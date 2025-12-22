Avatar 4: Release Date, Plot Details and What’s Next for the Franchise

Summary:

Avatar 4 is scheduled to release in theaters on December 21, 2029.

The movie will feature an eight-year time jump.

The first act of Avatar 4 has already been shot, and there is an interesting reason behind it.

James Cameron’s Avatar is back in the spotlight with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The movie opened to a massive $345 million at the global box office, which was lower than Avatar: The Way of Water but still stronger than the first Avatar movie.

Now, with the release of Avatar 3, the only question on everyone’s mind is, “What’s next for the Avatar franchise?” Avatar 4 is already confirmed to release but how will it continue the story after Fire and Ash? Here’s everything we know so far about Avatar 4.

When Is Avatar 4 Coming Out

Avatar 4 currently has a confirmed release date of December 21, 2029. Filming for the movie’s first act has already been completed, a decision driven by the film’s eight-year time jump. Director James Cameron revealed that the opening portion of Avatar 4 was shot early on. This was done to ensure continuity with the child actors before they aged out of their roles.

However, the possibility of a fourth Avatar film happening depends on the success of Fire and Ash. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron addressed the possibility that the next installment may not move forward:

This can be the last one. There’s only one [unanswered question] in the story. We may find that the release of Avatar 3 proves how diminished the cinematic experience is these days, or we may find it proves the case that it’s as strong as it ever was — but only for certain types of films. It’s a coin toss right now. We won’t know until the middle of January.

What Will be the Story of Avatar 4

Avatar Fire and Ash | Credits: Disney

As of writing, very little is known about the plot details of Avatar 4. The movie will take place eight years after the events of Fire and Ash and will introduce frost-based regions of Pandora similar to the Arctic. Cameron has confirmed that Avatar: Fire and Ash serves as a conclusion to the current trilogy. This means that Avatar 4 will act as the beginning of a new chapter rather than a direct continuation.

Another confirmed major change is that Avatar 4 will feature scenes set on Earth. This is something neither Avatar: The Way of Water nor Fire and Ash explored in detail. There will also be a new overarching threat established in Avatar 4, which will ultimately be resolved in Avatar 5. However, this does not mean that Quaritch will die since Cameron has confirmed that Quaritch will appear in every Avatar film. Finally, Avatar 4 will be narrated by Kiri, once again voiced by Sigourney Weaver.

How Does Avatar: Fire and Ash Set Up Avatar 4

Warning: This section contains spoilers for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Two major plot developments happen at the end of Avatar: Fire and Ash that could hint at where the franchise could be headed next. First, Spider (Jack Champion) is now able to breathe on Pandora without a battery-powered mask. This shift removes one of the biggest limitations humans faced while trying to colonize the planet. With that obstacle seemingly gone, the RDA’s efforts to colonize Pandora could accelerate, allowing them to return in Avatar 4 at a greater scale.

As for the threats of Fire and Ash, Quaritch and Varang are defeated, but they are still alive and armed, so the duo will likely be back in the next film. This could mean that Avatar 4 may escalate the existing conflict rather than resetting it with entirely new villains.

What is the Cast of Avatar 4

