Top 9 Free Anime Streaming Sites (April 2025)

by Srinjoy Ganguly
It doesn’t have to cost you a bank to watch͏͏ anime͏͏ legally͏͏. Whether͏͏ you’re͏͏ a͏͏ newcomer͏͏ checking͏͏ out͏͏ shonen͏͏ classics͏͏ such͏͏ as͏͏ Naruto͏͏ and͏͏ Bleach͏͏ or͏͏ a͏͏ die-hard͏͏ fan͏͏ hunting͏͏ simulcasts͏͏ like͏͏ Solo͏͏ Leveling,͏͏ there͏͏ are͏͏ plenty͏͏ of͏͏ free͏͏ anime͏͏ streaming͏͏ sites and apps to help you͏͏ grass an͏͏ excellent͏͏ anime͏͏ wide͏͏ array͏͏ of͏͏ content͏͏ without͏͏ a͏͏ subscription͏͏.

From͏͏ old-school͏͏ legends͏͏ to͏͏ new-season͏͏ hype͏͏ trains,͏͏ these͏͏ sites͏͏ allow͏͏ legal͏͏ access͏͏ to͏͏ thousands͏͏ of͏͏ episodes,͏͏ with͏͏ ads,͏͏ of͏͏ course. ͏Most͏͏ of͏͏ them͏͏ also͏͏ let͏͏ you͏͏ stream͏͏ along͏͏ with͏͏ subtitles͏͏ or͏͏ dubs,͏͏ providing͏͏ a͏͏ range͏͏ from͏͏ One͏͏ Piece͏͏ to͏͏ Frieren and Naruto to Solo Leveling. ͏Here͏͏ are͏͏ the͏͏ ͏͏best͏͏ sites to͏͏ binge͏͏ watch free͏͏ anime͏͏ online͏͏, legally, without͏͏ paying a dime or resorting to illegal sites.

1. Crunchyroll

What You Can Watch:

  • Solo Leveling
  • Naruto
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Demon Slayer
  • One Piece
  • Blue Lock

Crunchyroll is the king of anime streaming, and yes, it offers a free tier. While you’ll have to sit through a few ads, you still get access to a massive anime catalogue, including seasonal simulcasts, dubbed versions, and genre-specific playlists. Expect HD streaming, subtitles, and a friendly user interface. However, newer episodes are sometimes locked behind a Premium wall, but older ones, including entire seasons of classics, are free to watch.

2. YouTube

What You Can Watch:

  • Spy x Family
  • Frieren
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Gundam: Witch from Mercury
  • Attack on Titan Final Season

Popular Channels:

YouTube has turned into a goldmine for legit anime streaming. For certain territories, Muse Asia and Ani-One still simulcast new episodes. Gundam Info gives you the chance to binge the entire Gundam timeline free of charge. Even Crunchyroll India is partying with a curated channel full of free episodes for Indian fans. The only catch is geographical restrictions, which may prevent access depending on your location.

3. RetroCrush

What You Can Watch:

  • Fist of the North Star
  • Lupin III
  • Urusei Yatsura
  • Ninja Scroll
  • Devil Lady

RetroCrush is the jackpot if you have a soft spot for vintage anime. This streaming house is all about classics from the 1970s to early 2000s, providing old-school animation, different kinds of wild fight scenes, and deep-cut gems you might’ve forgotten. It’s free with ads and has curated playlists to get you going. It’s a nostalgic experience, whether you’re using a browser or the app, and it doesn’t require a subscription.

4. Tubi TV

What You Can Watch:

  • Yu-Gi-Oh!
  • Berserk (1997)
  • Slam Dunk
  • Initial D
  • Digimon Adventure

The anime enthusiast will find Tubi a valuable resource for free content. The popular and free anime streaming site offers a wide range of genres, including sports classics such as Slam Dunk and cult favourites such as Initial D. It stands for requiring no login; simply hit play and enjoy. However, it is geo-restricted, meaning users outside the U.S. may need a VPN to access the service. For those able to use it, Tubi offers an extensive library that makes it a prime destination for anime enthusiasts.

5. Pluto TV

What You Can Watch:

  • Naruto
  • Bleach
  • Death Note
  • One Piece
  • Yu Yu Hakusho

Pluto TV brings the traditional TV experience into the digital age. It features dedicated anime channels with scheduled episodes, an on-demand section for select titles. Popular shonen series, including the Big Three, are frequently shown. The platform’s interface resembles classic TV, meaning you tune in to watch episodes on a set schedule rather than choosing them manually. However, Pluto TV is not available in India, limiting access for users in that region.

6. Bilibili TV

What You Can Watch:

  • Attack on Titan
  • Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
  • Vinland Saga
  • Kingdom
  • Blue Lock

Bilibili is quickly becoming a major player in the anime streaming scene, particularly in Southeast Asia. It offers free and legal access to a wide range of trending anime series, often with subtitles in multiple languages. The sleek, mobile-friendly interface makes it perfect for binge-watching on the go. However, access is region-locked, and its library is more curated compared to larger platforms like Crunchyroll or Muse Asia.

7. Netflix

What You Can Watch:

  • One Piece Live Action
  • Pokémon
  • Detective Conan
  • Dorohedoro
  • Great Pretender

Netflix is primarily a paid service, but in certain regions, you can access a limited selection of anime for free through telecom partnerships or regional promotions. Some examples include countries like India and the Philippines. Even without a full subscription, you can enjoy select episodes or series through bundle deals or trial offers. While it’s not always guaranteed, when it’s available, it’s great.

8. Anime-Planet

What You Can Watch:

  • Naruto
  • Bleach
  • One Piece
  • Attack on Titan
  • My Hero Academia

Anime-Planet is more than just a free anime streaming site, it’s a full-blown anime community. Backed by Crunchyroll, it offers free, ad-supported access to several popular series. But beyond streaming, it’s also a great place to build watchlists, read user reviews, and discover new shows based on what you like. The interface leans more toward database-style than binge-friendly, but it’s a reliable platform for curated legal streams and a useful tool for organising one’s anime journey.

9. AnimeSuge

What You Can Watch:

  • Demon Slayer
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Tokyo Revengers
  • Attack on Titan
  • Chainsaw Man

AnimeSunge is a rising hub for anime streaming, especially for Indian viewers. It partners with official distributors to legally offer free episodes of some of the hottest seasonal shows. The platform is clean, mobile-friendly, and includes subtitles in multiple languages. While its catalogue isn’t as large as Crunchyroll’s, it focuses on quality over quantity and ensures legal, high-quality streams of current fan favourites. It’s a solid pick if you’re looking for simulcasts without a subscription.

Whether rewatching the Big Three or catching up on the latest hits, there’s no shortage of free anime streaming apps and sites. These services not only save you money but also support creators through official licensing and ads. So what are you streaming tonight?

Srinjoy is an anime content writer for both TechWiser and Sportskeeda. With 2 years of experience, he combines his background in Media Science and Filmmaking with a strong passion for anime and pop culture journalism. He stays on top of the latest anime releases and industry trends while working toward his goal of publishing his own manga someday. His articles are thoroughly researched, drawing from trusted sources such as major Japanese news outlets. He also actively engages with the anime community on platforms like X to track spoilers, release schedules, and breaking news.

