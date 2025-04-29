One Piece Filler List: All Episodes You Can Skip and Why

One Piece has over 1,100 episodes, which can be daunting to new viewers. Here’s the bright side: you don’t need to watch them all to enjoy the series. Approximately 100 episodes in the anime are either filler or mixed canon, which means you can skip them without missing anything important.

So, whether you’re catching up on Luffy’s journey or just rewatching the series for the sake of nostalgia, this guide will help you cut through the fillers, only focusing on the episodes that drive the story forward. This guide lists all the One Piece filler episodes you can safely skip and the ones you must watch at least once.

What Counts as Filler in One Piece?

One Piece filler episodes are anime-exclusive content made by Toei Animation that aren’t found in the manga. They generally fill in original side stories, introduce solo-character episodes, or speed up gaps between main arcs. They aren’t quite necessary for the main plot if you want to binge-watch the series. A few of them do have interesting one-off quests with good animation and are well worth watching.

Here we’ve listed all the filler episodes of One Piece, with definitive “Watch” or “Skip” labels so you can choose.

One Piece Filler Episodes Complete List

Episodes Arc Name / Title Watch/Skip Type 054–061 Warship Island Arc Skip Filler 098, 099, 102 Arabasta Mini-Filler Arc Skip Filler 131–135 Post-Alabasta Arc Watch Filler 136–138 Goat Island Arc Skip Filler 139–143 Ruluka Island Arc Skip Filler 196–206 G-8 Arc Must Watch Filler 220–224 Ocean’s Dream Arc Skip Filler 225–226 Foxy’s Return Arc Skip Filler 279–283 Straw Hat’s Backstories Arc Skip Filler 291, 292 Straw Hat and Buggy’s Adventures Arc Skip Filler 303 Boss Luffy Is the Culprit? Skip Filler 317–319 Post-Enies Lobby Filler Arc Watch Filler 326–336 Ice Hunter/Lovely Land Arc Skip Filler 382–384 Spa Island Arc Skip Filler 406–407 Boss Luffy Arc Skip Filler 426–429 Little East Blue Arc Watch Mixed Canon 457–458 Marineford Recap Skip Recap / Filler 492 Toriko Crossover Skip Crossover 497–499 Luffy/Ace/Sabo Flashback Watch Mixed Canon 506 The Straw Hat Crew Shocked! Skip Canon 542 Toriko Crossover 2 Skip Crossover 575–578 Z’s Ambition Arc Skip Filler 590 Toriko x DBZ x One Piece Skip Crossover 626–628 Caesar’s Retrieval Arc Skip Filler 747–750 Silver Mine Arc Skip Filler 775 Save Zunesha – The Straw Hat’s Rescue Operation! Watch Anime Canon 780–782 Marine Rookie Arc Skip Filler 895–896 Cidre Guild Arc Skip Filler 907 Romance Dawn Special Watch Anime Canon Alt 1029–1030 Uta’s Past Arc Watch Mixed Canon 1084 Time to Depart – The Land of Wano and the Straw Hats Must Watch Straw Hat’s Backstory Arc

Here is a comprehensive list of every filler arc episode you may skip if you’re trying to stick to the main storyline and are not interested in unnecessary detours. However, if you have the time and are looking for some side content, you must check out the one titled watch because even though most of these are filler or mixed canon episodes, they are quite interesting to watch, and no One Piece fan should miss out on them.

1) Post-Alabasta Arc (Episodes 131–135)

The Post-Alabasta Arc consists of five stand-alone filler episodes that focus on the goals and histories of the Straw Hats. Only Luffy and Robin are left out, with the spotlight instead on Chopper, Nami, Sanji, Usopp, and Zoro. From Chopper reminiscing about treating his first patient to Nami beginning to draw her world map and Zoro setting off on one of his famous wandering adventures, these episodes flesh out each character and offer fans a well-deserved breather after the chaos of Alabasta.

2) G-8 Arc (Episodes 196–206)

The G-8 Arc picks up right after the Skypiea saga, with the Straw Hats crash-landing inside a heavily fortified Marine base. With the Going Merry trapped and Marines surrounding them, the crew must infiltrate, blend in, and escape without being caught. Often considered the best filler arc in One Piece, G-8 delivers an entertaining self-contained adventure that no fans should miss out on.

3) Little East Blue Arc (Episodes 426–429)

The Little East Blue Arc is an anime-only four-episode arc that acts as a prequel to the One Piece Film: Strong World. The arc begins 20 years ago when Golden Shiki managed to break out of Impel Down by cutting his leg off. The arc gives fans a taste of Shiki, who, in his prime, was considered to rival the likes of Roger and Whitebeard.

4) Luffy/Ace/Sabo Flashback (Episodes 497–499)

This mini-arc explores the childhood bond between Luffy, Ace, and Sabo. It’s a critical emotional backstory that explains their brotherhood, Sabo’s importance, and Luffy’s motivation. This arc is important to understand the impact of Luffy seeing Sabo in the Dressrosa arc. Fans should give this arc a try if they enjoy the dynamic between Luffy, Ace, and Sabo and want to see them get into various shenanigans.

5) Save Zunesha – The Straw Hat’s Rescue Operation! (Episode 775)

This anime-original episode adds emotional depth to the giant elephant Zunesha, who got injured after the events of Zou. Arc. It connects with the lore of the Ancient Kingdom and sees the Straw Hats launching an effort to treat Zunesha’s injuries so the Elephant doesn’t collapse. It is worth watching, even if it’s anime-original.

6) Romance Dawn Special (Episode 907)

This is a special adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece prototype manga. It offers a fun “alternate universe” glimpse at how Luffy’s story might have started. It’s a charming what-if episode for fans to dive into. If you’ve ever wondered what Garp would look like as a pirate or how Luffy’s story might’ve been different, definitely check this episode out.

7) Uta’s Past Arc (Episodes 1029–1030)

These two episodes are considered a filler for the movie, One Piece Film: Red, and provide important backstory for Uta and her relationship with Luffy. These episodes are considered partly canon and have an emotional core to them that makes watching them totally worth it.

8) Time to Depart – Wano Country and the Straw Hats (Episode 1084)

After years of build-up, this episode sees the Straw Hats say their goodbyes to their comrades before they finally depart from Wano. It contains major developments for Luffy, the Straw Hats, and the state of the world. As a One Piece fan, you shouldn’t miss this episode. It gives the volatile story of Wano a happy conclusion and lets fans see their favourite characters from Wano one last time before the Straw Hats set off on their next big adventure.

One Piece Filler List

While most anime fillers can be boring to sit through, some of the One Piece fillers offer some great one-off stories and introduce some interesting characters that make the fillers worth your time. Whether you’re bringing the series or just getting into it for the first time, this filler list should make it easier to choose which episodes to watch and which to skip.