Roblox You VS Homer Codes (January 2026)

Ready to survive or hunt in Simpsons horror? You VS Homer delivers asymmetric multiplayer where you hide as Bart with fellow players, or become Homer seeking out every Bart till none are left standing! This Roblox survival experience challenges you to survive Homer and avoid being eaten through strategic hiding and teamwork. The asymmetric gameplay creates tense matches – Bart players must cooperate, finding hiding spots and evading detection, while Homer hunts eliminating survivors one by one. Let us take a look at the current code situation for You VS Homer.

Working You VS Homer Codes

Currently, there are no active codes for You VS Homer. The developers haven’t implemented a code system in this game.

Expired Codes

Since the game doesn’t have codes, there haven’t been any expired codes either.

How to Redeem You VS Homer Codes in Roblox

When codes get released in future updates (if ever), here’s how you’ll likely redeem them:

Launch You VS Homer in Roblox. Look for a codes menu (usually in settings or shop). Click the codes section when it appears. Enter your code in the text box. Hit redeem to claim rewards.

The game is in beta with active development, so a code system could be added during future updates.

How to Find More Codes

This page is your best source for You VS Homer codes when they become available. We monitor the game daily for new features and announcements. You can also follow @deerxsx on Roblox for updates. With millions of visits making it extremely popular, any code releases are possible at any time!