Roblox Jule’s RNG Codes (May 2025)

Looking to show off the rarest and most impressive auras in Jule’s RNG? This Roblox gacha game revolves around luck-based pulls, but you don’t have to rely solely on chance. Our list of Jule’s RNG codes provides free Gems, Godly Potions, Superior Potions, and other valuable items.

In Jule’s RNG, your status is defined by the rarity and appearance of your auras. While beginners start with basic options, the most sought-after auras require either extreme luck or strategic use of potions.

Working Jule’s RNG Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

EVO7 – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 3

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 3 CHAOS – Redeem for 15,000 Gems and 1 Godly Potion 2

– Redeem for 15,000 Gems and 1 Godly Potion 2 kiasoul – Redeem for Free Easter Bundle

– Redeem for Free Easter Bundle shakeitoff – Redeem for 10,000 Gems and 1 Godly Potion 2

– Redeem for 10,000 Gems and 1 Godly Potion 2 NEWWEBSITE – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion rebrand – Redeem for 10,000 Gems

– Redeem for 10,000 Gems 1000Reactions – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 3

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 3 mewhentypo – Redeem for 1 Ace Potion

– Redeem for 1 Ace Potion caramelmacchiato – Redeem for 1 Superior Potion

– Redeem for 1 Superior Potion ACE – Redeem for 1 Ace Potion (requires 10M rolls)

– Redeem for 1 Ace Potion (requires 10M rolls) Mastermind – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls) COMPLAIN – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls) SWEET – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls) tatemcrae – Redeem for 3 Godly Potions (requires 100k rolls)

– Redeem for 3 Godly Potions (requires 100k rolls) CATSAREBETTERTHANDOGS – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion 2 (requires 5k rolls) LOV – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls) POTATO – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls) VALENTINES – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls) 20MVisits2 – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls) 20MVisits – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 5k rolls) Midnights – Redeem for 1 Nightbell

– Redeem for 1 Nightbell thanK you all mee – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions REBOOTTOFIXHUGEBUG – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 25k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 25k rolls) NewYears2025 – Redeem for 10,000 Gems

– Redeem for 10,000 Gems TaylorSwift – Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 50k rolls)

– Redeem for 2 Godly Potions (requires 50k rolls) SORRYFORREBOOTS – Redeem for 1 Godly Potion

– Redeem for 1 Godly Potion NEWPOTION – Redeem for 1 Superior Potion

– Redeem for 1 Superior Potion Welcome100 – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems Release – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems Potions4Free – Redeem for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Speed Potion

– Redeem for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Speed Potion RNG – Redeem for 1 Mysterious Potion

– Redeem for 1 Mysterious Potion EVO3 – Redeem for 500 Gems and 1 Mysterious Potion

– Redeem for 500 Gems and 1 Mysterious Potion Mysterious – Redeem for 1,000 Gems

Expired Jule’s RNG Codes

The following codes no longer work in Jule’s RNG:

CHRISTMAS2024

idkwhyimadethiscodelasttimeitwasadisasterbutifeltlikedoingitagainlmaoo

FixedAchievements

Jule

organic

How to Redeem Codes in Jule’s RNG

Redeeming codes for Jule’s RNG is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

Launch Jule’s RNG in Roblox Look for the Codes icon in the top left corner of your screen Click on it to open the code redemption window Enter a working code in the text field Click the Claim! button to receive your rewards

Some codes also have roll requirements (noted in brackets), meaning you need to have performed a certain number of rolls in the game before you can redeem them. These requirements range from 5,000 rolls for beginner codes to 10 million rolls for the most exclusive rewards.

How to Get More Jule’s RNG Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Jule’s RNG codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available

– We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available Join the official Jule’s RNG Discord server

Follow @julegames on X/Twitter

Join the Jule Games Roblox group

New codes are typically released to celebrate game milestones (like visit counts or Discord member goals), during updates, or for special events. For example, the code “Thank you guys for 30M Visits!” was released to celebrate 30 million visits to the game. Staying connected with these official sources ensures you’ll never miss out on free rewards.