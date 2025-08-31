Who is Saint Figarland Garling in One Piece? Explained

Summary:

Saint Figarland Garling is a Celestial Dragon in One Piece, a former commander of the God’s Knights, and now a Five Elder.

A shocking reveal ties Shanks and Shamrock to Garling, changing everything we know about the Figarland family.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saint Figarland Garling in One Piece.

You already know that Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece Final Saga is introducing some of the most mysterious and dangerous characters in the series. After One Piece Chapter 1158, the one character that has been standing out more than ever is Saint Figarland Garling. But most fans don’t really know who Sant Figarland Garling is.

His presence stretches across eras, and his actions have been the driving force behind some of the darkest events in One Piece. Before we break down his identity, powers, and shocking connection to Shanks, know that this article contains spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1158.

Who is Figarland Garling in One Piece

Figarland Garling as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

Saint Figarland Garling is a Celestial Dragon and former Supreme Commander of the mysterious God’s Knights. He has been promoted to the status of the Five Elders, replacing Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who was killed by Imu in the Egghead Incident. He now holds the terrifying title of Warrior God of Science and Defense.

But Garling’s dark reputation didn’t start there. He was once crowned the “Champion of God Valley” during the infamous Native Hunting Competition 38 years ago. In that brutal event, he killed the island’s king for daring to oppose the slaughter of his own people. That single moment cemented Garling as one of the most ruthless Celestial Dragons in One Piece history.

What Was Figarland Garling’s Role in the God Valley Incident

God Valley as seen in One Piece anime | Credits: Toei Animation

In One Piece Chapter 1158, we see Garling reporting to the Five Elders in a flashback set 40 years ago during his mission in God Valley. He did not manage to convince the natives to become part of the World Government, but revealed that the region was abundant in valuable resources.

He then proposed to hold the next Celestial Dragon Native Hunting Tournament there, a choice that would forever tie his name to the God Valley Incident.

What makes this scene more important is what comes next. A mysterious red-haired woman is seen in God Valley pushing a stroller with two babies inside, later revealed to be Shanks and Shamrock. This moment strongly hints that Garling could be their father.

Is Figarland Garling Related to Shanks?

Shanks and Shamrock as seen in One Piece Chapter 1158 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

This is the question that has been on fans’ minds for years, and Chapter 1158 strongly hints at the answer. Shanks and Shamrock are introduced as Garling’s children with a mysterious red-haired woman.

Shamrock goes on to become the Supreme Commander of the God Knights. Shanks is adopted by the Roger Pirates after being discovered in a treasure chest following the God Valley incident.

The resemblance among Shanks, Shamrock, and Garling is undeniable. Even in One Piece Film: Red, the Five Elders indirectly hinted that Uta’s connection to Shanks made him part of the Figarland family. With the manga now confirming that Shamrock is the son of Garling, the evidence is overwhelming, and confirms that Shanks is the son of Figarland Garling, making him a part of the Figarland bloodline.

How Powerful is Saint Figarland Garling?

Figarland Garling during his younger days | Credits: Toei Animation

While Oda hasn’t fully revealed Garling’s abilities, the hints we’ve seen are terrifying. As a new member of the Five Elders, he probably shares their immortality and instant regeneration powers. And with this title, he may even gain a Devil Fruit transformation like the other Elders.

Physically, Garling is a tall, imposing man with a crescent moon-shaped hairstyle and beard, often depicted carrying a sword. His execution of Saint Mjosgard in Mary Geoise showed just how much authority he holds.

He can even pass judgment on other Celestial Dragons. Along with his background as Champion of God Valley, we can safely bet that Garling is one of the strongest figures in the World Government.

The Figarland Family’s Importance

Saint Figarland Garling becomes one of the Five Elders | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Figarlands are not just another Celestial Dragon family. They are one of the Founding 20 Families of the World Government, meaning their ancestors once stood against Joy Boy himself.

Today, with Garling as an Elder, Shamrock as Supreme Commander of the God’s Knights, and Shanks as one of the Yonko, this family represents three very distinct lines of power: World Government oppression, military enforcement, and pirate freedom.

This split in the family’s paths sets the stage for some of the Final Saga’s most emotional and devastating confrontations. Just imagine Shanks standing against his own bloodline, or Shamrock forced to fight against his brother in the name of the World Government.

Saint Figarland Garling’s Role in the Final Saga

Saint Figarland Garling | Credits: Toei Animation

Down the line, you can bet that Garling is going to end up as one of the biggest antagonists in One Piece’s endgame. We may soon see him in action during the flashback to the God Valley Incident.

We have already gotten hints from Oda that the Final War will make Marineford look small in comparison, and you can bet that Garling will be one of the major figures in this. Whether he is to battle Dragon, Shanks, or even Luffy, Saint Garling’s presence guarantees some of the series’ most explosive confrontations.

Final Thoughts on Figarland Garling

So, who is Figarland Garling in One Piece? He is not just another villain; he’s a direct link between the Celestial Dragons, the God’s Knights, and Shanks himself.

As Oda continues to uncover mysteries in the Final Saga, Garling’s true abilities and motivations will undoubtedly alter the course of history. If you are looking for the next big antagonist in One Piece, you just found him.