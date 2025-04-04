Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) Codes on April 4th, 2025.

Searching for the latest YBA codes to power up your Stand abilities? Our updated list contains all active codes for Your Bizarre Adventure, giving you access to free Lucky Arrows, Rokakaka, and other valuable items to enhance your JoJo-inspired adventure in Roblox. These code rewards can help you progress through the game, allowing you to obtain rare Stands and powerful abilities without the usual grind. Whether you’re a new player just starting your bizarre journey or a veteran looking to try out different builds, these codes provide excellent opportunities to strengthen your character.

Active YBA Codes (April 2025)

Our team has verified that these codes are currently working in Your Bizarre Adventure as of April 2025:

12 HOURS WITHOUT YBA – Rewards 1 Lucky Arrow (requires Prestige 1+)

– Rewards 1 Lucky Arrow (requires Prestige 1+) 5YEARS – Rewards 25 Lucky Arrows and 25 Rokakaka (requires Prestige 1+)

– Rewards 25 Lucky Arrows and 25 Rokakaka (requires Prestige 1+) ARE YOU WATCHING ME? – Rewards 1 Lucky Arrow, 1 Requiem Arrow, and 25 minutes of 2x EXP (requires Prestige 1+)

Expired YBA Codes

These codes no longer work in Your Bizarre Adventure:

YOUR NEXT LINE

LootBug

StickyAndFruity2

StickyArrows

StickyChristmasGift

YessirMy3VampMainsRiseUp

FreeStandSkin

helpme

MERRYCHRISTMAS

sorry

srryforblackscreen

weresoback

WOUREWORK

ybanu

YareYareDaw

YummersOneMillionLikes

HUGE

How to Redeem YBA Codes

Redeeming codes for Your Bizarre Adventure is straightforward, but you’ll need to be at least Prestige 1 to use the current active codes:

Launch Your Bizarre Adventure in Roblox. Click the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Select the Settings option (cogwheel icon). Enter your code in the Enter a code to redeem here text box. Click REDEEM CODE to claim your rewards.

Remember that YBA codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them exactly as shown in our list to avoid errors.

How to Find More YBA Codes

The developers of Your Bizarre Adventure don’t release new codes frequently, but when they do, they’re usually announced through official channels. To stay updated on the latest YBA codes, you can check the official YBA Discord server.

Additionally, following the developer UzuKee on X (formerly Twitter) and subscribing to their YouTube channel can be helpful, as they sometimes announce new codes there.

Of course, bookmarking this page is the easiest way to keep track of all active YBA codes, as we regularly update our list whenever new codes are released.