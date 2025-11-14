Why Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Solo Players Are Furious

Summary:

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 solo players criticize the online-only campaign.

Solo players cannot add AI allies when playing the campaign alone.

Online-only means you lose your progress if the game pushes an update while you’re playing.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has finally gone live with its roster of maps, characters, and game modes. However, not everything is alright with Treyarch’s latest title. The game introduced co-op to the campaign, allowing you to enjoy the story mode alongside others. However, this has become a big issue for solo players who wish to tackle the challenges on their own. The game requires a constant internet connection, even when you’re playing the campaign, which becomes the first issue. Additionally, solo players will run into a couple of other problems during their playthrough.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s Campaign Receives Criticism From Solo Players

While the latest Call of Duty Black Ops 7 campaign is co-op, it supports solo play, allowing you to face the enemies alone, literally. This is because the developers didn’t add the option for solo players to add AI allies, making things challenging and frustrating. Additionally, the campaign has been crafted around the complete four-person squad, and the characters are fully voiced. This means while playing solo, you hear the voice lines without having the characters around, making you feel like you’re playing with ghosts.

Since Black Ops 7 is an always online campaign without the ability to pause, even if playing solo, when there is an update pushed it will interrupt your campaign regardless of where you are and what's happening.



Glad I didn't lose any progress at least. pic.twitter.com/ofOXPLSvQD — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 14, 2025

However, this is not everything there is to the problem. Being online-only means that you cannot pause the game, even if you’re playing it solo. To add to the issue, you lose all progress if the game decides to push an update. This is a major downside, and a first for Call of Duty. You could be busy fighting a major boss and almost take him down, and CoD decides to push a Daily Update, and there goes your progress. The game boots you out of the gameplay once this happens, regardless of whether you’re playing solo or co-op.

These are just some of the issues that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is currently facing. It received a mild launch, which was quickly overshadowed by the various problems. The campaign itself is relatively short and has yet to impress the community. It is left to be seen how the developer tackles the multiplayer and brings that title back to life.

