Hulk Turns Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Is World War Hulk Finally Coming?

Summary:

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is set to become scarier than ever in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Rumors suggest Savage Hulk could even kill someone in Phase 6.

Here’s everything you need to know about the scarier side of Hulk and the possibility of World War Hulk in the MCU.

When you think of the MCU’s Hulk, the first image that comes to mind is the calmer, controlled Professor Hulk from Avengers: Endgame. But Marvel Phase 6 may finally bring back the version fans have been waiting years to see: the brutal, unstoppable Savage Hulk.

According to new reports, Mark Ruffalo’s iconic hero might get even deadlier than he used to be, and it may set the stage for World War Hulk. As someone who has followed the Hulk’s journey through all his highs and lows, I can’t help but wonder the same thing: is Marvel finally prepared to unleash the monster we’ve been waiting for? Let’s break down what this new report suggests and how this could lead to World War Hulk.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Unleash the Deadliest Version of Hulk Yet?

Hulk as seen in Thor: Ragnarok | Credits: Marvel Studios

We all know that Hulk hasn’t been truly terrifying in years. But insider Alex Perez suggests that’s about to change. He claims Hulk will return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with such a frightening edge that he “might even kill someone.” That’s a pretty big claim, given how Ruffalo’s Hulk has been more mentor than menace lately.

This time, you won’t just see Hulk as muscle for the Avengers. Reports suggest he’ll become one of several major threats in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, even forcing Peter Parker into a city-wide chase through New York. Hulk won’t be the main villain, but he could be the unpredictable wildcard who turns the film into chaos.

RELATED:

Is Marvel Building Toward World War Hulk?

World War Hulk as seen in the comics | Credits: Marvel Comics

Here’s where it gets interesting for us as long-time fans: Perez also confirmed that World War Hulk is still “in development.” Although Marvel hasn’t locked down a solo Hulk movie due to Universal holding distribution rights, the storyline is not dead. If anything, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday may well be the stepping stones.

You’ve already witnessed Marvel tease Sakaar and Hulk’s son Skaar in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Combine that with the return of Red Hulk and the Leader, and the pieces for a World War Hulk-style event begin to fall into place.

It won’t necessarily play out word-for-word like the comics, since the Illuminati and Sakaar’s roles were changed by the MCU. Still, the raw destruction and emotional weight of the storyline might finally see the light on screen.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on World War Hulk

If you’ve been waiting to see Hulk revisit his terrifying roots, this could be the moment. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026, followed by Avengers: Doomsday later that year. Whether or not World War Hulk makes it into production, we’re about to see a Hulk who’s more savage, dangerous, and unpredictable than ever before.