Update: We last updated this article with the latest floors in Dandy’s World on November 11, 2025.

Floors are the places where actual gameplay occurs. The Floors in Dandy’s World contain Twisteds that are waiting for someone to make a sound, items scattered, and machines that you must complete to progress. There are floors for as long as you survive; however, you will encounter one of the fourteen types. This article lists all the floors in Dandy’s World along with their details.

Details of all Floors in Dandy’s World

There are a total of 14 floors in Dandy’s World, including ten regular floors, three event-exclusive floors, and one Challenge floor. Regular floors spawn at random during your runs. The Event-exclusive floors will be available during specific events, like Christmas, Halloween, and Easter. Lastly, players can vote for a particular card after clearing odd-numbered floors to spawn the Challenge floor.

That said, here is the list of all floors and their details:

Regular Floors

Regular-type floors in Dandy’s World are those that spawn at random during your runs. Most have multiple variants that appear at random. Each floor contains four or more machines (up to a maximum of 20) that you must extract to clear it. There will also be two or more Twisteds (up to a maximum of six) that attempt to stop you from doing your job. The number of Twisteds you encounter and the machines you must complete depends on the number of floors you reach and the number of surviving players on the current floor.

The floors also contain several Dandy’s World items, such as Tapes, that you can pick up and use for your journey. They also contain various decorative items and furniture, behind which you can hide to avoid detection from the Twisteds. Each variant of a floor differs only in its size, decorative items, furniture, and placement. Other gameplay mechanics remain the same. Some regular floors have requirements to spawn, which is surviving a certain number of floors.

That said, here is the list of all regular floors in Dandy’s World:

1. Rainbow Rooms

Rainbow Rooms is a regular floor in Dandy’s World that can spawn from the first floor. It features a blue rainbow-striped wall and has a brown wooden floor. You can encounter seven of its variants, with most being small in size and others being bigger than all other floors.

2. Art Studio

Art Studio is a regular floor that can spawn from the first floor, similar to the Rainbow Rooms. It has three variants, which feature white walls and a brown wooden floor.

3. Greenhouse

The Greenhouse floor can spawn only after the sixth floor and features nature-themed decor. Its walls are painted green, and it has plant pots and benches. The Greenhouse has two variants, which are spacious yet have multiple enclosed areas.

4. Diner

Diner contains kitchen-themed items, such as menus, vending machines, and jukeboxes. It is of medium size and can spawn only after the sixth floor. You can find the outer walls painted in red and the inner ones in red or green colors, with a brown wooden floor. Its kitchen area has a grey tile floor.

5. Warehouse

The Warehouse floor can spawn only after the eleventh floor. It has three variants, each themed around a regular warehouse or parking garage. You can find grey concrete walls and various sections separated by metal fences. The Warehouse contains cars, desks, computers, soda dispensers, and more.

6. Gift Shop

The Gift Shop floor appears only after the eleventh floor. It is a decent-sized floor with blue walls and a brown wooden floor. Only one variant of Gift Shop exists, with various souvenirs, a cloth rack, and plushies of Main Character Toons.

7. Astro Map

Astro Map is a floor that can spawn only after the 16th floor. It is themed around the Astro Toon, featuring walls and floors painted in different shades of blue and purple. You can find rooms decorated with stars, mini spaceships, a small-scale model of the solar system, and more such items.

8. Shelly Map

Shelly Map is themed around museums, containing dinosaur fossils, dig sites, nature-themed items, plushies of the Shelly Toon, and more. This floor spawns only after the 16th floor and is one of the smallest maps in Dany’s World

9. Vee Map

Vee Map is a floor that spawns only after the 16th floor and is related to the Vee Toon. It features a game show area, arcade machines, and computer displays. You can also find various Vee-related posters on the walls of the Vee Map.

10. Sprout Map

Like Vee and Shelly, Sprout Map is related to the Sprout Toon and has one variant. You can encounter this floor only after the eleventh floor. It contains a kitchen, a dining room, and an open area.

Also read:

Event-Exclusive Floors

The floors that spawn only during the specific events are Event-exclusive floors. Dandy’s World features three event-exclusive floors that were available during their corresponding events. They are decorated with event-themed items and furniture and contain event-themed currency, fTwisteds, and other items. These floors have the same gameplay mechanics as the regular floors and appear at regular intervals. Here is their list:

1. Workshop

The Workshop floor was available during the Christmas event, which appeared on every fifth floor. It has one variant and spawns at least one Holiday Twisted. You can find Christmas-themed items, such as wrapped gifts, a Christmas tree, and more.

2. Spring Boutique

Spring Boutique is an event-exclusive floor that was available during the Easter event. It has one variant and appears on every fifth floor. You can find Easter Eggs scattered across the floor, a gift shop, and open spaces with trees, grass, and flowers.

3. Halloway Graveyard

Halloween Graveyard is a Halloween-themed floor that was available during the Halloween event. It has one variant, decorated with spooky items, such as jack-o-lanterns, gravestones, plushies of Gourdy and his bedroom, and more.

Challenge Floor

Currently, there is only one Challenge Floor in Dandy’s World, Dyle Map. It contains 25 Machines and can spawn three or more common Twisteds. It spawns when the players vote for the TIME’S UP card after clearing odd-numbered floors. However, you can vote for it only after completing nine floors during your run.

It is one of the most challenging floors where you’ll encounter the Lethal Twisted Dyle. This Twisted has an infinite detection range and can kill you in one attack regardless of your health. Clearing this floor requires the best Toons, Trinkets, team members, and strategies.