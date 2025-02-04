Deadlock: How to Play Abrams, Best Build and Strategies

Looking to take control of matches with Abrams in Deadlock? We can help you. As one of the most versatile tanks in the game, Abrams is great at both starting fights and staying alive in long battles. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about how to play Abrams effectively, including his best build and strategy.

How to Play Abrams in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

Abrams’ ability kit focuses on sustainability and crowd control:

Abilities Description Siphon Life This ability heals you by taking health from nearby enemies. It helps you stay in battles longer, whether you’re fighting alone or with your team. Shoulder Charge It lets you charge forward, pulling enemies with you and disrupting their formation. If you slam them into a wall, they get stunned. Infernal Resilience A passive ability that restores some of the damage you take over time, making you harder to kill even without items. Seismic Impact The ultimate ability that lets you leap into the air and slam down on enemies, dealing damage and stunning them.

For Abram’s optimal performance in the game, follow this ability progression:

Start with Infernal Resilience at level 1 for early sustain. Take Shoulder Charge at level 2 for mobility. Get Siphon Life at level 3. Unlock Seismic Impact at level 4.

Early Game Items for Abrams (0-15 Minutes)

In the early game, focus on survival and controlling your lane. Get items that give lifesteal and defense to stay in fights and trade well. Remember to prioritize Melee Lifesteal and Close Quarters first, as they form the core of your early-game trading potential.

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Melee Lifesteal 500 Grants lifesteal on melee attacks for lane sustain.

Close Quarters 500 Increases damage at close range, ideal for Abrams

Sprint Boots 500 Boosts movement speed for better positioning

Extra Stamina 500 Increases stamina pool for more ability usage

Spirit Strike 500 Enhances spirit damage output

Melee Charge 1,250 Improves charge attacks and mobility

Mid-Game Items for Abrams (15-25 Minutes)

In the mid-game around 15 to 25 minutes, Abrams will become a real threat to enemies. You will already be having more Souls, so start buying more defensive items, then build damage to dominate team fights. Here are the items you should purchase at the Curiosity Shop:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Hunter’s Aura 3,000 Creates an aura that boosts damage output

Point Blank 3,500 Significantly increases close-range damage

Improved Bullet Armor 4,250 Enhanced protection against bullet damage

Improved Spirit Armor 4,250 Upgraded spirit damage resistance

Superior Stamina 3,500 Further increases stamina pool and regeneration

Bullet Resist Shredder 1,250 Reduces enemy bullet resistance

Duration Extender 1,250 Prolongs the effect of your abilities

Late-Game Items for Abrams (25+ Minutes)

Late-game items help you stay strong against enemy carries after spending more than 25 minutes in the game. They give powerful abilities and big stat boosts, letting you survive longer:

Item Name Cost (Souls) Description

Vampiric Burst 6,200 Increases lifesteal, fire rate, and weapon damage by 25%

Colossus 6,200 Allows you to blink at enemies and silence them

Leech 6,300 Enhances all lifesteal effects

Phantom Strike 6,200 Allows you to silence enemies

Diviner’s Kevlar 4,250 Provides additional armor and spirit resistance

Superior Cooldown 4,250 Reduces all ability cooldowns

Situational Items for Abrams

Situational items help you adapt to different game scenarios. Choose them based on enemy threats, like crowd control, high sustain, or mobility needs. Also, if you have extra Souls in your pocket. Don’t stick to a fixed build, you can adjust as needed.

Item Name Cost Description

Warp Stone 3,000 Provides emergency mobility and temporary bullet resistance

Healbane 1,250 Reduces enemy healing and provides healing on kill

Debuff Remover 4,250 Cleanses negative effects and provides debuff resistance

Curse 6,200 Prevents enemy item usage

Refresher 6,200 Resets all ability cooldowns, allows for double ultimates

Also Read:

Strategies to Play Abrams in Deadlock

To play Abrams effectively, here are the tips and strategies you want to follow:

Start fights with Shoulder Charge when your team is ready.

Use Seismic Impact to disrupt enemies, not to escape.

Time Siphon Life when enemies have used their abilities for better healing.

Stun multiple enemies by knocking them into walls.

Adjust Abram’s build based on the enemy team and what your allies need. Practice these combos in a few matches, and you’ll soon control team fights and create space for your carries. Good luck, and make sure your enemies get scared of Abrams charging at them.