Marvel Rivals Crosshair Settings: How to Fix Center Gap Error

In a hero shooter game like Marvel Rivals, the crosshair is a crucial element that needs to be customized to perfection for optimal performance. While customizing the crosshair in Marvel Rivals is generally easy, some players encounter issues, with the inability to adjust crosshair gap size being a common problem. This guide will help you adjust Marvel Rivals crosshair settings and fix the center gap error.

How to Fix Crosshair Center Gap Size Error in Marvel Rivals

Some players face difficulties when they are unable to modify the crosshair center gap size. If you are also facing this problem, where the center gap option is greyed out, you can enable it by following these steps:

First, go to the Settings page, and click the Keyboard > Custom page. Then, toggle off the Reticle Animation option. Open the Details options located right under Center Gap. You will see the Crosshair Radius and Circle Radius. Match the numbers of these two options. For example, set both sliders to 20. The Center Gap option will now be available for editing.

Once you disable the reticle animation and set the same number for the radius options, the crosshair gap size option will no longer be greyed out, allowing you to make the desired adjustments.

How to Customize Crosshair Settings in Marvel Rivals

Now that you have made the setting available for editing, setting your crosshair exactly how you want it is straightforward once you know where to look. Here’s how you can do it:

Start by opening your Settings menu. Head to the tab based on your setup: For mouse and keyboard users: Select the Keyboard tab , then Combat .

users: Select the , then . For controller users: Choose the Controller tab, then Combat. Look for the HUD section where all your crosshair options live. Click on Reticle Type to start customizing. Don’t forget to check out the Advanced button for even more detailed options. Once you’re happy with your setup, use Save As New to store your creation.

One of the coolest features is the ability to save up to five different crosshair configurations. This is particularly useful if you play multiple heroes with different playstyles. For example, you might want a tighter crosshair for precise heroes and a more spread-out one for area-of-effect characters.

How to Import Custom Crosshair (PC Only)

For PC players looking to take their customization even further, Marvel Rivals allows you to import crosshair configurations. Here’s how:

Go to Settings and select the Keyboard tab. Find the HUD section. Look for the Import Save button (it looks like a floppy disk) next to the crosshair drop-down menu. Paste your Reticle Import Code. Hit Confirm to save your new crosshair.

Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes

These codes are verified as the best crosshair settings used by professional players like Necros, as well as purpose-built reticles for specific hero types:

Code Name Best Use For Code The Dot Melee Heroes 3;0.0;12.0,12.0,12.0,12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;85.0,85.0,85.0,85.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,50.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0; The Professional Precision Heroes 2;0.0;4.0,4.0,4.0,9.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;55.0,55.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,3.0,50.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0; Necros Setup (used by professional players) Spider-Man 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0; Shroud’s Choice (used by professional players) All-Purpose 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;45.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0; Melee Circle Close Combat 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0; High Precision Hawkeye or Hela 3;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;3.0,3.0,3.0,3.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

By following this guide, you should now be able to fix any crosshair gap size issues in Marvel Rivals and create the perfect reticle setup for your play style. After you tweak here and there, you will find out that the best crosshair is the one that feels most comfortable to you. Good luck and keep on trying different settings until you find the chosen one for you!