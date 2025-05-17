Roblox Jule’s RNG Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Jule’s RNG Codes on May 17th, 2025.
Looking to show off the rarest and most impressive auras in Jule’s RNG? This Roblox gacha game revolves around luck-based pulls, but you don’t have to rely solely on chance. Our list of Jule’s RNG codes provides free Gems, Godly Potions, Superior Potions, and other valuable items.
In Jule’s RNG, your status is defined by the rarity and appearance of your auras. While beginners start with basic options, the most sought-after auras require either extreme luck or strategic use of potions.
Working Jule’s RNG Codes
Our team has verified these codes:
- EVO7 – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 3
- CHAOS – Redeem for 15,000 Gems and 1 Godly Potion 2
- kiasoul – Redeem for Free Easter Bundle
- shakeitoff – Redeem for 10,000 Gems and 1 Godly Potion 2
- NEWWEBSITE – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion
- rebrand – Redeem for 10,000 Gems
- 1000Reactions – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 3
- mewhentypo – Redeem for 1 Ace Potion
- caramelmacchiato – Redeem for 1 Superior Potion
- ACE – Redeem for 1 Ace Potion (requires 10M rolls)
- Mastermind – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)
- COMPLAIN – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)
- SWEET – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)
- tatemcrae – Redeem for 3 Godly Potions (requires 100k rolls)
- CATSAREBETTERTHANDOGS – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)
- LOV – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)
- POTATO – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)
- VALENTINES – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)
- 20MVisits2 – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)
- 20MVisits – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)
- Midnights – Redeem for 1 Nightbell
- thanK you all mee – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions
- REBOOTTOFIXHUGEBUG – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 25k rolls)
- NewYears2025 – Redeem for 10,000 Gems
- TaylorSwift – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 50k rolls)
- SORRYFORREBOOTS – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion
- NEWPOTION – Redeem for 1 Superior Potion
- Welcome100 – Redeem for 100 Gems
- Release – Redeem for 100 Gems
- Potions4Free – Redeem for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Speed Potion
- RNG – Redeem for 1 Mysterious Potion
- EVO3 – Redeem for 500 Gems and 1 Mysterious Potion
- Mysterious – Redeem for 1,000 Gems
Expired Jule’s RNG Codes
The following codes no longer work in Jule’s RNG:
- CHRISTMAS2024
- idkwhyimadethiscodelasttimeitwasadisasterbutifeltlikedoingitagainlmaoo
- FixedAchievements
- Jule
- organic
How to Redeem Codes in Jule’s RNG
Redeeming codes for Jule’s RNG is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:
- Launch Jule’s RNG in Roblox
- Look for the Codes icon in the top left corner of your screen
- Click on it to open the code redemption window
- Enter a working code in the text field
- Click the Claim! button to receive your rewards
Some codes also have roll requirements (noted in brackets), meaning you need to have performed a certain number of rolls in the game before you can redeem them. These requirements range from 5,000 rolls for beginner codes to 10 million rolls for the most exclusive rewards.
How to Get More Jule’s RNG Codes
Want to stay updated with the latest Jule’s RNG codes? Here are some reliable sources:
- Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available
- Join the official Jule’s RNG Discord server
- Follow @julegames on X/Twitter
- Join the Jule Games Roblox group
New codes are typically released to celebrate game milestones (like visit counts or Discord member goals), during updates, or for special events. For example, the code “Thank you guys for 30M Visits!” was released to celebrate 30 million visits to the game. Staying connected with these official sources ensures you’ll never miss out on free rewards.