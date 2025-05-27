Roblox Asylum Life Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Asylum Life codes on May 27th, 2025.
Breaking out of an asylum isn’t easy, especially when you’re being watched by strict orderlies at every turn. Asylum Life on Roblox lets you experience life on both sides, either as a patient trying to cause trouble and escape, or as staff trying to keep everyone in line. No matter which role you pick, having extra credits and resources makes everything much easier. That’s where codes come in handy. These codes give you credits, XP boosts, and other items that can help you complete your objectives faster.
Working Asylum Life Codes
Our team has tested these codes. Since Roblox codes can expire quickly, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:
- 20M – Get free rewards
- TITLES – Get a free title
- BOMBFRENZY – Get 3x XP boost
- PEACEFULMODE – Get 500 Candy Canes
- LEVELS – Get 1,000 Credits
Expired Asylum Life Codes
Right now, there aren’t any expired codes for Asylum Life that we know of. This is pretty common for newer Roblox games since they haven’t had time to retire old codes yet. When codes do expire, we’ll move them to this section so you don’t waste time trying them.
Looking for codes in other popular Roblox games? Check out our guides for Sols RNG codes and our complete Roblox Codes hub for more freebies across all experiences.
How to Redeem Asylum Life Codes in Roblox
Getting your free rewards for Asylum Life is simple:
- Launch Asylum Life.
- Click on the Open Shop button at the top of your screen
- Look for the Twitter bird icon (blue bird) in the shop menu
- Click on the bird icon to open the codes window
- Type or paste one of the working codes into the empty text field
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards
How to Find More Asylum Life Codes
We keep this guide updated whenever new codes are released, so bookmarking this page is your best bet. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, join the official Asylum Life Community Discord server.
Credits and other rewards from Asylum Life codes can make a huge difference in your gameplay experience. As a patient, you can use credits to buy escape tools like crowbars, stolen staff cards, or molotovs that help you break free. If you’re playing as orderly staff or medical personnel, the extra resources let you buy better equipment to maintain control and complete your duties. Keep checking back for new codes!