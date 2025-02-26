What All Apple Weather App Icons and Symbols Mean: Complete Guide

The Apple Weather app is packed with information you need to plan your day. But, let’s be honest, those little icons and symbols like temperature bars and dots can sometimes feel like a secret language. We’re here to decode them all. This guide will walk you through every key symbol in the Apple Weather app. Let’s dive in!

Apple Weather App Home Screen Icons Meaning

The home screen of the Apple Weather app appears as your first screen with the day’s forecast. It’s designed to provide a quick yet comprehensive overview of the weather conditions. However, Apple doesn’t always provide a clear breakdown of what each icon and symbol means. Let’s explore what they mean.

1. High and Low Temperature (H, L) Icon: These letters represent the highest and lowest temperatures forecasted for the current day at your location. “H” indicates the peak temperature expected, while “L” shows the lowest temperature. This gives you a quick overview of the day’s temperature range to help you plan accordingly.

2. Time and Weather Details (Including Cloud Icons):

This section displays the current time and a brief description of the weather conditions. With this description is a cloud icon that visually represents the current weather. Here’s a breakdown of what each icon means:

Icon Image Icon Name Meaning Sunrise Icon Indicates the time of sunrise. Sunset Icon Indicates the time of sunset. Clear/Mostly Clear Icon A sun symbol indicates a clear sky. Partly Cloudy Icon This icon indicates some sunlight with a cloudy sky. Haze Icon Three horizontal lines with the sun or moon, indicate hazy conditions. Fog Icon Two horizontal lines below the dark cloud, indicate foggy conditions. Windy/Breezy Icon Curvy lines indicate wind direction. Cloudy Icon Indicates cloudy sky Thunderstorm Icon Indicates cloudy sky with lightning and rainfall Rain Icon This icon means rainfall. Heavy Rain Icon A cloud with more intense raindrops. Drizzle/Freezing Drizzle Icon A cloud with light raindrops. Snow Icon Chances of snowflakes. Heavy Snow/Blizzard Icon A moon symbol, indicates a clear sky at night. Freezing Rain/Sleet/Wintry Mix Icon A cloud with mixed raindrops and snowflakes. Clear/Mostly Clear (Night) Icon A moon symbol with stars indicates a clear sky at night. Partly Cloudy (Night) Icon A moon partially obscured by a cloud at night. Drizzle (Night) Icon A cloud with light raindrops and a moon partially obscured.

3. Day Forecast Section (With Temperature Bars):

This section shows the weather forecast for the next 10 days with temperature bars. Here’s what it means:

The temperature bar represents the temperature range for that day, relative to the overall 10-day temperature range.

The length of the bar indicates the temperature fluctuation for that day. A longer bar means a wider temperature range.

The bar’s color represents the temperature, with dark blue for below 0°C, light blue for 0-15°C, green for 15-20°C, yellow for 20-25°C, orange for 25-30°C, and red for above 30°C.

You will also notice a dot in Today’s temperature bar. It shows you the current temperature so you can get an idea of where you are right now within that range.

4. Weather Map (Folded Map) Icon: Tapping this icon opens the weather map which provides a visual representation of the weather across a larger area. You can see precipitation, temperature, and other weather conditions on the map.

5. Current Location page (White Dots) Icon: These dots will appear at the bottom center of the screen if you have added multiple locations to the Weather app. They indicate the number of saved locations. Also, you can swipe left or right on the screen to switch between different locations.

6. Location Menu (Three Horizontal Lines) Icon: Tapping this icon opens a menu that allows you to manage your saved locations. You can add new locations, delete existing ones, or rearrange their order.

Other Icons on Home Screen

As you scroll down the Apple Weather app’s home screen, you’ll find even more detailed information to help you understand your local conditions. Two key sections that stand out and are difficult to understand are air Quality and Precipitation.

1. Air Quality Bar (Colored Bar) Icon: This horizontal bar provides a visual representation of the current air quality in your location. The bar is segmented into different colors, each indicating a different level of air quality:

Green: Good air quality.

Yellow: Moderate air quality.

Orange: Unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Red: Unhealthy.

Dark Red: Very unhealthy.

A small dot on the bar indicates the current air quality level. Below the bar, you’ll see the Air Quality Index (AQI) number and a short description of the air quality.

2. Precipitation Map (Map with Blue Circle): This section displays a map of your region, showing the current temperature in various locations. A blue circle with a number inside a blue circle is pointed at your current city. This number represents the current temperature in your location and the map provides a quick overview of the temperature distribution in the surrounding areas. Tapping on the map will take you to the weather map.

Temperature Graph Meaning

When you tap on the temperature details on the Apple Weather app’s home screen, a “Conditions” view opens which offers a more detailed look at the weather. This view features a graph that visually represents the temperature over time, along with other key information.

1. Temperature Graph (Dotted Lines, Dots, and Colors):

Dotted Lines: Apple has not provided detailed information about the meaning of these dotted lines, similar to how they have left other icons open to interpretation. However, we believe these dotted lines likely represent days that have passed or time that has elapsed.

For example: You can see the image below of yesterday’s temperature graph which has only the dotted lines. It is because that time has passed already.

Dots: The dots on the graph represent specific temperature readings. The black transparent dots with the letters H and L show the highest and lowest temperature of that day. However, the white dot represents the temperature of the current time.

Colors: The colors on the graph represent different temperature ranges, similar to the 10-day forecast bars. These colors provide a quick visual indication of whether the temperature is rising or falling and its relative warmth or coolness.

Dark blue is for temperatures below 0 Celsius.

Light blue 0-15 Celsius.

Green 15-20 Celsius.

Yellow 20-25,

Orange 25-30

Red 30 Celsius plus.

The graph allows you to see the temperature fluctuations over time and get a sense of the overall temperature trend.

2. Dropdown Arrow (Graph Selection Menu): Next to the cloud icon (which represents the current weather condition), you’ll find a dropdown arrow. Tapping this arrow opens a menu that allows you to directly jump to other detailed graph sections. These sections include:

UV Index

Wind

Precipitation

Humidity

Visibility

Pressure

This dropdown menu provides quick access to more specific weather information.

Precipitation View: Icons and Symbols Meaning

When you tap on “Precipitation” from the dropdown menu in the “Conditions” view, you’ll see a detailed graph and information about the expected precipitation.

When we talk about precipitation, we are talking about water falling out of the sky. This could be rain, drizzle, snow, sleet, or hail.

The graph visually represents the expected precipitation levels throughout the day. The vertical bars on the graph indicate the intensity of precipitation at different times. The horizontal axis displays the time of day and the vertical axis on the right side of the graph shows the precipitation amount in inches.

1. Precipitation Amount (.8″) Icon: This number represents the total amount of precipitation expected for the selected day. It indicates the total precipitation, measured in inches of your city. This provides a quick overview of the overall precipitation level anticipated for the day.

2. Daily Summary (6.5″) Icon: At the bottom of the screen, there is a “Daily Summary” section. This section provides a text-based summary of the expected precipitation for the day. In this case, the summary reads, “On Tuesday, the total snowfall will be 6.5”. This statement specifies that the total snowfall expected is 6.5 inches in height.

And there you have it folks! We’ve peeled back the layers of the Apple Weather app’s icons and symbols and given you a clearer picture of what each one means. Now, you can confidently navigate your forecast, understand the data at a glance, and make informed decisions about your day.

If you’re curious about the symbols in other apps too, then don’t forget to check out our other icon explanation guides below: