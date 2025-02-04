Home » Gaming » Deadlock: How to Play Abrams, Best Build and Strategies

Deadlock: How to Play Abrams, Best Build and Strategies

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Looking to take control of matches with Abrams in Deadlock? We can help you. As one of the most versatile tanks in the game, Abrams is great at both starting fights and staying alive in long battles. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about how to play Abrams effectively, including his best build and strategy.

Abrams Best Build in Deadlock

How to Play Abrams in Deadlock: Core Abilities and Leveling Order

Abrams’ ability kit focuses on sustainability and crowd control:

AbilitiesDescription
Siphon LifeThis ability heals you by taking health from nearby enemies. It helps you stay in battles longer, whether you’re fighting alone or with your team.
Shoulder ChargeIt lets you charge forward, pulling enemies with you and disrupting their formation. If you slam them into a wall, they get stunned.
Infernal ResilienceA passive ability that restores some of the damage you take over time, making you harder to kill even without items.
Seismic ImpactThe ultimate ability that lets you leap into the air and slam down on enemies, dealing damage and stunning them.

For Abram’s optimal performance in the game, follow this ability progression:

  1. Start with Infernal Resilience at level 1 for early sustain.
  2. Take Shoulder Charge at level 2 for mobility.
  3. Get Siphon Life at level 3.
  4. Unlock Seismic Impact at level 4.

Early Game Items for Abrams (0-15 Minutes)

In the early game, focus on survival and controlling your lane. Get items that give lifesteal and defense to stay in fights and trade well. Remember to prioritize Melee Lifesteal and Close Quarters first, as they form the core of your early-game trading potential.

Item NameCost (Souls)Description
Deadlock Melee Lifesteal
Melee Lifesteal		500Grants lifesteal on melee attacks for lane sustain.
Deadlock Close Quarters
Close Quarters		500Increases damage at close range, ideal for Abrams
Deadlock Sprint Boost
Sprint Boots		500Boosts movement speed for better positioning
Deadlock Extra Stamina
Extra Stamina		500Increases stamina pool for more ability usage
Deadlock Spirit Strike
Spirit Strike		500Enhances spirit damage output
Deadlock Melee Charge
Melee Charge		1,250Improves charge attacks and mobility

Mid-Game Items for Abrams (15-25 Minutes)

In the mid-game around 15 to 25 minutes, Abrams will become a real threat to enemies. You will already be having more Souls, so start buying more defensive items, then build damage to dominate team fights. Here are the items you should purchase at the Curiosity Shop:

Item NameCost (Souls)Description
Deadlock Hunter's Aura
Hunter’s Aura		3,000Creates an aura that boosts damage output
Deadlock Point Blank
Point Blank		3,500Significantly increases close-range damage
Deadlock Improved Bullet Armor
Improved Bullet Armor		4,250Enhanced protection against bullet damage
Deadlock Improved Spirit Armor
Improved Spirit Armor		4,250Upgraded spirit damage resistance
Deadlock Superior Stamina
Superior Stamina		3,500Further increases stamina pool and regeneration
Deadlock Bullet Resist Shredder
Bullet Resist Shredder		1,250Reduces enemy bullet resistance
Deadlock Duration Extender
Duration Extender		1,250Prolongs the effect of your abilities

Late-Game Items for Abrams (25+ Minutes)

Late-game items help you stay strong against enemy carries after spending more than 25 minutes in the game. They give powerful abilities and big stat boosts, letting you survive longer:

Item NameCost (Souls)Description
Deadlock Vampiric Burst
Vampiric Burst		6,200Increases lifesteal, fire rate, and weapon damage by 25%
Deadlock Colossus
Colossus		6,200Allows you to blink at enemies and silence them
Deadlock Leech
Leech		6,300Enhances all lifesteal effects
Deadlock Phantom Strike
Phantom Strike		6,200Allows you to silence enemies
Deadlock Diviner's Kevlar
Diviner’s Kevlar		4,250Provides additional armor and spirit resistance
Deadlock Superior Cooldown
Superior Cooldown		4,250Reduces all ability cooldowns

Situational Items for Abrams

Situational items help you adapt to different game scenarios. Choose them based on enemy threats, like crowd control, high sustain, or mobility needs. Also, if you have extra Souls in your pocket. Don’t stick to a fixed build, you can adjust as needed.

Item NameCostDescription
Deadlock Warp Stone
Warp Stone		3,000Provides emergency mobility and temporary bullet resistance
Deadlock Healbane
Healbane		1,250Reduces enemy healing and provides healing on kill
Deadlock Debuff Remover
Debuff Remover		4,250Cleanses negative effects and provides debuff resistance
Deadlock Curse
Curse		6,200Prevents enemy item usage
Deadlock Refresher
Refresher		6,200Resets all ability cooldowns, allows for double ultimates

Strategies to Play Abrams in Deadlock

To play Abrams effectively, here are the tips and strategies you want to follow:

Abrams can stun and does heavy melee damage in Deadlock
  • Start fights with Shoulder Charge when your team is ready.
  • Use Seismic Impact to disrupt enemies, not to escape.
  • Time Siphon Life when enemies have used their abilities for better healing.
  • Stun multiple enemies by knocking them into walls.

Adjust Abram’s build based on the enemy team and what your allies need. Practice these combos in a few matches, and you’ll soon control team fights and create space for your carries. Good luck, and make sure your enemies get scared of Abrams charging at them.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

