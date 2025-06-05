Marvel Phase 5 Watch Order Guide: Chronologically and by Release Date

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost at its end, with Ironheart the only series left to premiere. While the Multiverse Saga continues to evolve, fans now have a clearer view of how recent movies and shows have shaped the MCU’s direction. But what about the Marvel Phase 5 watch order? Well, here are the release date order and chronological order of all Marvel Phase 5 movies and series.

Marvel Phase 5 Chronological Watch Order

Initially, Kang was going to be the primary antagonist of Phase 5, but when Jonathan Majors parted ways with Marvel, that plan became uncertain. Now, Doctor Doom, played in a casting twist by Robert Downey Jr., is being positioned to be the next major villain. Although Marvel hasn’t officially made the switch, we may soon see him in either Spider-Man: Brand New World or Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Some of Phase 5’s storylines are tightly connected to the Multiverse Saga, while others focus on closing long-running character arcs. For a seamless Marvel Phase 5 watch, here’s the perfect chronological order to follow without breaks.

Note: The years mentioned in brackets refer to the MCU timeline when the events take place.

1. I Am Groot Season 2 (2014)

Baby Groot causing mischief in I Am Groot Season 2 | Credits: Marvel Studios

Season two delivers more quick and playful shorts featuring Baby Groot. Targeted toward a younger audience, the shorts are low on plot, but the season finale throws in a twist: The Watcher is back, voiced once more by What If.?’s Jeffrey Wright. It’s a pleasant little twist in an otherwise simple series.

2. Loki Season 2 (Since the series is set in TVA, it doesn’t have a timeline)

Loki as seen in Loki Season 2 | Credits: Marvel Studios

Among Marvel’s Disney+ roster, Loki remains the standout. Season two increases the multiversal stakes while further exploring Kang’s numerous variants and the TVA. Loki’s quest is the most engaging ever as he decides to become the guardian of the multiverse. With good pacing and payoff on characters, it’s one of the few Marvel shows that doesn’t feel rushed and has a good sequel.

3. What If…? Season 2 (Multiverse)

What If…? Season 2 title reveal | Credits: Marvel Studios

Premiering in a daily drop from December 22 to 30, What If..? Season 2 continues to expand the multiverse with new tales. Memorable episodes included a detective-themed episode featuring Nebula, a holiday-themed episode with Happy Hogan, and an alternate timeline episode with the Tesseract landing in pre-colonial America.

Season 2 also introduced Kahhori, a new MCU-original character. While it’s an anthology series, Season 2 continues previous arcs with the return of Captain Carter and Strange Supreme, showing Marvel’s commitment to more complex lore.

4. What If…? Season 3 (Multiverse)

What If.? Season 3 title reveal | Credits: Marvel Studios

Season three is the third and final season of the What If..? series. While Season 2 set a higher bar, the concluding season is lighter in tone, with more humorous scenes such as a dance battle between Kingo and Agatha. Yet it brings closure to main storylines for The Watcher and Captain Carter, having closure even if it doesn’t quite hit the same emotional peaks.

5. Deadpool and Wolverine (2024)

Wade Wilson and Logan teaming up in Deadpool & Wolverine | Credits: Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine finally brought the fan favorite duo to the big screen. Wade Wilson begins as a former car salesman, but when he learns his universe is ending after Wolverine’s death, he sets out to grab a Wolverine from another dimension.

Of course, things don’t go as planned, and they both end up in the Void. This R-rated entry brings Deadpool’s signature humor and provides some depth to Wolverine. Whether it’s a swan song or a new beginning, it’s a wild ride.

6. Echo (2025)

Maya Lopez as seen in Echo | Credits: Marvel Studios

Echo is Marvel’s first attempt to leap into TV-MA territory with its darker, grittier tone. The show is about Maya Lopez, whose story is a tale of violent action and emotional drama. Kingpin returns as a powerful antagonist, and Daredevil’s cameo does not disappoint. But with only five episodes, the story felt rushed, and a lot of the supporting cast didn’t get enough screen time to be memorable.

7. The Marvels (2025)

Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan uniting their powers in The Marvels | Credits: Marvel Studios

Despite flopping at the box office, The Marvels unites Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan in a wild cosmic story. Their interconnected powers make them switch bodies during a fight, and they must battle side by side against a Kree attack.

While the destruction of the villain Dar-Benn and a musical detour divided fans, Kamala Khan was a standout. Carol had chemistry with someone to bounce off for the first time, but relying on WandaVision and Ms. Marvel made the film more difficult for casual fans to jump into.

8. Ironheart (2025)

Riri Williams suiting up as Ironheart | Credits: Marvel Studios

Following her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams stars in her own series, Ironheart. The Chicago-set series explores the clash between science and magic as Riri battles Parker Robbins, aka The Hood.

