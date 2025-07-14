Rematch Icons and Symbols Meaning

In Rematch, you will encounter a variety of icons and symbols that are crucial to understanding gameplay mechanics. In this guide, we’ll show you all Rematch icons and symbols, explaining what they mean and how they work, so that you don’t need to figure them out mid-match, because it can cost you goals!

Rematch Lobby Screen Icons

When you first enter Rematch, you’ll notice some icons across the screen. These icons help you navigate the main menu and set up your next match. Getting familiar with these saves you time and gets you into games faster.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. Speaker with letter X icon Voice Chat Disabled – Indicates that voice communication is currently turned off. You can toggle it on by clicking on it. 2. Plus icon Add to Party – Allows you to invite the player to join your party for future matches. 3. Stopwatch icon Daily Challenge – A task or challenge that refreshes daily and gives you rewards when you complete it 4. A group of people icon Social Tab – Opens the social panel where you can see friends, recent players, and party members.

Rematch Career Screen Icons

These are the icons you will see in your Profile tab. It shows your achievements and current skill level.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. Picture beside player name icon Profile Picture – Displays the player’s avatar or user-selected image. 2. Hexagon with different trophy color icon Current Rank – Shows the player’s current competitive rank or skill tier.

Gameplay Icons

This is where the action happens! These icons appear during Rematch matches and help you understand what’s going on around you.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. Decreasing number on the left-top Corner Match Timer – Displays the remaining time in the current match. 2. Numbers beside the match timer Score – Shows the current score of both teams in real-time. 3. Blue diamond around the ball icon Ball Hitbox – Visual indicator outlining the area of interaction around the ball. 4. 1-5 number above the enemies’ head icon Enemy Players’ Number – Indicates the enemy’s number. 5. Glove icon Goalkeeper – Highlights the player assigned to defend the goal. 6. Black diamond in minimap icon Enemy Position – Shows the current location of enemy players on the field. 7. Red circle in minimap icon Teammate Position – Shows the current location of teammate players on the field. 8. White circle with yellow outline in the minimap icon Ball Position – Indicates the current location of the ball on the field. 9. Yellow target in minimap icon Ball Landing Spot – Predicts and marks where the ball is expected to land.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 10. Rising hand icon Pass Request – Shows that you’re asking for a pass from a teammate. 11. Blue stripes above teammates’ head icon Teammate’s Pass Request – Shows that a teammate is asking you to pass the ball. 12. Crosshair icon Crosshair – Used for aiming passes or shots precisely on the field. 13. Green and blue bar icon Stamina and Boost Bar – Displays your current stamina and available boost for actions like sprinting or dashing.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 14. Goalpost icon Goal Scorer – Highlights the player who scored the most recent goal. 15. Heart-shaped gesture icon We Got This! – A motivational quickchat message used to encourage the team. 16. Clapping gesture icon Good Job! – A quick chat message used to praise a teammate’s action. 17. Plus icon Quickchat Wheel – A radial menu that lets players quickly select preset chat messages. 18. Crying gesture icon Sorry! – A quick chat message used to apologize for mistakes or missed plays. 19. Pressing-hands gesture icon Thank you! – A quick chat message used to express gratitude to a teammate.

Result Icons

After each match, these icons show you how everyone performed. They help you understand who carried the team and who might need some practice.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. White colored person icon Party Member – Shows that the character is a party member of your team. 2. White colored person with a crown icon Party Leader – Identifies the player who controls party settings and matchmaking. 3. White star icon Team Captain – Highlights the current team captain.

Season Pass Icons

The Season Pass is where you unlock cool rewards and cosmetics. These icons show you what you can earn and how close you are to getting the good stuff.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. Stopwatch icon Season Duration – Indicates the time remaining until the current season ends. 2. Lock icon Page Unlocked – Shows that a new reward or progression page has been unlocked. 3. Green coin icon Tier Token – A collectible item used to unlock tiers in the Battle Pass or reward track. 4. Blue blocks icon Blocks – A type of currency or collectible used to unlock cosmetics or rewards. It can be earned through gameplay. 5. Golden coin icon Quants – Premium currency or token used in premium transactions or special events. It needs to be purchased with real money.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 6. Yellow circle with checklist icon Season Pass Collected Path Slots – Shows which reward path slots you’ve already claimed. 7. Black circle icon with numbers in it Season Pass Available Path Slots – Indicates reward path slots that are ready to be unlocked. 8. Black circle with lock icon Season Pass Locked Path Slots – Displays reward slots that are still locked and inaccessible. 9. Checklist icon Acquired Items – Shows all the Season Pass items you’ve obtained, such as cosmetics or rewards. 10. Yellow lock icon Captain Pass Exclusive Items – Items that can only be unlocked through the Captain Pass.

Preset Icons

Want to look different when playing home vs away? These customization icons let you set up different looks for each side of the field.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. Green arrow facing up icon Home Customization – Customize your player’s appearance and stadium visuals while playing on the Home side. 2. Blue sideways arrows icon Away Customization – Customize your player’s appearance and stadium visuals while playing on the Away side.

Custom Match Icons

Sometimes you want to play with friends or try different rules. These icons help you create or join custom games outside the regular matchmaking.

Rematch Icons and Symbols Description 1. Ball inside a gear icon Create Custom Match – Allows you to set up a private match with custom rules and invite friends. 2. Asterisks in a box icon Join Custom Match – Lets you enter a custom match created by another player using a match code or invite.

There you have it, all Rematch icons and symbols explained! Bookmark this guide and refer back to it when you see something new. The more you play, the faster you’ll recognize these symbols without thinking. Now get out there and score a goal on the field!