seen whether he will suit up to fight his friend’s look-alike, or if he’s returning for just a brief role.

RELATED:

Adding Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the mix is particularly intriguing, considering he currently holds the multiverse together at the TVA. His confrontation with a variant of his brother’s former ally will be legendary.

Robert Downey Jr as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

The question keeping every MCU fan up through the night is, the man who started it all as Iron Man is coming back. But this time from behind the metal mask of Marvel’s greatest villain.

His resurgence promises a major shift for the saga, ousting Kang as the successor to the central threat. The character will be charismatic, terrifying, and altogether different from the Snarky Avenger we all knew and loved.

Which Characters Are Rumored for Avengers: Doomsday?

While the list of confirmations is massive, there are some pretty huge omissions that fans are still speculating about. The following characters have not been officially announced in the same capacity as the list above, but leaks and industry rumors, along with narrative logic, suggest they will play a part.

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange

Actor/Actress Character Name Hero Name Image Tom Holland Peter Parker Spider-Man Tobey Maguire Peter Parker Spider-Man Benedict Cumberbatch Dr. Stephen Strange Doctor Strange

It feels unlikely that there would be an Avengers movie without the MCU’s biggest star, Spider-Man. Reports say Tom Holland is a lock, but his contract status often delays official confirmations. Furthermore, with Doctor Doom being a master of both science and sorcery, the absence of the Sorcerer Supreme from the official list is conspicuous.

Rumors heavily suggest that Benedict Cumberbatch will bridge the gap from his last multiverse adventure to this conflict, bringing possibly even Tobey Maguire for a multiversal reunion.

Young Avengers and Heroes of Tomorrow

Real Name Character Name Hero Name Image Iman Vellani Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel Hailee Steinfeld Kate Bishop — Kathryn Newton Cassie Lang Stature Dominique Thorne Riri Williams Ironheart Xochitl Gomez America Chavez —

Marvel has been building a “Young Avengers” roster with the Disney+ shows and post-credit scenes. They aren’t mainliners just yet, but the rumor goes that Avengers: Doomsday will be their trial by fire. This would serve as a payoff for the recruitment scene we saw between Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop in The Marvels.

RELATED:

The Deadpool and Wolverine & Others

Real Name Character Name Hero Name Image Ryan Reynolds Wade Wilson Deadpool Hugh Jackman Logan Wolverine Harrison Ford Thaddeus Ross Red Hulk Mark Ruffalo Bruce Banner Hulk Brie Larson Carol Danvers Captain Marvel Hayley Atwell Peggy Carter — Owen Wilson Mobius —

With the billion-dollar success of Deadpool & Wolverine, not including these two would be a missed opportunity for Marvel. A rumored list says that the TVA may recruit these two to handle this chaotic variant known as Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and the marketing machine has just begun. We will keep this list updated as more of these rumors are debunked or confirmed.