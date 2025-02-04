Deadlock: How to Play Abrams, Best Build and Strategies

Looking to take control of matches with Abrams in Deadlock? We can help you. As one of the most versatile tanks in the game, Abrams is great at both starting fights and staying alive in long battles. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about how to play Abrams effectively, including his best build and strategy.
How to Play Abrams in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order
Abrams’ ability kit focuses on sustainability and crowd control:
|Abilities
|Description
|Siphon Life
|This ability heals you by taking health from nearby enemies. It helps you stay in battles longer, whether you’re fighting alone or with your team.
|Shoulder Charge
|It lets you charge forward, pulling enemies with you and disrupting their formation. If you slam them into a wall, they get stunned.
|Infernal Resilience
|A passive ability that restores some of the damage you take over time, making you harder to kill even without items.
|Seismic Impact
|The ultimate ability that lets you leap into the air and slam down on enemies, dealing damage and stunning them.
For Abram’s optimal performance in the game, follow this ability progression:
- Start with Infernal Resilience at level 1 for early sustain.
- Take Shoulder Charge at level 2 for mobility.
- Get Siphon Life at level 3.
- Unlock Seismic Impact at level 4.
Early Game Items for Abrams (0-15 Minutes)
In the early game, focus on survival and controlling your lane. Get items that give lifesteal and defense to stay in fights and trade well. Remember to prioritize Melee Lifesteal and Close Quarters first, as they form the core of your early-game trading potential.
|Item Name
|Cost (Souls)
|Description
Melee Lifesteal
|500
|Grants lifesteal on melee attacks for lane sustain.
Close Quarters
|500
|Increases damage at close range, ideal for Abrams
Sprint Boots
|500
|Boosts movement speed for better positioning
Extra Stamina
|500
|Increases stamina pool for more ability usage
Spirit Strike
|500
|Enhances spirit damage output
Melee Charge
|1,250
|Improves charge attacks and mobility
Mid-Game Items for Abrams (15-25 Minutes)
In the mid-game around 15 to 25 minutes, Abrams will become a real threat to enemies. You will already be having more Souls, so start buying more defensive items, then build damage to dominate team fights. Here are the items you should purchase at the Curiosity Shop:
|Item Name
|Cost (Souls)
|Description
Hunter’s Aura
|3,000
|Creates an aura that boosts damage output
Point Blank
|3,500
|Significantly increases close-range damage
Improved Bullet Armor
|4,250
|Enhanced protection against bullet damage
Improved Spirit Armor
|4,250
|Upgraded spirit damage resistance
Superior Stamina
|3,500
|Further increases stamina pool and regeneration
Bullet Resist Shredder
|1,250
|Reduces enemy bullet resistance
Duration Extender
|1,250
|Prolongs the effect of your abilities
Late-Game Items for Abrams (25+ Minutes)
Late-game items help you stay strong against enemy carries after spending more than 25 minutes in the game. They give powerful abilities and big stat boosts, letting you survive longer:
|Item Name
|Cost (Souls)
|Description
Vampiric Burst
|6,200
|Increases lifesteal, fire rate, and weapon damage by 25%
Colossus
|6,200
|Allows you to blink at enemies and silence them
Leech
|6,300
|Enhances all lifesteal effects
Phantom Strike
|6,200
|Allows you to silence enemies
Diviner’s Kevlar
|4,250
|Provides additional armor and spirit resistance
Superior Cooldown
|4,250
|Reduces all ability cooldowns
Situational Items for Abrams
Situational items help you adapt to different game scenarios. Choose them based on enemy threats, like crowd control, high sustain, or mobility needs. Also, if you have extra Souls in your pocket. Don’t stick to a fixed build, you can adjust as needed.
|Item Name
|Cost
|Description
Warp Stone
|3,000
|Provides emergency mobility and temporary bullet resistance
Healbane
|1,250
|Reduces enemy healing and provides healing on kill
Debuff Remover
|4,250
|Cleanses negative effects and provides debuff resistance
Curse
|6,200
|Prevents enemy item usage
Refresher
|6,200
|Resets all ability cooldowns, allows for double ultimates
Strategies to Play Abrams in Deadlock
To play Abrams effectively, here are the tips and strategies you want to follow:
- Start fights with Shoulder Charge when your team is ready.
- Use Seismic Impact to disrupt enemies, not to escape.
- Time Siphon Life when enemies have used their abilities for better healing.
- Stun multiple enemies by knocking them into walls.
Adjust Abram’s build based on the enemy team and what your allies need. Practice these combos in a few matches, and you’ll soon control team fights and create space for your carries. Good luck, and make sure your enemies get scared of Abrams charging at them.