There are rumors that Mephisto is involved in the story, possibly played by Sacha Baron Cohen. With Chinaka Hodge producing and Ryan Coogler as the director, the series is introducing a fresh spin to the MCU. Teasers have shown off Riri’s new suit and a magic vs. tech fight that is going to be action-packed.

9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2026)

Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Cassie Lang ready for a fight in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Credits: Marvel Studios

Phase 5 began with Quantumania, in which Scott Lang and his family are pulled into the Quantum Realm when Cassie builds a device to communicate with them. Jailed with Hope, Hank, and Janet, fight Kang the Conqueror to escape.

Despite a solid cast, the film struggled with pacing and visual spectacle. What was a delightful, grounded series grew too big with its third installment and failed to use its characters effectively.

10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2026)

The Guardians united for one last mission in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Credits: Marvel Studios

Rocket’s history is the center of attention in this bittersweet goodbye to the Guardians trilogy. Although Peter Quill is still grieving Gamora, the crew gets back together after Rocket is gravely injured by Adam Warlock.

The film goes for bittersweet goodbyes and character growth, with a fulfilling conclusion, which also leaves the door open for future developments. Even in a more serious tone, it remains true to what made these characters beloved.

11. Secret Invasion (2026)

Nick Fury confronting the Skrull threat in Secret Invasion | Credits: Marvel Studios

With Nick Fury at its center, Secret Invasion plunges into Skrull conspiracy. What began promisingly soon went off the rails with a hasty six-episode setup. Emotional moments between Fury and Rhodey were presented amidst messy storytelling and abrupt decisions, such as Maria Hill’s shocking demise. The series conclusion and fate of Talos didn’t land well either, making this one of Phase 5’s most criticized entries

12. Agatha All Along (2026)

Agatha Harkness as seen in Agatha All Along | Credits: Marvel Studios

A WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along, tackles the magical aspect of the MCU. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness leads the charge through creepy Witches’ Road, with huge surprises, such as Teen being Billy Maximoff and Rio Vidal being Lady Death.

The show goes beyond comic relief, delivering actual character depth and showing there’s still much magic to be explored in the MCU.

13. Captain America: Brave New World (2026/2027)

Sam Wilson taking flight as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World | Credits: Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson steps fully into Captain America’s shoes in this fourth installment. Having been invited to the White House by President Thunderbolt Ross, a surprise attack leaves Sam on a solo mission to rescue a close friend.

The Red Hulk’s reveal was spoiled long before, and critics had mixed opinions, but the film still offers an emotional standalone experience for Sam. It won’t be as good as the first three, but it makes him the MCU’s new symbol of justice.

14. Daredevil: Born Again (2027)

Matt Murdock donning the iconic yellow DD suit in Daredevil: Born Again | Credits: Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again sees Matt Murdock return in a big way, continuing from his cameos in No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo. The series focuses on Wilson Fisk’s mayoral campaign and sees big returns in the form of The Punisher, Bullseye, and Karen Page.

A change in the creative direction behind the scenes allowed the tone of the series to become closer to the fan-favorite Netflix original. With more MCU connections and new additions like White Tiger, it’s one of the best Phase 5 titles with ease.

15. Thunderbolts (2027)

Anti-heroes teaming up in Thunderbolts | Credits: Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts brings together morally grey characters like Yelena, Ghost, Bob, Red Guardian, and U.S. Agent, with leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine brought in to keep them in line.

Initially pitted against one another, they must unite to stop a looming threat. The film skips traditional origin tropes, opting instead for emotional depth and redemption stories. Florence Pugh leads a solid cast to prove antiheroes do indeed have a real future in the MCU.

The film also links to a Phase 6 movie in its post-credit scene.

Marvel Phase 5 Watch Order by Release Date

Marvel Phase 5 Timeline | Credits: Marvel Studios

The list below includes all Marvel Phase 5 movies and Disney+ series arranged in their official release order. This watch order follows the exact dates Marvel Studios launched each title, making it perfect for fans who want to experience the MCU the way it originally unfolded in theaters and on streaming platforms.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

I Am Groot Season 2 (2023)

Secret Invasion (2023)

Loki Season 2 (2023)

The Marvels (2023)

What If.? Season 2 (2023)

Echo (2024)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Agatha All Along (2024)

What If.? Season 3 (2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 (2025)

Thunderbolts (2025)

Ironheart (2025)

Phase 5 has brought back fan favorites, introduced bold new characters, and made some of the largest creative risks in Marvel’s history to this point. Whether you enjoy gritty street-level stories, space-faring adventures, or magical mysteries, there is something for every kind of Marvel fan.

Whether you’re revisiting favorites or catching up for the first time, this guide will help you experience Marvel Phase 5 in the order it was released, leading straight into whatever madness Phase 6 has in store.

Note: While X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man were released during phase 5, they are not connected to their timeline and are separate standalones.

You watch all the Marvel movies and series on Disney+.