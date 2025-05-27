Roblox Asylum Life Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Asylum Life codes on May 27th, 2025.

Breaking out of an asylum isn’t easy, especially when you’re being watched by strict orderlies at every turn. Asylum Life on Roblox lets you experience life on both sides, either as a patient trying to cause trouble and escape, or as staff trying to keep everyone in line. No matter which role you pick, having extra credits and resources makes everything much easier. That’s where codes come in handy. These codes give you credits, XP boosts, and other items that can help you complete your objectives faster.

Working Asylum Life Codes

Our team has tested these codes. Since Roblox codes can expire quickly, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

20M – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards TITLES – Get a free title

– Get a free title BOMBFRENZY – Get 3x XP boost

– Get 3x XP boost PEACEFULMODE – Get 500 Candy Canes

– Get 500 Candy Canes LEVELS – Get 1,000 Credits

Expired Asylum Life Codes

Right now, there aren’t any expired codes for Asylum Life that we know of. This is pretty common for newer Roblox games since they haven’t had time to retire old codes yet. When codes do expire, we’ll move them to this section so you don’t waste time trying them.

How to Redeem Asylum Life Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards for Asylum Life is simple:

Launch Asylum Life. Click on the Open Shop button at the top of your screen Look for the Twitter bird icon (blue bird) in the shop menu Click on the bird icon to open the codes window Type or paste one of the working codes into the empty text field Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards

How to Find More Asylum Life Codes

We keep this guide updated whenever new codes are released, so bookmarking this page is your best bet. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, join the official Asylum Life Community Discord server.

Credits and other rewards from Asylum Life codes can make a huge difference in your gameplay experience. As a patient, you can use credits to buy escape tools like crowbars, stolen staff cards, or molotovs that help you break free. If you’re playing as orderly staff or medical personnel, the extra resources let you buy better equipment to maintain control and complete your duties. Keep checking back for new codes!