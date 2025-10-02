Ghost of Yotei Playtime: How Long to Beat and Complete the Game

Are you planning to play Ghost of Yotei and wondering how much time you’ll need to finish it? This samurai adventure follows Atsu on a revenge mission across Northern Japan, and the time it takes actually depends on how you like to play. This is the Ghost of Yotei playtime for beating and completing the game.

Ghost of Yotei Main Story Playtime

If you stick to the main story missions only, you’re looking at 25 to 30 hours to reach the end. The game lets you play as Atsu and hunt down the Yotei Six in an order you want, which keeps things interesting and fresh. You can rush through if you want, but you will miss out on some awesome gear and side content that makes the journey event better.

Ghost of Yotei Main Story and Side Content Playtime

For players who like mixing main missions with some extra activities, expect around 35 to 50 hours total. This playstyle gives you a good balance. You’ll unlock better weapons, explore more of the Ezo region, and still experience most of what the game offers without burning out.

Ghost of Yotei Full Completion Playtime

Planning to get that platinum trophy? Get ready for 60 to 75 hours of gameplay. A completionist run means you’ll need to find every character, every collectible, finish all side quests, complete every bounty, discover all fox dens and wolf dens, climb every shrine, and hit all bamboo strikes and hot springs.

What Affects Your Playtime

Your difficulty setting matters. Higher difficulties make fights last longer. Also, if you stop to enjoy the scenery, hunt down every enemy camp, or explore every corner of the map, you’ll add more hours. The game doesn’t force you to rush, so take your time.

In short, Ghost of Yotei gives you plenty to do without dragging things out forever. It doesn’t matter whether you want a focused story experience or a deep dive into everything Ezo has to offer; The game really respects your time while keeping you engaged, which is awesome. Have you played the game? How long did you take to beat and complete Ghost of Yotei?