5 Best 45W USB-C Chargers for Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+

So, you’ve treated yourself to a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or S25+, only to realize there’s no charger in the box? You’re not alone. More and more phone manufacturers are skipping the charger, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of options. You can use either Samsung’s official charger or any other certified compatible third-party adapter to fast charge your new device. We’ve curated some of the best options you can buy right now.

Choosing the Right Adapter For Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+

It’s important to understand the charging adapter specifications needed to maximize charging speed and ensure full compatibility with your Galaxy S25 device.

For reference, the S25 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. With its 5,000mAh battery, it takes around 57–60 minutes to charge from 0 to 100% using the official Samsung 45W charger.

Here are the key factors to consider when choosing a charger:

PD 3.0 Support: The S25 Ultra and S25+ both feature Super Fast Charging 2.0 , Samsung’s proprietary charging technology. This requires a 45W charger with PD 3.0 and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) for optimal charging speeds. It’s important to note that not all 45W PD chargers are compatible with Super Fast Charging 2.0.









The S25 Ultra and S25+ both feature , Samsung’s proprietary charging technology. This requires a 45W charger with PD 3.0 and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) for optimal charging speeds. It’s important to note that not all 45W PD chargers are compatible with Super Fast Charging 2.0. Power Output (Wattage): Look for a charger with a power output of 45W or higher. While a higher wattage charger won’t harm your phone, it won’t charge faster than 45W.



Look for a charger with a While a higher wattage charger won’t harm your phone, it won’t charge faster than 45W. Consider your other devices: If you have laptops or tablets that use USB-C PD charging, a higher-wattage charger (e.g., 65W or 100W) may be a more versatile option.



If you have laptops or tablets that use USB-C PD charging, a higher-wattage charger (e.g., 65W or 100W) may be a more versatile option. Safety Certifications: Look for chargers with safety certifications like UL or CE. These certifications ensure the charger meets safety standards and protects your device from damage.



Look for chargers with safety certifications like UL or CE. These certifications ensure the charger meets safety standards and protects your device from damage. Form Factor and Portability: Consider whether you need a compact charger for travel or a larger one with multiple ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously. GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers offer high power output in a smaller form factor.



Consider whether you need a compact charger for travel or a larger one with multiple ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously. GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers offer high power output in a smaller form factor. Cable Quality: A high-quality USB-C to USB-C cable that supports 5A is essential for Super Fast Charging 2.0. Look for cables that are PD 3.0 certified and rated for 5A or higher.

1. Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charger (Official)

Our top recommendation is Samsung’s in-house 45W USB-C charger, the official choice for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+. It can charge your phone to about 68% in 30 minutes and fully charge it in just under an hour.

The charger is available on both Amazon and Samsung Store. It comes with a compatible USB-C to USB-C charging cable inside the box, so you’ll have an extra just in case.

Price: $27

$27 Cable included: Yes

Yes Weight: 135 g

135 g Warranty: 6 Months

6 Months Buy Now: Amazon | Samsung Store

2. Google 45W USB-C GaN Charger

Another high-quality charger from Google, this model supports USB PD 3.1 charging at up to 45W, along with PPS technology, making it fully compatible with the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+. This is a GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger, meaning it is super compact, generates less heat, and offers fast charging.

Price: $29.99

$29.99 Cable included: No

No Weight: 113 g

113 g Warranty: 12 Months

12 Months Buy Now: Amazon

3. Spigen 651 65W PD 3.0 USB-C GaN Charger

The Spigen GaN 651 charger supports Power Delivery (PD) charging at up to 65W, meaning you can not only fast charge your Galaxy S25 Ultra or Plus but also power your MacBook, Galaxy Book, and other devices. This is a GaN charger—offering fast charging, less heat, and a compact size. It also comes with built-in safety features.

The charger has a folding plug, making it easy to slip into your backpack. A 6.6ft USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the package. Spigen also offers a dual-port version (652) at a similar price, making it a great option if you need to charge multiple devices.

Price: $26.99

$26.99 Cable included: Yes, 6.6 ft

Yes, 6.6 ft Weight: 96.0 g

96.0 g Warranty: 24 Months

24 Months Buy Now: Amazon

4. Anker 313 45W USB-C GaN Charger

Anker is one of my favorite third-party charger brands, known for making well-researched and safe charging adapters. The Anker 313 charger supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 and can fast charge your Galaxy S25 Ultra at a full 45W, provided you’re using a 5A cable.

With GaN technology, it’s about 30% smaller than original Samsung 45W charger. Anker has also included a total of 10 safety features, including short circuit, high voltage, and overcharge protection.

Price: $21.99

$21.99 Cable included: No

No Weight: 68 g

68 g Warranty: 18 Months

18 Months Buy Now: Amazon

5. Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 67W

This charging adapter from Belkin supports 67W of charging with Power Delivery 3.1 and PPS. It has three ports, allowing you to use one at a time to fast charge your Galaxy S25 Ultra or S25+ at full speeds, i.e., Super Fast Charging 2.0, or charge your MacBook or Galaxy Book at 67W.

When using all three ports, the top port can deliver 25W, which will charge your Samsung phone at Super Fast Charging 1.0, while the other two ports can each provide 20W. The adapter also features Belkin Smart Protect safety technology, a flat-to-wall design, and foldable prongs for easy packing.

Price: $34.99

$34.99 Cable included: No

No Weight: 167 g

167 g Warranty: 2 Year

2 Year Buy Now: Amazon

These are five of our top picks for charging your Galaxy S25 biggie. You can choose other chargers as well, but make sure they support 45W or higher output via USB-C, include USB PD 3.0 or higher with PPS support, and come from a reputable brand with safety certifications.