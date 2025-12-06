How Avengers: Doomsday Pick Ups Where Endgame Left Captain America

Summary:

Avengers: Doomsday is rumored to continue Captain America’s unresolved Endgame fallout.

Endgame’s rerelease connects the dots and sets up Captain America’s lingering time-heist consequences.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Avengers: Endgame will connect to Avengers Doomsday.

It feels like only yesterday that we were watching Steve Rogers dancing with Peggy Carter. But by announcing that Avengers: Endgame will be theatrically re-released in September 2026, Marvel is signaling a direct narrative connection to Avengers: Doomsday.

By positioning the new film as a direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, it feels like they’re suggesting the next chapter may explore how Steve Rogers’ final choice impacted the timelines. Let’s break down how this will play out.

Did Captain America’s Choice to Stay in the Past Trigger an Incursion?

You might recall how the Ancient One warned Bruce Banner that taking the Infinity Stones creates branched realities. While Steve Rogers had promised to clip those branches by returning the stones to locations like Vormir and Camp Lehigh, his decision to remain in the past with Peggy Carter may have created a massive paradox.

Avengers: Doomsday may reveal that living a double life in an already-established timeline has caused unforeseen consequences.

This is arguably the decision that sets off Doctor Doom. We’ve already seen him appear in the Fantastic Four universe (Earth-828), storming their HQ and grabbing Franklin Richards. The theory is simple: he uses Franklin to jump into Earth-616 and hunts down Cap for causing the timeline fracture.

As Anthony Mackie recently hinted, Doomsday takes the emotional conclusion of Endgame and immediately spirals it into “chaos.” It seems the bill for Steve’s time travel budget is finally coming due.

Is Marvel sidestepping Phase 4 and 5 for broader accessibility?

Many casual viewers just stopped keeping up after Tony Stark snapped his fingers. By making Doomsday a direct follow-up to Endgame, Marvel lets you skip over all the recent TV shows and just dive right back in. You don’t have to keep track of every single detail of the Multiverse Saga to understand the stakes.

It’s not that those shows don’t count. They’re still going to play a big part, and variants, dreamwalking, incursions, and anchor beings still play a major role.

Doomsday is designed so that anyone who bailed after Endgame can still follow the story, without poking around in the past trying to figure it all out. It’s a bit of a balancing act, though. Tying the story back to Steve and Peggy’s storyline while still feeding in all the threads from Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men.

Will Captain America Make It Through the First Act of Doomsday?

The stakes are as high as they get. Some of the cast members have been dropping some pretty ominous hints lately. Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) recently said that we’ll see who makes it to the end and who doesn’t.

This has fueled widespread fan theories that the old Captain America might die early in the film at Doom’s hand as penance for his timeline manipulation.

If the Russo Brothers are treating Doomsday like a direct sequel to Endgame (which they seem to be), then they’re diving straight back into the consequences of all Steve’s meddling with the timeline. Steve’s interference in the past may have caused an Incursion, placing the timeline at risk and suggesting that no character is entirely safe.