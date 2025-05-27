Genshin Impact Kinich Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Kinich is a 5-star Dendro main DPS in Genshin Impact who wields a Claymore. He is a Saurian Hunter from the Scions of Canopy tribe in Natlan. Together with his companion, Ajaw, he deals considerable damage to his enemies. To make the most out of his kit, it is recommended that you equip Kinich with weapons and artifacts whose stats he finds desirable. Furthermore, pairing him with suitable teammates will also help you increase his damage output.
This article covers Kinich’s best build in Genshin Impact, including details about his recommended weapons, artifacts, and more.
Table of Contents
Genshin Impact Kinich Build Guide
|Rarity
|5-star
|Element
|Dendro
|Weapon
|Claymore
|Strength
|Kinich can lock onto monsters and deal significant damage with his Scalespiker Cannon ability.
|Weakness
|As a single-target attacker, Kinich may have difficulty against mobs.
Kinich is an extremely powerful damage dealer who excels at defeating single-target enemies. His Elemental Skill works like a grappling hook that aids in exploration and allows him to lock on to enemies. He can swing around his foe, attacking with his Normal Attacks and preparing his Scalespiker Cannon, which deals significant damage. Kinich’s Elemental Burst is also amazing as it summons Ajaw to the field, who then deals AoE Dendro damage for a certain period.
Best Weapons for Kinich in Genshin Impact
As a Claymore user, Kinich has a few good weapon choices at his disposal, with his signature 5-star Claymore, Fang of the Mountain King, being the best option. It boasts high base ATK and offers Crit Rate to him. Moreover, it can also buff his damage by a considerable margin after triggering Burning or Burgeon reactions.
Here are all the weapon options that are suitable for Kinich:
Best Artifacts for Kinich in Genshin Impact
Like the majority of Natlan damage dealers, Kinich benefits the most from using the Obsidian Codex artifact set. It can provide him with a DMG Bonus and increase his Crit Rate conditionally. Alternatively, you can also opt to equip him with Unfinished Reverie.
|Artifact set
|How to get
|Effects
Obsidian Codex
|Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Domain
|– 2-piece: While the equipping character is in Nightsoul’s Blessing and is on the field, their DMG dealt is increased by 15%.
– 4-piece: After the equipping character consumes 1 Nightsoul point while on the field, CRIT Rate increases by 40% for 6s. This effect can trigger once every second.
Unfinished Reverie
|Faded Theater Domain
|– 2-piece: ATK+18%.
– 4-piece: After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increases by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.
Main Stats Priority
- Sands: ATK%
- Goblet: Dendro DMG Bonus
- Circlet: Crit DMG / Crit Rate
Sub-stats Priority
- Crit Rate
- Crit DMG
- ATK%
- ER
- EM
Best Team Comps for Kinich in Genshin Impact
The best teams for Kinich focus on triggering the Burning or Burgeon elemental reaction. As such, it is recommended to pair him with characters from the Pyro and Hydro elements. Let’s look at some of Kinich’s premium and F2P team compositions:
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Support
Kinich
Emilie
Mavuika
Bennett
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Support
Kinich
Nahida
Furina
Thoma
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Support
Kinich
Bennett
Xingqiu
Thoma
You can tweak any of the above-mentioned teams by replacing missing characters with the ones you own. While it is recommended to use Emilie and Mavuika with Kinich, Nahida and Xiangling can serve as suitable replacements. Furthermore, you can also use Dehya instead of Thoma in the fourth slot.
