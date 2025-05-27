Genshin Impact Kinich Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Kinich is a 5-star Dendro main DPS in Genshin Impact who wields a Claymore. He is a Saurian Hunter from the Scions of Canopy tribe in Natlan. Together with his companion, Ajaw, he deals considerable damage to his enemies. To make the most out of his kit, it is recommended that you equip Kinich with weapons and artifacts whose stats he finds desirable. Furthermore, pairing him with suitable teammates will also help you increase his damage output.

This article covers Kinich’s best build in Genshin Impact, including details about his recommended weapons, artifacts, and more.

Genshin Impact Kinich Build Guide

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity 5-star Element Dendro Weapon Claymore Strength Kinich can lock onto monsters and deal significant damage with his Scalespiker Cannon ability. Weakness As a single-target attacker, Kinich may have difficulty against mobs.

Kinich is an extremely powerful damage dealer who excels at defeating single-target enemies. His Elemental Skill works like a grappling hook that aids in exploration and allows him to lock on to enemies. He can swing around his foe, attacking with his Normal Attacks and preparing his Scalespiker Cannon, which deals significant damage. Kinich’s Elemental Burst is also amazing as it summons Ajaw to the field, who then deals AoE Dendro damage for a certain period.

Best Weapons for Kinich in Genshin Impact

As a Claymore user, Kinich has a few good weapon choices at his disposal, with his signature 5-star Claymore, Fang of the Mountain King, being the best option. It boasts high base ATK and offers Crit Rate to him. Moreover, it can also buff his damage by a considerable margin after triggering Burning or Burgeon reactions.

Here are all the weapon options that are suitable for Kinich:

Weapon Rarity and how to get Details

Fang of the Mountain King 5-star; Gacha – 741 Base ATK

– 11% Crit Rate

– Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG

Beacon of the Reed Sea

5-star; Gacha – 608 Base ATK

– 33% Crit Rate

– Increases ATK after using Elemental Skill and being hit by enemies

– Increases HP if unshielded

Earth Shaker 4-star; Forging – 565 Base ATK

– 27.6% ATK

– Increases Elemental Skill DMG after triggering Burning or Burgeon

Serpent Spine 4-star; Battle Pass – 510 Base ATK

– 27.6% Crit Rate

– Increases damage dealt based on field duration

Best Artifacts for Kinich in Genshin Impact

Like the majority of Natlan damage dealers, Kinich benefits the most from using the Obsidian Codex artifact set. It can provide him with a DMG Bonus and increase his Crit Rate conditionally. Alternatively, you can also opt to equip him with Unfinished Reverie.

Artifact set How to get Effects

Obsidian Codex Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Domain – 2-piece: While the equipping character is in Nightsoul’s Blessing and is on the field, their DMG dealt is increased by 15%.

– 4-piece: After the equipping character consumes 1 Nightsoul point while on the field, CRIT Rate increases by 40% for 6s. This effect can trigger once every second.

Unfinished Reverie Faded Theater Domain – 2-piece: ATK+18%.

– 4-piece: After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increases by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Dendro DMG Bonus

: Dendro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit DMG / Crit Rate

Sub-stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

EM

Best Team Comps for Kinich in Genshin Impact

The best teams for Kinich focus on triggering the Burning or Burgeon elemental reaction. As such, it is recommended to pair him with characters from the Pyro and Hydro elements. Let’s look at some of Kinich’s premium and F2P team compositions:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS Support

Kinich

Emilie

Mavuika

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS Support

Kinich

Nahida

Furina

Thoma

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS Support

Kinich

Bennett

Xingqiu

Thoma

You can tweak any of the above-mentioned teams by replacing missing characters with the ones you own. While it is recommended to use Emilie and Mavuika with Kinich, Nahida and Xiangling can serve as suitable replacements. Furthermore, you can also use Dehya instead of Thoma in the fourth slot.

Stay tuned to TechWiser’s Genshin Impact hub for more updates.