Grok’s New Customize Feature: Get Personalized AI Responses

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI assistant on X (formerly Twitter), is now introducing a long-awaited feature—customizing responses. Instead of receiving generic answers, you can now tell Grok exactly how you want it to reply. This is similar to what OpenAI did with ChatGPT’s custom instructions almost 2 years ago. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Customize feature on Grok.

What Is the Customize Grok Feature

When you ask a chatbot a question, it usually gives a generic reply that fits a wide audience. But what if you want responses in a specific style? For example, you can ask Grok to explain things in simpler English. Maybe you like small, relatable examples in every answer. Perhaps you just want it to sound more like a real conversation, not some robotic info dump. That’s where Customize Grok comes in. You can set your preferred style, and Grok will follow it consistently—essentially letting you shape how the chatbot responds to you.

How to Use Customize Feature in Grok

It is easy to use Grok’s new customize feature. When you open a chat with Grok on the web, you’ll see an option called “Customize Grok” right below the input box.x

Clicking on it opens two fields:

The first one asks, “What would you like Grok to know about you to provide better responses?” This is where you can add details about your interests, your preferred topics, or anything else that might help Grok tailor its replies to your needs.

The second field asks, “How would you like Grok to respond?” Here, you can set the tone, the formality level, or any specific style you prefer. Want short, to-the-point answers? Jusk ask. Prefer detailed explanations? Done.

Once you set these preferences, Grok will try and follow them in all your chats. You can choose whether these settings should apply to every conversation or just a few. It is disabled by default and Grok will choose when to follow your instructions and when to not. The idea is, that even though you set the replies to be concise, when you need detailed answers, Grok can deliver without being bound by rules. So it doesn’t give one-size-fits-all answers.

Also Read:

What Else Is New

Grok is currently rolling out a series of updates. Along with the Customize Grok feature, the company also introduced Edit with Grok, allowing users to make edits to the generated images using text prompts. For example, you can say, “Make the cat orange” or “Add a carpet under the chair,” and Grok will adjust the image accordingly.

Additionally, X plans to release a standalone Grok app, currently in beta. While details about its full capabilities are still emerging, the move suggests a bigger push to make Grok a more independent AI assistant beyond its integration within X. Something like Gemini or ChatGPT perhaps.

These updates indicate that X is aiming to make Grok more user-friendly and adaptable. The Customize feature is a step toward making AI feel more personal, but how well it performs in real conversations will be the real test. If you use Grok regularly, this is a feature worth exploring.