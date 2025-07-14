Home » Internet » Rematch Icons and Symbols Meaning

Rematch Icons and Symbols Meaning

by Shida Aruya
In Rematch, you will encounter a variety of icons and symbols that are crucial to understanding gameplay mechanics. In this guide, we’ll show you all Rematch icons and symbols, explaining what they mean and how they work, so that you don’t need to figure them out mid-match, because it can cost you goals!

Rematch Lobby Screen Icons

When you first enter Rematch, you’ll notice some icons across the screen. These icons help you navigate the main menu and set up your next match. Getting familiar with these saves you time and gets you into games faster.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Speaker with letter X iconVoice Chat Disabled – Indicates that voice communication is currently turned off. You can toggle it on by clicking on it.
2. Plus iconAdd to Party – Allows you to invite the player to join your party for future matches.
3. Stopwatch iconDaily Challenge – A task or challenge that refreshes daily and gives you rewards when you complete it
4. A group of people iconSocial Tab – Opens the social panel where you can see friends, recent players, and party members.

Rematch Career Screen Icons

These are the icons you will see in your Profile tab. It shows your achievements and current skill level.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Picture beside player name iconProfile Picture – Displays the player’s avatar or user-selected image.
2. Hexagon with different trophy color iconCurrent Rank – Shows the player’s current competitive rank or skill tier.

Gameplay Icons

This is where the action happens! These icons appear during Rematch matches and help you understand what’s going on around you.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Decreasing number on the left-top CornerMatch Timer – Displays the remaining time in the current match.
2. Numbers beside the match timerScore – Shows the current score of both teams in real-time.
3. Blue diamond around the ball iconBall Hitbox – Visual indicator outlining the area of interaction around the ball.
4. 1-5 number above the enemies’ head iconEnemy Players’ Number – Indicates the enemy’s number.
5. Glove iconGoalkeeper – Highlights the player assigned to defend the goal.
6. Black diamond in minimap iconEnemy Position – Shows the current location of enemy players on the field.
7. Red circle in minimap iconTeammate Position – Shows the current location of teammate players on the field.
8. White circle with yellow outline in the minimap iconBall Position – Indicates the current location of the ball on the field.
9. Yellow target in minimap iconBall Landing Spot – Predicts and marks where the ball is expected to land.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
10. Rising hand iconPass Request – Shows that you’re asking for a pass from a teammate.
11. Blue stripes above teammates’ head iconTeammate’s Pass Request – Shows that a teammate is asking you to pass the ball.
12. Crosshair iconCrosshair – Used for aiming passes or shots precisely on the field.
13. Green and blue bar iconStamina and Boost Bar – Displays your current stamina and available boost for actions like sprinting or dashing.
Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
14. Goalpost iconGoal Scorer – Highlights the player who scored the most recent goal.
15. Heart-shaped gesture iconWe Got This! – A motivational quickchat message used to encourage the team.
16. Clapping gesture iconGood Job! – A quick chat message used to praise a teammate’s action.
17. Plus iconQuickchat Wheel – A radial menu that lets players quickly select preset chat messages.
18. Crying gesture iconSorry! – A quick chat message used to apologize for mistakes or missed plays.
19. Pressing-hands gesture iconThank you! – A quick chat message used to express gratitude to a teammate.

Result Icons

After each match, these icons show you how everyone performed. They help you understand who carried the team and who might need some practice.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. White colored person iconParty Member – Shows that the character is a party member of your team.
2. White colored person with a crown iconParty Leader – Identifies the player who controls party settings and matchmaking.
3. White star iconTeam Captain – Highlights the current team captain.

Also Read:

Season Pass Icons

The Season Pass is where you unlock cool rewards and cosmetics. These icons show you what you can earn and how close you are to getting the good stuff.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Stopwatch iconSeason Duration – Indicates the time remaining until the current season ends.
2. Lock iconPage Unlocked – Shows that a new reward or progression page has been unlocked.
3. Green coin iconTier Token – A collectible item used to unlock tiers in the Battle Pass or reward track.
4. Blue blocks iconBlocks – A type of currency or collectible used to unlock cosmetics or rewards. It can be earned through gameplay.
5. Golden coin iconQuants – Premium currency or token used in premium transactions or special events. It needs to be purchased with real money.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
6. Yellow circle with checklist iconSeason Pass Collected Path Slots – Shows which reward path slots you’ve already claimed.
7. Black circle icon with numbers in itSeason Pass Available Path Slots – Indicates reward path slots that are ready to be unlocked.
8. Black circle with lock iconSeason Pass Locked Path Slots – Displays reward slots that are still locked and inaccessible.
9. Checklist iconAcquired Items – Shows all the Season Pass items you’ve obtained, such as cosmetics or rewards.
10. Yellow lock iconCaptain Pass Exclusive Items – Items that can only be unlocked through the Captain Pass.

Preset Icons

Want to look different when playing home vs away? These customization icons let you set up different looks for each side of the field.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Green arrow facing up iconHome Customization – Customize your player’s appearance and stadium visuals while playing on the Home side.
2. Blue sideways arrows iconAway Customization – Customize your player’s appearance and stadium visuals while playing on the Away side.

Custom Match Icons

Sometimes you want to play with friends or try different rules. These icons help you create or join custom games outside the regular matchmaking.

Rematch Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Ball inside a gear iconCreate Custom Match – Allows you to set up a private match with custom rules and invite friends.
2. Asterisks in a box iconJoin Custom Match – Lets you enter a custom match created by another player using a match code or invite.

There you have it, all Rematch icons and symbols explained! Bookmark this guide and refer back to it when you see something new. The more you play, the faster you’ll recognize these symbols without thinking. Now get out there and score a goal on the field!

