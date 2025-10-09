Halloween in Fortnite means one thing: epic crossovers with horror’s biggest icons! This year, Epic Games is pulling out all the stops by bringing one of the most recognizable slashers to the island. Ghostface, the mask-wearing killer who’s been terrorizing moviegoers since 1996’s Scream, is officially slashing his way into Fortnite this spooky season. The iconic Scream villain joins the Battle Royale roster as part of this year’s spooky celebrations. Here’s what we know about how to get Ghostface skin in Fortnite.

When Will Ghostface Skin Be Released in Fortnite?

Fortnitemares 2025 launches on October 9th, 2025, and Ghostface should follow shortly after. Though Epic Games hasn’t confirmed the exact date, speculation points to October 12 – roughly three days into the Halloween event in the game. The skin will be available for purchase through the Item Shop, so regular checks are recommended to catch it when it goes live.

Ghostface Skin Bundle Prices

The Ghostface collaboration appears to include multiple items beyond just the outfit. According to leaked information, the bundle may feature:

Ghostface Cosmetics Price Ghostface Skin TBA A telephone-themed Backbling TBA A knife-style Pickaxe TBA Weapon Wrap TBA Ghostface Emote TBA Exclusive Loading Screen TBA

Note: We will update this article once the skin officially drops in the game.

Mythic Weapon Addition

A Stalker Knife mythic weapon, is reportedly joining the game alongside the bundle. This weapon could pack serious power, potentially eliminating opponents in a single strike – similar to previous mythic items.

Since much of this information comes from leaks, the final release may differ slightly. Regardless, this collaboration looks to be one of the standout additions to Fortnite’s Halloween lineup. Make sure to have extra V-Bucks in your pocket, so when the skin goes live, you can instantly purchase it!

There is also more to come to Fortnitemares, like Doja Cat skins, Black Phone, Scooby-Doo, and other creepy characters. If you are a fan of horror movies and have been waiting to channel your inner horror villain while battling for Victory Royale, this is your time. Are you ready?