Roblox Dinosaur Life Codes (October 2025)

Roam the prehistoric world as a mighty dinosaur! Dinosaur Life immerses you in a survival simulator where you control ancient creatures navigating a dangerous wilderness. Your main objectives are simple yet challenging – explore territories, search for food and water, avoid becoming prey, and survive long enough to grow into the biggest, strongest, or fastest dinosaur on the server. Dinosaur Life codes provide free coins that help you unlock new dinosaur species and evolve faster without spending hours grinding or purchasing currency with Robux.

Working Dinosaur Life Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Use them to accelerate your dinosaur evolution:

PACHY – Get Coins

FREE_VELOCIRAPTOR – Get 4,000 Coins

LONG_NECK – Get Coins

SPINO – Get 375 Coins

STEGO – Get 400 Coins

RELEASE – Get 350 Coins

Expired Dinosaur Life Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Dinosaur Life. All released codes are still active, giving you access to all available free coins.

How to Redeem Dinosaur Life Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Dinosaur Life is pretty simple, just follow these steps below:

Launch Dinosaur Life on Roblox.

Look for the Codes button at the bottom of the menu screen.

Click the Codes button to open the redemption window.

Enter any working code in the text field.

Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

on your keyboard to claim your rewards. Check your coin balance to see the new coins.

Your coins will be added immediately to your account. Use these coins to unlock new dinosaur species and experience different playstyles in the prehistoric world.

How to Find More Dinosaur Life Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Dinosaur Life codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer NOYO Productions releases codes during updates and milestones.

You can also join the NOYO Productions Discord server, follow their YouTube channel (@noyoproductions), and join the NOYO Productions Roblox group for direct announcements. Check the official Dinosaur Life game page on Roblox for additional updates.